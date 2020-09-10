Trek's New Powerfly eMTB Doesn't Look Like A Session - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 10, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

It has only been two years since Trek's Powerfly range received an overhaul, but such is the pace of technological advancement in the eMTB world that a new one is already here. While most eMTB news this fortnight has revolved around Shimano's new EP8 motor, Trek has gone another way and instead unveiled a totally new frame, suspension lay out and even intention for the Powerfly.

Trek Powerfly MY2019
The Powerfly has undergone some serious revisions for its latest update

The previous Powerfly was either available as a 130mm trail bike or as a long travel version with 150mm of rear travel. The new Powerfly now has 100mm of travel that's paired with a 120mm fork and is aimed at exploration and putting more people on bikes on trails. Think of it as a light trail bike, or as Trek call it, 'the SUV bike'.

The frame has been totally overhauled and the shock now sits behind the seat tube, not in the front triangle as you might expect from a Trek bike. Moving the shock backwards has cleaned up the bike's aesthetics and allowed Trek to lower the standover by up to 17cm while leaving room for a water bottle in the front triangle. The 100 millimeters of rear travel is controlled by rear shocks that have no external compression adjustments to keep things simple.
Details

Intended Use: Trail
Frame: Alpha Platinum Aluminum
Travel: 100mm with 120mm fork
Wheel Size: 27.5" (XS,S) or 29" (M,L,XL)
Motor: Bosch Performance CX
Battery: Bosch PowerTube
Price:
More info: trekbikes.com

The shock now sits behind the seat tube. Notice the small fender that keeps it clear of muck.

Power on this bike comes from a Bosch Performance Line CX motor that provides 85nm of torque and is powered by a Power Tube battery with 625Wh of life. No tools are required to remove it, and it even has a carrying handle.

The Powerfly comes equipped with 29x2.4" Bontrager XR4 tires
Bosch's Cobi Air allows a smartphone to double as a display unit.

The geometry has undergone some changes from the current Powerfly as well, with the head angle slackened to 66.5° and the seat tube angle steepened to 76°. The bike has become a bit shorter in both reach and wheelbase, though. Trek is hoping this geometry will get the rider in a more upright position and provide more comfort and confidence for the type of rider the bike's intended for. The other difference here is that sizes XS and S will run on 27.5" wheels with 468mm chainstays and sizes M, L and XL will use 29" wheels with 470mm chainstays.



There are 2 spec levels available - the Powerfly FS 4 (available with a 500 or 625 Wh battery) and the FS 7. Trek is also offering a range of Equipped versions of these bikes that will come fully equipped with smartly integrated features like pannier racks, removable trunk rack, integrated lights, a kickstand and full coverage fenders as well as a city bike oriented spec, which Trek is hoping will make it the ultimate go-anywhere, everyday bike.

The Equipped spec of the bike should cover everything from commuting to bike touring.

Across the Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Across The Pond Beaver 2020 Trek Trek Powerfly


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
88826 views
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brands in these 40 Pixelated Logos?
58769 views
First Ride: Privateer's New 141 Trail Bike - Across The Pond Beaver
54529 views
First Ride: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - More Travel, More Options
50863 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Cool Things From Eurobike That Never Made It Big
36624 views
Bike Check: Florian Nicolai's Trek Slash Component by Component
34374 views
Video: Trying to Seat a MTB Tire with an Explosion
32913 views
Video: Friday Fails #134
32403 views

19 Comments

  • 20 0
 Gosh dang that thing is ugly
  • 4 0
 Right? How'd they look at that and say "That's it! That's the one!"
  • 2 0
 Worse than ugly: fugly
  • 1 0
 @stumphumper92: Trek Intern *hits blunt*: what if we made all the tubes too big so you can read our logo better and put the shock out of the way near the tire so it gets covered in dirt
Trek manager: first of all, your promoted.
  • 15 0
 That last photo is disgusting
  • 3 1
 yeah whats the target market?
  • 1 0
 Haha haha gold.
  • 9 0
 ‘ Shrek Powerfly ‘ ....
  • 7 0
 Pontiac Aztek of bikes right here, good lord that is ugly.
  • 5 0
 Well, it should look like a session.
  • 2 0
 I'm not a huge fan of trek, but most of their bikes look nice (in a somewhat generic kind of way). This is not one of those bikes. Astoundingly ugly!
  • 4 0
 *Opens google*

Searches: "How to unsee bikes"
  • 1 0
 Finally a bike that gets shorter. Normal humans that haven't ruined their shoulder posture through years of mountain biking don’t have the extra 6” of ape reach that modern bike geometry has evolved because of.
  • 4 0
 deleted photo... I wish
  • 4 0
 Deleted photo>
  • 3 0
 No, but it does look like a beluga whale.
  • 2 0
 Trek Powerfly: Comfort Hybrid Edition
  • 3 1
 I KNEW IT!!! TREK IS GAY!!!
  • 1 0
 The Focus Sam just below this on the homepage looks so much better, and it's got the same size battery/motor!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009510
Mobile Version of Website