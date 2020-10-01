Triple Bike Check: Comparing the Scalpels of Cannondale Factory Racing

Cannondale Factory Racing's team is stacked for the first XC World Cup races of 2020. Henrique Avancini recently signed with the team for a further three more seasons with his new contract ending in 2023. Manuel Fumic, however, will only be staying with the team until the end of 2021 after he completes the final season of his career. Maxime Marotte brings a duo of podiums from the 2019 World Cup calendar and a diverse resume of XCO and Marathon wins.
Cannondale's team will toe up to the line this weekend on Cannondale's new Scalpel. The bike was released earlier this year and was a part of our XC Field Test, however it hasn't seen nearly the action it typically would due to the abbreviated World Cup season. All three racers are on a size medium frame and are very similar in height and weight. As far as set ups go, the riders don't change all that much throughout the year after getting their initial settings dialed in at the pre-season training camp. The only modifications are small adaptations for the course, tires, and tire pressures.The RidersHenrique Avancini
Manuel Fumic
2.35 Racing Rays with air at 1.1-1.3 bar (16 - 19 psi) with no inserts.
A 38t chainring, 10-45 cassette, and 175mm cranks put the power down.
Maxime Marotte
A 36t chainring, 10-45 cassette, and 170mm XTR cranks.
For tires, Marotte is on Schwalbe's Racing Ralph in a 2.35 width. 1.3-1.45 bar (19 - 21 psi) for pressure.
Like the others, Marotte runs a lockout for the front and rear.
