Triple Bike Check: Comparing the Scalpels of Cannondale Factory Racing

The Riders

Manuel Fumic





Height: 5'9" / 175 cm

Weight: 152 lb / 69 kg

Age: 38

Instagram: @manuelfumic

Height: 5'8" / 173 cm

Weight: 137 lb / 62 kg

Age: 33

Instagram: @maxime_marotte

Henrique Avancini



Height: 5'9" / 175 cm

Weight: 148 lb / 67 kg

Age: 31

Instagram: @avancinimtb

Manuel Fumic

Fork pressure is 105psi with 5 tokens. 9 clicks of rebound from closed and no compression.

145psi in the shock with rebound 8 clicks in and a custom compression tune.

2.35 Racing Rays with air at 1.1-1.3 bar (16 - 19 psi) with no inserts.

All of the bikes have a full lockout system for the front and rear suspension.

730mm wide 9-degree sweep bars with an 85mm stem and a -10 degree rise.

Saddle position angled forward putting a lot of weight on the fork.

A 38t chainring, 10-45 cassette, and 175mm cranks put the power down.

Maxime Marotte

The frame here is the "World Cup" edition Scalpel, as are the others.

Marotte runs 95 psi in his fork with 4 spacers. Rebound is 9 clicks from open and compression is wide open. He's fussy about his suspension and likes to run it soft as possible.

A 36t chainring, 10-45 cassette, and 170mm XTR cranks.

For tires, Marotte is on Schwalbe's Racing Ralph in a 2.35 width. 1.3-1.45 bar (19 - 21 psi) for pressure.

In the shock, there is 135psi. 5 clicks from open to closed on the rebound and there's a custom compression tune.

Like the others, Marotte runs a lockout for the front and rear.

Handlebars are 700mm with a -10 degree rise and 9-degree sweep and Prologo grips.

A Prologo dimension saddle tilted a good bit forward on a dropper post.

Henrique Avancini

Avancini is on a custom Brazilian color for his medium Scalpel.

100psi, 4 tokens, and 10 clicks from closed on the rebound. No compression...a unified theme.

The shock sees 145psi, 7 clicks of rebound, and a custom compression tune.

All bikes are on an XTR drivetrain. Henrique has a 38t chainring, 10-45 cassette, and 175mm cranks.

XTR brakes for the team.

ENVE's XC wheels hold onto the Racing Rays. 19 psi in the back, 18 up front.

735mm handlebars on an 80mm stem with -6 degrees rise.

Also running a saddle position that has the nose tipped down.

Cannondale Factory Racing's team is stacked for the first XC World Cup races of 2020. Henrique Avancini recently signed with the team for a further three more seasons with his new contract ending in 2023. Manuel Fumic, however, will only be staying with the team until the end of 2021 after he completes the final season of his career. Maxime Marotte brings a duo of podiums from the 2019 World Cup calendar and a diverse resume of XCO and Marathon wins.Cannondale's team will toe up to the line this weekend on Cannondale's new Scalpel. The bike was released earlier this year and was a part of our XC Field Test, however it hasn't seen nearly the action it typically would due to the abbreviated World Cup season. All three racers are on a size medium frame and are very similar in height and weight. As far as set ups go, the riders don't change all that much throughout the year after getting their initial settings dialed in at the pre-season training camp. The only modifications are small adaptations for the course, tires, and tire pressures.