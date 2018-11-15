INDUSTRY INSIDER

Trending: Mountain Bike Tech to Look for in 2019

Nov 15, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Spinning Circles Mike Kazimer


2018 is almost over, which means it's the perfect time to take a look into the crystal ball to see what new mountain bike tech is on the way for 2019. Unfortunately, I'm not seeing anything as groundbreaking as a trigger shifter operated gearbox that allows you to shift under load, or a dropper post that lowers the seat without any weight on it, but there are still plenty of interesting trends and gadgets that are worth a mention.


RockShox wireless Reverb dropper post
It looks like an electronic Reverb is on the way...
Fox
Expect to see Fox's Live Valve electronically controlled suspension on certain high-end bikes next year.

More Electronics

Mountain bikers don't seem to be as eager to hop on the electronic shifting bandwagon as our road-biking relatives, but that doesn't mean new products aren't in the works. SRAM appear to be on the cusp of releasing their wireless electronic mountain bike drivetrain to the masses, although there's no exact date as to when that will be. We saw Nino Schurter and Malene Degn putting prototype versions to the test on the World Cup circuit, which typically means that the final version isn't too far off. The first World Cup of the 2019 season takes place on May 18th in Albstadt, Germany – I wouldn't be surprised if an announcement happens around that time.

Of course, Shimano's electronic DI2 drivetrain has been on the market since 2014, but it's not wireless, and the installation process isn't the easiest, especially compared to tried-and-true cable actuated designs. I'm positive they're working hard on the next generation, but the fact that the new XTR isn't readily available yet likely means it's going to be a bit before we see anything.

Where else will we see electronics pop up? How about dropper posts? Magura's Vyron debuted a couple years ago, but it's still a rarity out on the trails, and the first iteration's return speed and remote ergonomics made it hard to recommend over simpler, and less expensive, cable actuated options. (I recently received the newest version that's supposed to address those issues – look for a full review once I get enough hours in on it). However, it looks like RockShox are poised to join in. Going wireless is one way to ditch the Reverb's silly hydraulic remote, but it does mean you'll need to make sure your battery has enough juice in it before heading out the door.

Just think, you could have an e-bike with an electronic drivetrain, an electronic dropper post, and electronically controlled suspension. My brain hurts just imagining trying to keep track of all those chargers.


Forking


Evolving Geometry

How much longer and slacker can bikes really get? That's a good question. Every year seems to bring about a half degree of head angle change, and an additional 10mm of reach. I could be wrong (it won't be the first, or the last time), but I do think that over the next few years we'll start to see things settle down. After all, it is possible to create a bike that's too long and slack, especially if you're not regularly dropping into near-vertical chutes. If you look at the motocross world, head angles tend to be between 62.5 – 64 degrees, which is approximately where I think we'll see DH and enduro bikes settle.

For trail and all-mountain bikes, 64.5-66 degrees will likely be the sweet spot, and then there's the unfortunately named 'downcountry' segment, where head angles will sit in the 65.5-67.5 degree range. Speaking of downcountry, I wouldn't be surprised to see a fresh batch of new contenders emerge next season, short travel (110-120mm) bikes that are built for more than XC racing, with dropper posts and real tires, but that can still hold their own when it's time to put the hammer down.

Steeper seat angles will also become more prevalent, although, once again, you can only go so steep before things get weird. I'd say that number is around the 79-degree mark, and most companies will probably stick to the 76-77 degree realm.

Of course, we can't talk about geometry without talking about fork offset. 51mm used to be the standard amount of fork offset for 29ers, but that's changed over the last year or two, and looking ahead I'd expect most new 29er to have forks with 44 or 46mm of offset. Does it make a huge difference out on the trail? Honestly, I'd say that there's a little more hype surrounding this topic than there needs to be – the difference in handling isn't drastic, especially with slacker head angles, but companies don't want to look like they're behind the times, so reduced offset will become the new norm.


Forbidden Bike Company
Forbidden Bike's high-pivot design turned heads at Crankworx Whistler - will we see anyone else adopting this design?


More High Pivot Designs

High pivot suspension designs aren't new (Paul Aston put together an excellent overview here), but the success of Commencal's Supreme DH, piloted by Amaury Pierron, and GT's new Fury, underneath Martin Maes, certainly refocused the spotlight on the potential of that design. Commencal, Norco, and GT are the three biggest companies producing DH bikes that have a high pivot suspension layout, but I'm sure there's a lot of off-season experimentation going on.

We also have Forbidden Bikes' still-unnamed creation to look forward to, which uses a high-pivot design on a shorter travel trail bike. I don't foresee a wholesale switchover to this design, but I do think we'll see a few more contenders enter the mix.


ARD tire insert
Nukeproof's ARD system is the latest addition to the closed cell foam tire inserts world.
Interbike 2018
Maxxis' new EXO+ casing falls in between their regular EXO casing and their Double Down casing.

Tire Tech

The quest to end flat tires once and for all still is still underway, and there are more companies than ever offering all sorts of foam inserts to help keep rims from breaking, tires from tearing, and air from escaping. There's no sign that the insert industry is going to slow down, either. The good news is that there's a wide range of options available depending on how much protection you're looking for.

The same goes for tires – there are more thick-but-not-DH-thick casings available that provide a little extra measure of security compared to the paper-thin, 700 gram options out there. Hopefully we'll start to see more bike companies spec proper tires on their enduro and all-mountain bikes – nobody wants to shell out thousands of dollars for their dream machine only to tear a hole in the single-ply sidewall a hundred yards into the first ride.




Don't Forget, It's Still a Good Time

You know what's really worth looking forward to in 2019? The fact that mountain biking will still be as fun as it ever was. No matter if you're on a fully rigid hardtail with a coaster brake, or a fancy superbike bedecked with all-carbon-everything, it's still tough to beat ripping around in the woods for a few hours, and that's never going to change.

Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29
74985 views
Yoann Barelli Announces 'La Baguette,' A Revolutionary Tire Insert
52597 views
Video: 5 Year Old's Rowdy Commute to Kindergarten
48353 views
Video: Friday Fails #44
43166 views
Video: The Privateer Heads to Finale Ligure
40834 views
Video: This is the Fastest* Bike in the World
37505 views
Review: Shimano XT Flat Pedals
37118 views
Video: Pivot Launches Les Fat 2 with "Ed Gets Fat Part 2"
34872 views

52 Comments

  • + 26
 Is Levy's article singularly responsible for "downcountry"? If so, I hate you @mikelevy.
  • - 1
 No. The rise of Enduro is. Mike just coined this niche. Some people identify with their bike a lot but don’t want to be identified with racing.
  • + 3
 #upcountryaintdead
  • + 37
 Sorry. I hate me, too.
  • + 5
 @mikelevy: I only hate vacuums, so you're cool in my book don't sweat it.
  • + 4
 @IamTheDogEzra: I'd prefer to be liked by all the dogs than all the people Smile
  • + 3
 @mikelevy: Or in this case a schizophrenic man posing as a dog on a biking forum (likely Waki feeling lonely on a cold Swedish night)
  • + 1
 @IamTheDogEzra: you only hate vacuums? Are you a cat?
  • + 10
 When do e-bikes get integrated sound systems, Honda Goldwing style?
  • + 4
 Do people genuinely have problems with the exo tyres other than when they really should be riding dh casings? Having ripped holes in other tyres in my early days of tubeless, I've been through 2 sets of exo tyres without a problem. (I may be lighting the blue touch paper here?)
  • + 7
 The problem that I run into is that the exo casing isnt stiff enough and has a tendency to roll more
  • + 5
 Used to flat the Exo casing almost every ride during rocky trail rides. Punctures, sidewall slashes etc etc. Switched to a doubledown tire and have not had an issue since.
  • + 2
 My beef is how squirmy they feel. I tore one once, but I was riding DH, so thats on me.
  • + 1
 I've had fantastic luck with EXO casings for DHF, DHRII, Rekon and Forekaster. The only one I flatted on was the Forekaster. The one DHF on my 140/160 bike has 1400 miles on it, zero issues and only loses 1-2 PSI if I let it sit for several days. I have a spare ready to go, but it keeps on going (knocks on wood). Also remember that destroying rims and tires means you're a good rider. I'm not very "enduro".
  • + 1
 @Tr011: That's my same issue, switched to Magic Mary Super Gravity.
  • + 5
 EXO tires tear like paper here in the Rockies/Western US. They are fine in areas will lest sharp rocks or less aggressive riding I suppose
  • + 1
 I have two set of wheels,one with DH Assegai/DHR2 and the other one on EXO DHF/DHR2. Both sets I have a HuckNorris and it is working fine for me...Just swap the wheel like a pro...
  • + 2
 EXO is definitely enough for weekend warrior type riders, but the thin carcass requires too high of PSI for fast and gnarly riding and, even then, could still rip. Doubledown with maxxgrip is pretty damn slow when the weight is added to the grippy compound so this EXO+ could be a good compromise.
  • + 1
 Yes. In the front it's fine, but in the rear I cannot run EXO without flatting in the first few weeks of getting it. I live in a rocky area, weigh 185lb, and like to go fast. DD is the only casing I've run that doesn't flat regularly - usually my DD rear tire gets too worn down and replaced eventually rather than flatting.
  • + 1
 double down rear, exo front
  • + 4
 You forgot to mention the experimentation with mixed wheel sizes that is going to happen on the DH scene this year...
  • + 1
 the fork offset thing kills me still. So, slacker 29 bikes steer slower, so, we lessen the rake to make them turn... even slower? 51 = Fisher got it right the first time. I'd still like to ride bikes back to back with the only difference being fork rake. I think it matters a lot in how a 29 wheel turns and tracks...
  • + 1
 Pretty sure the Triathlete bike riders have measured power output and already determined that 74-75 degree seat tube angle is ideal for power production, even though they often run steeper just so they can get down in a more aero position. Has something to do with hip angle and muscle leverage. I think about 75-76 degrees is a really ideal spot to be on a mtb. A bit slacker is probably better for power production, but a bit steeper is nice and comfy for the climbs.
  • + 1
 I don't think I'll ever be interested in electronic shifting for a trail/enduro/downcountry mountain bike. Cables and housing are just so simple and reliable (not to mention light).
  • + 3
 so we got rid of tubes to save weight and now were adding foam and weight. its like the nicotine patch of the mtb world
  • + 2
 Or buying a carbon bike with carbon everything to save weight and putting two waterbottles on it.
  • + 12
 If weight was the main reason you went tubeless, these products aren't meant for you
  • + 4
 Although tubeless was initially about saving weight, it was the improved ride characteristics and ability to run lower pressures without risk of pinch flats that really made it great. Weight be damned. I want to have fun and the best way to do that is by maximizing handling and minimizing time spent fixing tires on the trail. Whether the latter is due to pinch flats or sidewall tears, I don't care. They both suck.
  • + 0
 @rellinger: guess what dumdum the bottles don't weight shit once you've hydrated yourself. Why the hate?
  • + 2
 Don't care about the weight of a tube... it's ability to pinch flat when I sneeze is why they don't belong in my tires.
  • + 1
 So what's the vaping equivalent?
  • + 2
 @LOLWTF: So by the time you finish your ride your bike is back to weighing what it should. Cool story bro.
  • + 0
 @rellinger: would you rather have that weight on your back though?
  • + 1
 It means you don't have to carry that shit on your back dumdum
  • + 1
 Maybe THIS year will be the year we can put an end to slack seat tube angles on every bike short of a dedicated park bike! It's a crazy dated geometry that makes climbing suck. Really pretty rad for wheelies, that's it.
  • + 0
 Thank goodness there was not a “NEW STANDARDS” heading. The 28.99 DUB - dubious unwanted bull&$(t -was simply too much to handle. Enough standards, unless they only apply to electric bikes.
  • - 1
 Aka... what our sponsors are pulling out next year and you need to buy...

The wireless reverb must be a joke... take two things that sram cant get to work and wrap it in one package. There are plenty of suckers willing to buy this junk and do free q/a... actually, they pay to q/a. Brillant businesses model.
  • + 2
 I can't wait to see the 77Designz - Prototype frame be released. Should be a ball tearer of an Enduro bike!!
  • + 1
 Same. I want the HPP so bad, it hurts
  • + 2
 You forgot Gearbox! :-D www.velozine.nl/2018/11/08/unno-werkt-aan-een-gearbox
  • + 1
 It's a boxed derailleur. But Unno marketing is ready to call it a revolutionizing CVT transmission.
How is one able to patent such a thing? What's new there? It's been done several times.
  • + 1
 @fluider: Hi, i'm no patent expert, so.I can't answer that.

What I do know is: It does NOT have a derailleur. It does have a tentioner, but that's fixed in one position. It's the cassette that's slides sideways underneath the chain. That's what makes this unique.
  • + 1
 @delarscuevas: Hi. Yes, it can be seen. They just turned it upside-down, so that it doesn't look like derailurer in a box but in principle, it is derailleur in a box. Instead of guiding pulleys a cassette is derailed. Innovation!
  • + 2
 What? No antilock brakes?
  • + 2
 Avid Mechanical Discs locked up that market a while back.
  • + 2
 How about a seatpost that doubles and a shake-weight
  • + 1
 It's called a Reverb and it already exists - if you shake it while holding the bottom part, the squish in the upper part mimicks the ShakeWeight most excellently.
  • + 2
 I am still waiting for my hoseless brakes, now thats innovation!
  • + 0
 You forgot about a new, completely unnecessary standard given to us by the marketing teams of big box manufacturers.
  • + 2
 Casing jumps, not tires.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036769
Mobile Version of Website