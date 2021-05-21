Trickstuff Offer (Ever So Slightly Less Expensive) Blacked Out 'Stealth' Brakes

Trickstuff, the German components manufacturer famed for their brakes bring a new line to their range - the blacked out Stealth line.
The Stealth brakes have come about because Trickstuff were being confronted by a familiar problem in manufacturing - what to do with technically perfect parts that have cosmetic flaws? A brake with less than perfect anodization will still work flawlessly. The demand on resources, both in terms of time and materials to make the brake, is the same whether the finished product is perfect or not.
However, Trickstuff wants to always deliver on the promise of quality and wouldn’t expect many customers to accept a brake with imperfections, even if only cosmetic. There would be the option of selling these brakes as they are to clear them from stock, but the brand doesn’t consider this a viable option.
Trickstuff also points out that the easiest thing to do would be to throw these parts away, but that this is not reconcilable with their ideas of sustainable and repairable products, and a record they take pride in. All parts are manufactured in Germany, their hose fittings are reusable and they’re in the process of switching all their packaging to paper and wood.
To have a part such as master cylinder housing made from aluminum that was extracted with processes that aren’t necessarily easy on nature, which is then CNC’d for 30 minutes and anodized to be just thrown away because of a small blemish is incompatible with what Trickstuff feel are their key values.
So the solution? Trickstuff’s Stealth brakes.
All Stealth parts are anodized a second time which results in the new matte black surface. This subtle and understated look is a way of providing functioning parts without the interference of aesthetic imperfections.Range Details & Pricing
The Direttissima Stealth will have an RRP of €990 for both front and rear brakes. It uses a four-pot C41 caliper. A brake with a 90cm Goodridge hose weighs 278g, including pads.
The Piccola Stealth uses a C21 two-piston caliper and will have an RRP of €850 for a set. A brake with a 70cm hose and pads weighs a mere 158g.
There is also the Piccola HD Stealth. The HD combines the lever of the Piccola with the C41 caliper of the Direttissima. Again, a front and rear setup has an RRP of €850 and a brake with a 70cm hose weighs 193g, including pads.Where & When are the Brakes Available?
By the nature of the Stealth line, these brakes will not be available for pre-order. Instead, customers who already have pre-orders will receive advanced notice when a batch is made. All brakes will be processed on a first come, first serve basis. So far there are no Maxima Stealth brakes available.
These brakes may well be cheaper but that doesn't mean they're cheap. They won't be for everyone and I don't think they aim to be. They're very premium.
For more information please visit Trickstuff.de
