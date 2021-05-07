Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike

Three makers who ride
Within the ManuFutures facility of Deakin University (Victoria, Australia), surrounded by numerous carbon fibre innovators sits Engineered to Slide, a motorsports fabricator. Between the endless row of metal cutting tools and one fast track car sat a half-finished frame awaiting the welding torch.
That was two days before the Handmade Bicycle Show Australia had opened its doors. By the time the show rolled around Trinity MTB was official and they had their first prototype rolling on two wheels.
Trinity DetailsFrame material:
4130 Chromoly front triangle, billet aluminium rear triangleIntended Use:
"hucking triples to flat"Rear Wheel Travel:
170mm (200mm Boxxer fork)Wheelsize:
29" front, 27.5" rearWeight:
15.2kg (single speed)Price:
N/AMore info: @engineeredtoslide
Trinity MTB is a new creation of three friends who all have riding in common and each brings a unique skillset to the table.
Based near to Geelong, Mick Williams is Trinity MTB’s engineer and also runs Williams Racing Products
, a young bike component manufacturer who specialises in custom stems and linkage yokes. Nigel is the fabricator and runs Engineered to Slide
. Judging by how he left the welding of his only prototype to the day before the show, he’s clearly comfortable with a torch in hand.
Nigel's experience as a fabricator is evident on this frame
Finally, there’s the designer, Chase Warner. Chase is based in California and so wasn’t present at the Handmade show. Prototype Number One - idea basics
The goal of this first prototype was to create a test mule that could be chopped and changed to experiment and refine the suspension kinematics.
“We’re using a Kinematic patented by I-Track suspension
. It’s a high pivot, but the high pivot moves independently of the axle path,” said Mick of the design. “In short we’re able to get really high anti-squat numbers while still having a high pivot and an axle path that moves backwards. It’s obviously something we want to test a lot, but could also a bit of a game-changer.”
Trinity MTB has built this prototype with an interchangeable bottom bracket area, something that would allow them to easily produce mounts for the originally intended Effigear gearbox
(which wasn’t sent in time by the company), a Pinion gearbox, or just a regular bottom bracket as pictured. For now, the bike is set up as a single speed, something that didn’t faze Nigel and Mick who come from BMX backgrounds.
“There hasn’t been a bike on the market that you could run a gearbox or a standard bottom bracket to do some quantity of testing to do some back-to-back testing to see what works. Work out lap times, efficiency in pedalling and that type of stuff.” 4130 Cromoly and surprisingly light
As shown and currently set, the bike is said to have 170 mm of rear-wheel travel, while the Boxxer on the front is set to 200 mm. In this configuration, the head angle sits at exactly 64-degrees.
The front triangle is made of .9mm thick 4130 Chromoly tubing, with the result being a bike that’s said to weigh just 15.2kg as shown. Of course, that weight is with just a single gear.
“I’m a huge fan of steel bikes, but we understand that aluminium is probably a better material to make them out of,” said Nigel. “I really wanted to start with a steel frame because we could do a lot of changes and modifications to begin with and it gives us some freedom in setting up and testing the kinematics of the bike.”
“From there we’d like to move to aluminium, but we’re also interested in doing a limited run of steel bikes.”
They may have plans to chop and change the front end, but the rear end was machined from billet aluminium and so changes there are likely to be more costly.
As for when they’ll be ready for sale or at what price? Well, there’s no comment there. “We want to get into the forest on this thing and huck some triples to flat,” said Mick while Nigel nodded.
