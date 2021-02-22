Trickstuff Re-Opens With Increased Production Capacity

Trickstuff, the German company best known for their powerful high-end brakes, are back in action after pausing day-to-day business
for three months in order to restructure and move into a larger building.
The new facility, which includes a larger warehouse and workshop, will allow Trickstuff to triple their production capacity. The production increase won't be immediate, as Trickstuff are still in the process of hiring and training more mechanics, but as time goes on they should be able to better meet the demand for their products.
Trickstuff also announced the addition of several new smaller items to their catalog, including a universal bleed block made from anodized aluminum, an e-bike disc magnet, and angled fittings for their Piccola brakes that make internal cable routing through handlebars easier to accomplish.
Other changes include the addition of an English version of their web store, and a new distributor in Great Britain.
More information: www.trickstuff-shop.de
8 Comments
Post a Comment