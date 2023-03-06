Trinity MTB Opens Pre-Orders for its First Batch of Frames

The time has finally come! We are happy to announce the Pre-Order for Batch 1 is open! Frame numbers 1-25 are now available.



It has been a pleasure working through the prototyping phase over the last 2 years and we are excited to finally release our first product to the public. The Gravity frame is designed to tackle the steepest, most technical terrain as fast as possible. Our handmade gravity weapon is proudly manufactured right here in Australia. Fabrication and assembly are all in-house so we can guarantee the materials and craftsmanship are of the highest quality.



To get your very own handmade Trinity_MTB head over to our website to get in on the pre-order.



Gravity Frame Details

• Frame Material Rear: CNC 6061 Alloy

• Frame Material Front: 4130 Chromoly

• Sizing: 4 standard sizes

• Rear Travel: 160-200mm

• Front Travel: 180-200mm

• Wheel size: MX (all sizes) or 29er (T3, T4)

• Drivetrain: Standard or Pinion

• Frame Weight: 9.0 lbs / 4.1 kg (w/o shock)

• Handmade in Australia

• Frame Only: $9,000(AUD) / $6,065(USD)

• Pre-Order:

