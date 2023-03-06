Trinity MTB Opens Pre-Orders for its First Batch of Frames

Mar 6, 2023
by Trinity MTB  

Press Release: Trinity MTB

The time has finally come! We are happy to announce the Pre-Order for Batch 1 is open! Frame numbers 1-25 are now available.

It has been a pleasure working through the prototyping phase over the last 2 years and we are excited to finally release our first product to the public. The Gravity frame is designed to tackle the steepest, most technical terrain as fast as possible. Our handmade gravity weapon is proudly manufactured right here in Australia. Fabrication and assembly are all in-house so we can guarantee the materials and craftsmanship are of the highest quality.

To get your very own handmade Trinity_MTB head over to our website to get in on the pre-order.
Gravity Frame Details
• Frame Material Rear: CNC 6061 Alloy
• Frame Material Front: 4130 Chromoly
• Sizing: 4 standard sizes
• Rear Travel: 160-200mm
• Front Travel: 180-200mm
• Wheel size: MX (all sizes) or 29er (T3, T4)
• Drivetrain: Standard or Pinion
• Frame Weight: 9.0 lbs / 4.1 kg (w/o shock)
• Handmade in Australia
• Frame Only: $9,000(AUD) / $6,065(USD)
• Pre-Order: trinitymtb.com



12 Comments

  • 13 1
 That's a pretty... succinct press release? I usually prefer to have some small talk, be wined and dined maybe, before $9k (Aus I know) worth of raw pounding.
  • 6 2
 Dentists only? Got to admire a frameset that costs the same as a whole Santa Cruz bike........

or is it called trinity because it would survive a close-range nuclear explosion?
  • 22 0
 I think it is called the Trinity because it would take 3 of you to afford it
  • 2 0
 I've been following these guys on insta for a while. The modular design allows for a pinion or a traditional derailleur, that prototype cassette in a box, and even potentially an ebike. Its a really cool concept, and by all accounts the bike rides well. That being said, the price to weight ratio is a tough pill to swallow.
  • 5 0
 Are you taking the piss?
  • 3 0
 Says an Aussie in defense: "Oi! stop your whinging ya gunts, that's only $1,000/lb"
  • 3 1
 Says " Frame Only: $9,000(AUD) / $6,065(USD)"
Should be: Frame: ONLY $9,000(AUD) / $6,065(USD)?
  • 2 0
 No details on the drivetrain? No one has even ridden it yet...
  • 3 0
 april fools?
  • 1 0
 It is not surprising though, handmade small batches and fairly complex equals higher cost than normal frames.
  • 1 0
 Omg that rear end is so nice! Im going to need a minute here.
  • 1 0
 Like many nice rear ends, it won't be cheap





