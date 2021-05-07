Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike

Within the ManuFutures facility of Deakin University (Victoria, Australia), surrounded by numerous carbon fibre innovators sits Engineered to Slide, a motorsports fabricator. Between the endless row of metal cutting tools and one fast track car sat a half-finished frame awaiting the welding torch.



That was two days before the Handmade Bicycle Show Australia had opened its doors. By the time the show rolled around Trinity MTB was official and they had their first prototype rolling on two wheels.



Trinity Details



Frame material: 4130 Chromoly front triangle, billet aluminium rear triangle

Intended Use: "hucking triples to flat"

Rear Wheel Travel: 170mm (200mm Boxxer fork)

Wheelsize: 29" front, 27.5" rear

Weight: 15.2kg (single speed)

Price: N/A

More info: @engineeredtoslide

4130 Chromoly front triangle, billet aluminium rear triangle"hucking triples to flat"170mm (200mm Boxxer fork)29" front, 27.5" rear15.2kg (single speed)N/A