Trippin' Christmas Rides - Video

Dec 25, 2017
by Trippin Fellaz  

Itssssss christmmmasssssss, and what better way to round the year out than a bit of multi-activity whatever the weather festive adventure fun! Merry Christmas to all and have an awesome time from all at Trippin!

MENTIONS: @trippinfellaz


4 Comments

  • + 3
 Merry Christmas you filthy animal
  • + 1
 the music. i cried. too funny
  • + 1
 That jumper . You must be Trippin lol
  • + 1
 Nice vid Fellas

