Trek's New Powerfly eMTB Doesn't Look Like A Session - Across the Pond Beaver

The frame has been totally overhauled and the shock now sits behind the seat tube, not in the front triangle as you might expect from a Trek bike. Moving the shock backwards has cleaned up the bike's aesthetics and allowed Trek to lower the standover by up to 17cm while leaving room for a water bottle in the front triangle. The 100 millimeters of rear travel is controlled by rear shocks that have no external compression adjustments to keep things simple.



Details



Intended Use: Trail

Frame: Alpha Platinum Aluminum

Travel: 100mm with 120mm fork

Wheel Size: 27.5" (XS,S) or 29" (M,L,XL)

Motor: Bosch Performance CX

Battery: Bosch PowerTube

More info: trekbikes.com

