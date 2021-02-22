Trickstuff Re-Opens With Increased Production Capacity

Feb 22, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Trickstuff, the German company best known for their powerful high-end brakes, are back in action after pausing day-to-day business for three months in order to restructure and move into a larger building.

The new facility, which includes a larger warehouse and workshop, will allow Trickstuff to triple their production capacity. The production increase won't be immediate, as Trickstuff are still in the process of hiring and training more mechanics, but as time goes on they should be able to better meet the demand for their products.

The new universal bleed block is priced at 8.90 €.

Trickstuff also announced the addition of several new smaller items to their catalog, including a universal bleed block made from anodized aluminum, an e-bike disc magnet, and angled fittings for their Piccola brakes that make internal cable routing through handlebars easier to accomplish.

Other changes include the addition of an English version of their web store, and a new distributor in Great Britain.

More information: www.trickstuff-shop.de

Angled fittings are now available for the Piccola brakes, allowing riders to build up their own Dangerholm-inspired creations.




Posted In:
Industry News Trickstuff


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
184729 views
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
60170 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
55534 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
53505 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
48551 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
46604 views
Review: 2021 Cube TWO15 HPC SLT - DH Bike Week
43257 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Downhill Bikes from 2000 to 2020 - DH Bike Week
42117 views

8 Comments

  • 6 0
 We all know about their brakes, but all of their other components are top tier too.
  • 3 0
 Erm....currently says 12-15 month wait. How is this quicker than before?
  • 4 1
 " The production increase won't be immediate, as Trickstuff are still in the process of hiring and training more mechanics, but as time goes on they should be able to better meet the demand for their products."
  • 1 0
 I don't know the specifics but I know the lead times were often huge and with their original setup it was not going to get better.
  • 2 0
 Tricky stuff if you ask me.
  • 1 0
 Those Piccola HD brakes with carbon levers are works of industrial art. Absolutely beautiful
  • 1 0
 Nice ! Good luck for the business !
  • 1 0
 more Trick's and no staff

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007238
Mobile Version of Website