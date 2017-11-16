Trek wins FMB Factory Team Title

Emil’s second-place run from Red Bull District Ride

With FISE Chengdu in the rearview mirror, the 2017 season has now officially come to an end, which also means that the battle for the FMB Factory Team Title has been concluded. The FMB Factory Team Ranking - how does it work? A factory team must consist of at least two athletes competing on the FMB World Tour and the six best results during the course of the season count towards the ranking. One rider can however only submit a maximum of three scores; the three other scores must come from their teammates. This year the Trek’s powerful one-two punch was no match for the Canyon Factory Freeride Team or the Rose Rad Squad.Thanks to the signing of Emil Johansson and pairing the young Swede up with Canadian Brett Rheeder, the Trek C3 Project struck a gold mine for points this season. The smallest team of riders racked up the most points this year as the American bike brand distanced itself by a whopping 1,200 points by the end of the season, due to the great performances by both of their athletes. Emil got off to a blazing start with his second place at Crankworx Rotorua, which was, as we now know, only the beginning of his FMB World Championship campaign, which led to him becoming the youngest FMB World Champ ever. Brett Rheeder’s recovery from a niggling knee injury was however also crucial for the Factory Team Title. Rheeder and Johansson were an unbeatable duo during the course of the summer, racking up five Top 2 results at FMB Diamond Events and leaving the other Factory Teams behind them due to the level of their consistency.