Trip to the Roof of the World - Video





The Himalayas, A.K.A. the Roof of the World, is the place where the ground pierces the sky, the place where everything left below loses hitherto meaning, the place where you can go far beyond your ego…







Crowded Kathmandu is a crucible of religion and culture. On the first day of the expedition, we looked out over the city from the hill of Swayambhunath Temple. There are 365 stairs leading to it, and at the central point, a huge stupa is standing, which, with the eyes of the Buddha, looks at the four sides of the world.



A stupa is a typical mound-like structure containing relics (typically the remains of Buddhist monks or nuns) that is used as a place of meditation. It's also known as a gate to the other worlds. From time to time we pass the Mijamin road, prayer wheels and flags which flutter in the wind. Each flag symbolises the elements, and they're traditionally used to restore the vitality of the praying one's body.







Nepal's distinctive sign—rope bridges connecting the banks of the rushing rivers and streams. Some hung really high, which meant for us a megadose of adrenaline.







Nepal is one of the poorest countries in the world. At the same time, the Nepalese are one of the most sympathetic and positive people in the world. The rites that take place in the streets and at the temples are hypnotizing. Worth to stop here and see, feel the magic of this place.



4000 meters above the sea level—from this height the beginner paratroopers jump. And we're going down and bite into the slope on our bicycles.





