Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike

May 7, 2021
by Dave Rome  

Within the ManuFutures facility of Deakin University (Victoria, Australia), surrounded by numerous carbon fibre innovators sits Engineered to Slide, a motorsports fabricator. Between the endless row of metal cutting tools and one fast track car sat a half-finished frame awaiting the welding torch.

That was two days before the Handmade Bicycle Show Australia had opened its doors. By the time the show rolled around Trinity MTB was official and they had their first prototype rolling on two wheels.
Trinity Details

Frame material: 4130 Chromoly front triangle, billet aluminium rear triangle
Intended Use: "hucking triples to flat"
Rear Wheel Travel:170mm (200mm Boxxer fork)
Wheelsize: 29" front, 27.5" rear
Weight: 15.2kg (single speed)
Price: N/A
More info: @engineeredtoslide

Three makers who ride

Mick (left) and Nigel (right)

Trinity MTB is a new creation of three friends who all have riding in common and each brings a unique skillset to the table.

Based near to Geelong, Mick Williams is Trinity MTB’s engineer and also runs Williams Racing Products, a young bike component manufacturer who specialises in custom stems and linkage yokes. Nigel is the fabricator and runs Engineered to Slide. Judging by how he left the welding of his only prototype to the day before the show, he’s clearly comfortable with a torch in hand.

Nigel's experience as a fabricator is evident on this frame

Finally, there’s the designer, Chase Warner. Chase is based in California and so wasn’t present at the Handmade show.

Prototype Number One - idea basics


The goal of this first prototype was to create a test mule that could be chopped and changed to experiment and refine the suspension kinematics.

“We’re using a Kinematic patented by I-Track suspension. It’s a high pivot, but the high pivot moves independently of the axle path,” said Mick of the design. “In short we’re able to get really high anti-squat numbers while still having a high pivot and an axle path that moves backwards. It’s obviously something we want to test a lot, but could also a bit of a game-changer.”


Trinity MTB has built this prototype with an interchangeable bottom bracket area, something that would allow them to easily produce mounts for the originally intended Effigear gearbox (which wasn’t sent in time by the company), a Pinion gearbox, or just a regular bottom bracket as pictured. For now, the bike is set up as a single speed, something that didn’t faze Nigel and Mick who come from BMX backgrounds.

The complex lattice can house an Effigear, a Pinion or a regular BB as shown.

“There hasn’t been a bike on the market that you could run a gearbox or a standard bottom bracket to do some quantity of testing to do some back-to-back testing to see what works. Work out lap times, efficiency in pedalling and that type of stuff.”

4130 Cromoly and surprisingly light


As shown and currently set, the bike is said to have 170 mm of rear-wheel travel, while the Boxxer on the front is set to 200 mm. In this configuration, the head angle sits at exactly 64-degrees.

The front triangle is made of .9mm thick 4130 Chromoly tubing, with the result being a bike that’s said to weigh just 15.2kg as shown. Of course, that weight is with just a single gear.

“I’m a huge fan of steel bikes, but we understand that aluminium is probably a better material to make them out of,” said Nigel. “I really wanted to start with a steel frame because we could do a lot of changes and modifications to begin with and it gives us some freedom in setting up and testing the kinematics of the bike.”

“From there we’d like to move to aluminium, but we’re also interested in doing a limited run of steel bikes.”

The rear end is currently aluminium billet but there's talk of a full aluminium build in the future.

They may have plans to chop and change the front end, but the rear end was machined from billet aluminium and so changes there are likely to be more costly.

As for when they’ll be ready for sale or at what price? Well, there’s no comment there. “We want to get into the forest on this thing and huck some triples to flat,” said Mick while Nigel nodded.

38 Comments

  • 27 0
 this bike should be named "pinkbike comment section"
  • 1 0
 People laughed about the doughnut too and that seemed a valid concept haha
  • 5 0
 Grim Peanut Gallery
  • 2 0
 pinkbike needs to do a ride comparison between this and the reeb brewser
  • 1 0
 Full house on pinkbike comments bingo!
  • 2 0
 Steel, high pivot, and gearbox. It is indeed the holy trinity.
  • 9 0
 Hey, how many of those little wheels do you want?
All of them.
...
...
Ok, all of em then.
  • 5 0
 “Wait, wait. I worry what you just heard was ‘give me a lot of those little wheels.’ What I said was ‘give me ALL of those little wheels.’ Do you understand?”
  • 1 1
 I feel there could be more @sjma:
  • 8 0
 Steel, high pivot, gearbox, mullet, freeride, dual crown and water bottle space. It's a pinkbike comments section wet dream.
  • 2 0
 Just put a Balfa sticker on the downtube and don't mention the sizes of the mullet wheels and I'd think we just went back in time to 2005.
  • 6 1
 This is the bike that every single Pinkbike bro thinks is the pinnacle of bike design, yet would never be caught dead riding/owning this frame because their Santa Cruz bromad just "rides way too good."
  • 2 1
 Oh I could see me riding this.
  • 2 0
 Correct me if I'm wrong, but wouldn't one want LESS anti-squat on a freeride/DH bike?

I mean, the only reason we all deal with high anti-squat numbers on single crown bikes is because we have to pedal the damn things up hills.
  • 1 0
 Yep. And also the 29in wheel would make it harder to rotate tricks. Not to hate but this is more like a pb comment section build and less a heavy hitting freeride workhorse.
  • 1 0
 @DaFreerider44: plenty of people are throwing spins on 29 these days. freeride doesn't have to equal slopestyle
  • 1 1
 I would sell my sb165 frame for a refined version of this no questions asked. The suspension probably performs incredible. High sprung mass, low unsprung mass, interchangeable drivetrain types, high pivot, decent geo, dual crown compatible, good travel. It's like the best bits of a Zerode, DH bike and Forbidden all rolled into one alongside removable bottom brackets you can upgrade in the future. Make it look a bit nice and out of Alloy or Titanium and I'm down.
  • 3 0
 The Steve Irwin in the background ftw!
  • 3 0
 woah.
  • 1 0
 What does "hucking triples to flat" mean?

Side note I did my engineering degree at deakin uni in Geelong.
  • 1 0
 So did my friends Bruce, Sheila and Kane. Know them?
  • 2 2
 The bike looks beautiful but the chain looks goofy with those 2 additional pulleys. Which you technically wouldn't need if you weren't running single speed right ?
  • 1 0
 I think you'd need something to manage the chain growth, and idler is there to limit/prevent pedal kickback.
  • 2 0
 Reminds me of our old Formula SAE cars. Love it.
  • 2 1
 Strueth, she's a farkin' beauty.
  • 2 1
 I like the Titan frame better than this damn thing
  • 1 0
 Engineered to slide! His drift cars and fabrication work is bliss
  • 1 0
 That BB area looks like flex hell.
  • 1 0
 why is micks shirt so tight. Awesome bike i want it
  • 1 1
 A single speed huck bike sounds rad!
  • 1 0
 "POP" nice.
  • 1 0
 Neat but no thanks.
  • 1 1
 Room for a Ebike motor too?
  • 1 0
 Stevie Wonder welds
  • 1 0
 :popcorn:
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



