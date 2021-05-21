Trickstuff Offer (Ever So Slightly Less Expensive) Blacked Out 'Stealth' Brakes

May 21, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
Trickstuff, the German components manufacturer famed for their brakes bring a new line to their range - the blacked out Stealth line.

The Stealth brakes have come about because Trickstuff were being confronted by a familiar problem in manufacturing - what to do with technically perfect parts that have cosmetic flaws? A brake with less than perfect anodization will still work flawlessly. The demand on resources, both in terms of time and materials to make the brake, is the same whether the finished product is perfect or not.

However, Trickstuff wants to always deliver on the promise of quality and wouldn’t expect many customers to accept a brake with imperfections, even if only cosmetic. There would be the option of selling these brakes as they are to clear them from stock, but the brand doesn’t consider this a viable option.

Trickstuff also points out that the easiest thing to do would be to throw these parts away, but that this is not reconcilable with their ideas of sustainable and repairable products, and a record they take pride in. All parts are manufactured in Germany, their hose fittings are reusable and they’re in the process of switching all their packaging to paper and wood.

To have a part such as master cylinder housing made from aluminum that was extracted with processes that aren’t necessarily easy on nature, which is then CNC’d for 30 minutes and anodized to be just thrown away because of a small blemish is incompatible with what Trickstuff feel are their key values.

So the solution? Trickstuff’s Stealth brakes.

All Stealth parts are anodized a second time which results in the new matte black surface. This subtle and understated look is a way of providing functioning parts without the interference of aesthetic imperfections.

Range Details & Pricing


The Direttissima Stealth will have an RRP of €990 for both front and rear brakes. It uses a four-pot C41 caliper. A brake with a 90cm Goodridge hose weighs 278g, including pads.


The Piccola Stealth uses a C21 two-piston caliper and will have an RRP of €850 for a set. A brake with a 70cm hose and pads weighs a mere 158g.


There is also the Piccola HD Stealth. The HD combines the lever of the Piccola with the C41 caliper of the Direttissima. Again, a front and rear setup has an RRP of €850 and a brake with a 70cm hose weighs 193g, including pads.


Where & When are the Brakes Available?

By the nature of the Stealth line, these brakes will not be available for pre-order. Instead, customers who already have pre-orders will receive advanced notice when a batch is made. All brakes will be processed on a first come, first serve basis. So far there are no Maxima Stealth brakes available.

These brakes may well be cheaper but that doesn't mean they're cheap. They won't be for everyone and I don't think they aim to be. They're very premium.


For more information please visit Trickstuff.de.

30 Comments

  • 50 0
 That's a relief, I was worried they'd be expensive
  • 2 14
flag danielfloyd (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Ok chad...
  • 15 0
 If I’ve paid that much, I want everyone to know about it.
  • 7 0
 Not me! I'm married. I try to keep my bikes looking as inexpensive as possible.
  • 1 0
 @kungfupanda: I feel you
  • 9 1
 Trickstuff brakes will be the thing mountain bikers pass down younger generations in the family.


In 69 years: These are my granddads Stealths, still have the original hoses. My dad only bled them once before he got married. See this scratch? He stopped so abruptly he flew into a cow!
  • 1 0
 -Cow? Those were dinosaurs, right?
-No. Mammals. But now they are extinct just like dinosaurier
  • 10 0
 Oh no! Brian Park's 10 year* RAAW Madonna project could have cost ever so slightly less? He'll be gutted.
  • 11 0
 I am gutted mainly because basic black is my favourite.
  • 9 0
 I could’ve been convinced to pay extra for black... missed opportunity
  • 3 0
 I just want their hydraulic gyro. Is that really too much to ask for?
  • 2 1
 @yetiyot: oh yes im sure, but... how good are they really for €990 brakes? im sure they are very good, but really, how good are they?
  • 5 0
 People that have ridden the 4-pot brakes say they're stronger than Saints and have better modulation. They're also about the same weight as XTR 4-pot brakes. They may not be necessary given how good those other brakes are already, but I think it's fair to say that price comes with real performance improvements. In other words, if money was no object, these are the brakes I would spec on my bike because they really are the best. That's not always the case for the comically expensive stuff.
  • 2 0
 Not quite as good as the €1100 Maxima...
  • 2 0
 Want v Need I WANT but I also NEED the wife not to non-surgically remove my nuts!
  • 2 0
 If these had a 600 dollar upgrade kit that shaved 4.7 grams they would be perfect for that Ghost Lector build.
  • 1 0
 The Direttissima and Piccola HD sold out in 2 mins. I was poised to buy, but they'd sold out by the time I'd got to checkout...
  • 1 0
 Me too! Navigating a German website on my phone, and gone.... Kinda put all the people complaining about price on here in perspective.
  • 1 0
 I’m holding out for the oil slick version!
I’m also going to need a trickstuff bumper sticker for my truck. How else will everyone know that I’m a cool guy?!?
  • 2 0
 thank god, glad im not paying 1k for brakes now *whew*
  • 1 3
 If I'm not mistaken, they usually go for the price mentioned above, but per side and not for a set. So you can say it's cheaper..
  • 1 1
 @yetiyot: Direttissimas are currently listed at €450 per end, so these for a pair cost,… more? Maybe there’s some VAT nonsense going on, but those are the prices the site lists for me right now. :shrug:
  • 2 0
 @azureblue: The stealth option Direttissima include a Goodridge hose upgrade that isn't as standard on the normal ones i think.
  • 2 0
 Offer?
Ok,I'll PM you my adress.
Thx.
  • 2 0
 Why is it so expensive to make good brakes???????????????
  • 2 0
 lots of tiny, machined parts - and these guys really machined everything to death. Plus in this case, they're machined in a developed country with higher wage standards.
  • 3 1
 Cheaper?????
  • 1 0
 Looks cool. WANT!
  • 1 0
 waiting time 2 years
  • 1 0
 They were available for immediate dispatch, hence the rush to order them.

Post a Comment



