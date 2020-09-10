Trek's New Powerfly eMTB Doesn't Look Like A Session - Across the Pond Beaver

It has only been two years since Trek's Powerfly range received an overhaul
, but such is the pace of technological advancement in the eMTB world that a new one is already here. While most eMTB news this fortnight has revolved around Shimano's new EP8 motor, Trek has gone another way and instead unveiled a totally new frame, suspension lay out and even intention for the Powerfly.
The Powerfly has undergone some serious revisions for its latest update
The previous Powerfly was either available as a 130mm trail bike or as a long travel version with 150mm of rear travel. The new Powerfly now has 100mm of travel that's paired with a 120mm fork and is aimed at exploration and putting more people on bikes on trails. Think of it as a light trail bike, or as Trek call it, 'the SUV bike'.
The frame has been totally overhauled and the shock now sits behind the seat tube, not in the front triangle as you might expect from a Trek bike. Moving the shock backwards has cleaned up the bike's aesthetics and allowed Trek to lower the standover by up to 17cm while leaving room for a water bottle in the front triangle. The 100 millimeters of rear travel is controlled by rear shocks that have no external compression adjustments to keep things simple.
Details
Intended Use: Trail
Frame: Alpha Platinum Aluminum
Travel: 100mm with 120mm fork
Wheel Size: 27.5" (XS,S) or 29" (M,L,XL)
Motor: Bosch Performance CX
Battery: Bosch PowerTube
Price:
More info: trekbikes.com
Power on this bike comes from a Bosch Performance Line CX motor that provides 85nm of torque and is powered by a Power Tube battery with 625Wh of life. No tools are required to remove it, and it even has a carrying handle.
The geometry has undergone some changes from the current Powerfly as well, with the head angle slackened to 66.5° and the seat tube angle steepened to 76°. The bike has become a bit shorter in both reach and wheelbase, though. Trek is hoping this geometry will get the rider in a more upright position and provide more comfort and confidence for the type of rider the bike's intended for. The other difference here is that sizes XS and S will run on 27.5" wheels with 468mm chainstays and sizes M, L and XL will use 29" wheels with 470mm chainstays.
There are 2 spec levels available - the Powerfly FS 4 (available with a 500 or 625 Wh battery) and the FS 7. Trek is also offering a range of Equipped versions of these bikes that will come fully equipped with smartly integrated features like pannier racks, removable trunk rack, integrated lights, a kickstand and full coverage fenders as well as a city bike oriented spec, which Trek is hoping will make it the ultimate go-anywhere, everyday bike.
