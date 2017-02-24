PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Trickstuff Direttissima Brakes - Review

Feb 24, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Trickstuff Direttissima Review


Trickstuff have been machining overly sexy, intricate and geeky mountain bike parts in Freiburg, Germany since 2003. Their first product was a humble brake pad, and they have added innovative and useful metalwork to their range ever since. The Direttissima is the king of their range, boasting massive stopping power, low weight and proudly marked with a 'Made in Germany' etching. Trickstuff even describes the Direttissima as"fiercely expensive" which I cannot argue against at €375 each.


Trickstuff Direttissima Review
Trickstuff Direttissima Details• Intended use: downhill, enduro, slowing down quickly
• 4-piston caliper
• Mineral oil
• Goodrich or standard hose options
• Average Power [Nm]: >150
• Weight: Front brake 277g / Daechle 203mm rotor 192g (actual)
• Pick your own colour options
• Made in Germany
• Price: €375 each / $396 USD (approx)
www.trickstuff.de


Trickstuff Direttissima Review


Construction
The Direttissima is machined in the Trickstuff house in Freiburg, Germany. The part-time environmentalist in me likes the buy local theme, joining Hope and Formula as the few remaining brake manufacturers still producing in Europe.


Trickstuff Direttissima Review
Trickstuff Direttissima Review


An 11mm-wide, band clamp connects the lever to the handlebar. There is an extra support, which braces the lever again the bar, decreasing flex, but also widening the total width of the lever clamp 24mm. This width could cause some problems for riders needing the levers close to the grip. It might also make it hard to find space for other controls. Trickstuff, however, has a range of mounts to combine the brake clamps with shifter or dropper post levers.

The lever has four cartridge bearings on each side for super smooth action and durability. There is lever reach adjustment from "I like my lever hitting the grip before it works," all the way to "I have giant hands and want the lever miles away from me," via a 2mm hex key. There is no bite point adjuster or tool free option.

The main lever reservoir capacity is 3ml of mineral oil, Trickstuff boasts that this is the largest on the market and will give the same power even when the brake pads are worn and the pistons are extended further towards the rotor.


Trickstuff Direttissima Review
Trickstuff Direttissima Review


The caliper is a two-piece, CNC-machined, alloy unit. There are four Teflon coated pistons to lower friction and avoid lazy piston retraction.


Trickstuff Direttissima Review
Trickstuff Direttissima Review


There are nine anodized colors to choose from, and customers can pick their shades of the lever, lever body, top cap, bolts, and caliper to suit all of their wildest `90's ano dreams.


Rotors, Pads, and Housing
The Daechle discs have a trick stuffed up their sleeve that makes slotting wheels in a breeze – the outer edge of the rotor is beveled on each side at 60º, so the rotors won't catch on the brake pads when installing the wheel. Does this turn the rotor into a sharpened cutting blade? No, there is still a flat edge on the outer surface of the rotor, this gives it a rounded feel to the touch, and is less sharp than two 90º edges.

Discs are available in 140, 160, 180, 200 and 203mm sizes, in a six-bolt pattern. A few other weird shapes and sizes for Rolhoff'ers and Coda hub riders are available.


Trickstuff Direttissima Review
The Daechle discs are beveled to simplify wheel installation.
Trickstuff Direttissima Review
Trickstuff's NG+ brake pads share the same shape as Shimano, to make finding replacements simple.


Trickstuff's NG+ brake pads also share the same chamfer as the rotors. The plus sign of the NG+ relates to the pads which are thicker than most brands at 2.3mm, compared to 1.5mm-2mm on many brands (SRAM Guide pads are 2mm for reference). It may not sound like a big deal, but Trickstuff claims that difference can provide you with 15% to 50% more pad life than you currently enjoy (depending on which brand of brake you currently employ). The pads handily share the same shape as Shimano XTR-XT-SLX brake pads, so finding replacements should be easy wherever you are in the world.


Trickstuff Direttissima Review


The Direttissima lever and caliper are connected via a standard kevlar hose, though I opted for the legendary Goodridge hose upgrade. Goodridge hoses are renowned as the strongest on the market; they're basically unbreakable, uncrushable and provide a more solid feeling since there is almost no expansion of the hose under brake pressure.


Bleeding
The brakes arrived pre-bled with the hoses cut to the consumer-requested length, so installation was a breeze. After a few months, I decided to change to internal cable routing to tidy up my frame, which required bleeding. Trickstuff provides an in-depth bleeding manual on their site, with two options: the 'Quick and Clean' method and the 'Slow and Dirty.' The first method should be used for emergency use and the second for a 'perfect bleed.' Cornelius Kapfinger, from Trickstuff, suggested that most bleeding manuals and methods are only 90% accurate, where the Trickstuff method, although seemingly complicated, will achieve 100% accuracy and provide many years of trouble-free braking.

I went for the Slow and Dirty method. Slightly complicated by the number of steps, the repetitious failsafe method, the need for two syringes with different size threads (one M4 and one M5) and only having two hands. With the help of a friend and some spare minutes, we managed to bleed the brake with success first time.

I suggest adding the €29 Heinzelmann bleed kit made specifically for this brake. I made my own from various other syringes, but adding another few euros to the shopping cart won't hurt. You might even manage to get to four figures just for your braking setup.


On the Trail
The Direttissima's have an unparalleled, lightweight lever throw before the brake pads contact the rotor. There is no noticeable pressure or friction to overcome, giving a weightless feel. The lever's pivot placement provides a great ergonomic angle, not bending my index finger out of line. The contact area at the fingertip is larger than that on most levers. It's also flat and smooth, which provides a sensitive feel.

And to the power. The power is huge. I think they generate more power than Shimano's mighty Saint, and are getting close to Magura's superb MT7. But, power is nothing without control, thankfully the modulation of the Direttissima is light, followed by superbly progressive. The angle of the piston in the lever changes throughout the stroke, giving a true progressive curve and increasing power with more finger power.

The bite point is solid, but not grabby, and builds through the stroke. Cro-magnon style fist-clenchers may have an issue feathering the power, but for the masses, controlling this brake should be safe, easy and intuitive.


Trickstuff Direttissima Review


Issues
The original pair of Direttisma's I received last June did spring an oil leak at the top cap. Trickstuff said that this brake was an earlier model that didn't use thread lock on the top cap screws, which led to it coming loose. I lost some oil, and in the process of re-tightening, the seal got damaged. I returned the brakes, and they were upgraded to the thread locked screws and a new version of the seal – the Direttissimas were trouble free afterward. All production brakes have since been upgraded.

I also broke a 180mm Daechle disc; luckily I spotted this before anything untoward happened. Trickstuff says they did have some problems with earlier Daechle discs when riders performed trials-like maneuvers and the rotors were stressed in a rearwards direction. These rotors have all been replaced by a new version with improved strength.

Tiny hex bolts. The 2.5mm bolt for the lever clamp is too small, and the brakes wouldn't tighten enough for a solid fix on the handlebar without risk of rounding off the bolt (this is more of a problem with carbon bars). In the end, I could the tighten the bolt enough to make the levers stay put during riding, but it was still possible to move them easily by hand. I'm sure there are reasons for tiny bolts, like stopping people overtightening things, saving weight and letting the levers move in the event of a crash, but fiddly is frustrating. I had a similar gripe with the Trickstuff Deckele 'star nut.' In total, the brakes need 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3 and 5mm hex wrenches, plus a Torx T10 and T27, then an 8mm wrench – of course, this is what's required for a full, nut-and-bolt rebuild of the brake and not the general adjustment, but I like simplicity.



Pinkbike’s Take:
bigquotesThe Trickstuff Direttissima's have really set a standard of performance and power in the braking world. The price and lack of tool-free adjustment puts them out of line of the general consumer, but racers and serious riders will love the feel and power, as will anyone who purely wants to add a touch of class to their machine. - Paul Aston


Visit the feature gallery for high resolution and additional images


70 Comments

  • + 48
 "Dentist-Only Model"
  • + 5
 Ok that's funny.
  • + 1
 @Meyercord: lol
  • + 5
 Can you explain the joke? I didn't quite get it... (I'm a dentist so I feel like I should, but really, I don't).
  • + 4
 @Aprilfisheye: Dentists make a fair bit of money so they can afford buying really expensive stuff. At least that's the joke.
  • + 3
 @Aprilfisheye: Because 'Dentists' ride $10,000 Carbon Enduro* bikes flossing maxed-out bling on the intermediate trails.

*Dental Hygienists ride Capra$.
  • + 2
 Floss your cassette, brush your chain, douse your brakes with a hefty amount of Crest, only service your fork with Colgate, Oral-B is my main sponsor.
  • + 25
 I think that the broken disc and tiny screws that prevent a good tight fit on the handlebar would have warranted a more critical review, no?
  • + 13
 @headmechanix: totally agree.

"These are awesome brakes made in Germany that retail for $800 USD a set. Unfortunately the top cap leaked oil, the screws are too small, the levers rotate on the bars all the time and the rotors will break if you put a backwards load on them"

I'll stick with Shimano.
  • + 12
 I'm pretty sure he explained that both issues were addressed.
  • + 3
 Sorry, he explained the rotor, not the clamp.
  • - 3
 It seems that many of the German Engineering (TM) companies comes from people without a racing background.
They may look good on paper and pictures, no so much in real life.
  • + 2
 @redcorn: why were they there in the first place? they were seemingly known issues that weren't rectified before the product went out. this isn't a mass-produced product where that should be acceptable. these are made to order and should not be sent out with known issues.

"oh yeah, we know the bolts need lock tight and we've addressed that...just not on yours. and, oh yeah, the rotors break and we've addressed that...just not on yours"

how many "just not on yours" end up leaving the factory?
  • + 20
 Get your wallets out panty sniffers
  • + 2
 Drop your panties Sir William, I cannot wait until lunch time
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns:

My nipples explode with delight!
  • + 12
 The $400 per end stopped me faster than any brake ever will. I will stick with my MT5s which work great when you are a clyde.
  • + 1
 I second on the MT5. I'm no Clydesdale, but I was looking for powerful and (pretty) light disc brakes and the new 4-pistons Maguras MT5 and MT7 got me covered. The MT5 sell for cheap in Germany and as far as I'm concerned, they offer everything you need for much less than the above. Of course, they're not as bling, but for ⅓ of the price, I can live with that.
  • + 12
 Bevelling of the rotor is a nice touch.
  • - 6
flag AviMoore (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 for more finger slicing capabilities
  • + 2
 I really dig that.
  • + 2
 Dosent match anything. Im out.
  • + 2
 That's pretty much the only thing I liked about these
  • + 8
 Its a nice to hear that something that is more expensive than the competition actually works better - There are too many products that retail for big numbers because of brand image. If I could afford some I would buy some, I have a thing for powerfull brakes nowdays as I am fatter and slower and tend to be heavy on them - for now my Hope's will have to do, which are brilliant to be fair.
  • + 3
 Never heard anyone say "My Hopes will have to do."

Normally hear "f*ck these [Insert brake Brand]. I'm gonna fit my Hopes!"
  • + 1
 @haroman666: Haha - thats why I fitted the Hopes in the first place, I couldnt stand how my Saint's bite point would be all over the place - I have warped a few non-hope discs though on uplift DH runs as I am a complete hack on the brakes (Brakes are so much more important to slow people like me than the fast guys who dont drag the crap out of them)
  • + 4
 Not as powerful as the Magura and about as powerful as Saint?

I want to know why these reviewers got a different result than Enduro-MTB's dyno tests.

enduro-mtb.com/en/best-mtb-disc-brake-can-buy/2
  • + 1
 I didn't feel they had more power than the MT7 (Enduro-mtb tested the MT5). But the differences could be in power delivery as your braking finger won't have perfectly even power through the lever stroke as a machine would. So finger strength at different points could be different with different brakes in different positions.

I also spoke to another brake manufacturer with no connection to any of the brands mentioned. They suggested with their testing process the Magura was more powerful than the Trickstuff brake.
  • + 6
 Hope for €250 give a V4 one piece caliper......
  • + 2
 I know I sound like one of the older riders on this site with this comment, maybe it’s because I now have toddlers, but ALL rotors should be rounded (if possible) on all edges inside and out. Just google brake disc, rotor, fingers, slice, and worst of all, nephew loses finger when filling around with bike’. I’m sure there’s extra cost involved but I’d gladly pay it.
  • + 2
 Beautiful, but who buys this stuff?

I mean really?

I know quite a few guys with 10K+ bikes and none of them run exotic brakes, forks or suspension that's seems incredibly cool and marketed to the "dentist" crowd.
  • + 1
 Do anyone else coat their pistons in PTFE/teflon, it burns at 200-250°C which is around the boiling point of brake fluid and the piston is always going to be hotter as it has to transfer the heat from the hotter pads to boil the fluid.
  • + 1
 had opportunity to try them ( parking lot test only though)
felt decent but not worth the price at all. modulation seemed nice , but not overly better compared to my xt sets. i would say somewhere inbetween xt a and hope e4 in terms of modulation.
  • + 5
 No bite point adjust an two piece caliper at that price?
  • + 0
 Being one piece doesnt seem to hold performance back - may help with servicing in the long run and as the price is so high you will want to keep them working for a long time!
  • + 1
 That logo looks like it belongs to some kind of family fun center. Then again I am very shallow so... The product, however, is gorgeous, and as someone who has done work with engineers in Freiburg, the culture of quality is awesome. i would trust this product just based off of my regional experience.
  • + 2
 Solid review but with the price tag and issues. You would think the would work these out before selling them. Good effort, but they need some work. I'll stick with my flawless Hopes for now.
  • + 1
 So, not as powerful as the Magura, 'maybe' more powerful than Saint, a pretty ugly lever/reservoir combo with no tool free adjustment . . . .

For just $800? Fantastic stuff.

I love fancy stuff as much as the next guy, but logically there is little reason for these to exist unless they are the best in all areas.
  • + 3
 There's a saying, something like "If a headline for an article ever asks a question, the answer is always no."
  • + 1
 Pistons getting 'lazy' Seema to be the main sticking point for even the best brakes. How hard would it be to use some sort of easily replaceable elastic film that shields the Pistons from contamination?
  • + 1
 Except these things get really hot, so that probably rules that out. Probably should have had another cup of coffee and thought it through a bit more.
  • + 2
 cool and super bling, but not as bling and proven as a hope M4... why someone wouldn't opt for a hope brake with this kinda money is beyond me.
  • + 1
 I usually err on the side of mocking high priced bike stuff, but those look pretty cool. Not that I'd spend that kind of coin on brakes when you can get like 6-8 sets of SLX brakes for the same price, but hey.
  • + 4
 Several issues and such a high price. All I can say is HOPE.
  • + 2
 So... They broke a few times, weren't overly reliable, cost a ton of money, and don't perform any better than Saint brakes... Yup, they sound awesome.
  • + 4
 Only $400 each? What a deal!
  • + 4
 those would brake the bank
  • + 2
 "Intended use: Slowing down quickly."
Classic! I like companies that have a sense of humour. They know they are expensive and they roll with it!
  • + 4
 the price...
  • + 1
 I own such a break. I do not have any issues with the clamp/rotors/lekage....
He probably tested a Monday model..

This thing is f*"%ing nice!! Its worth every single cent!
  • + 2
 So between these and the Magura MT7 DANNY MACASKILL I can blow my annual bike maintenance budget on brakes alone.
  • + 1
 Get the regular MT7 or the MT5 (same thing, just a little more heavy and not as flashy) and save $$$.
  • + 1
 I can't believe it took brake manufacturers this long to add bevels to the outer edges of discs. I hope others follow suit.
  • + 1
 Sorry for under £500 I can have hope v4's with vented disks. That's more bling than most can handle..
  • + 0
 Saw the price, dropped dead! And doesn't even have an adapter that you have to run AVID's? Got a full set f/r of CODES for one of these!
  • + 2
 I was HOPEful on the price, but na
  • + 3
 Next
  • + 2
 Drool
  • + 1
 If I had money I would purchase this product
  • + 1
 Must try harder if they want me to swap out from my sweet Hope stoppers
  • + 1
 Nearly was tricked into buying this stuff
  • + 2
 One word:
SAINTS
  • + 5
 how to fix trick stuff brake. Step 1 Put them in the Buysell category Step 2 Buy 2 sets of saints for the same price.
  • + 0
 @bikeordie2772: you could buy two sets of Saints for the price
  • + 2
 @chrisclifford: that's what I said
  • + 1
 Levers are too long
  • + 0
 for what, putting in your bum bum?
  • + 2
 @Racer951: you might be into a long one in yours but I'm not
  • + 0
 @andnyleswillriot: Well its good that you admit it at least!
  • + 1
 lol

Post a Comment



