Trippin' Christmas Rides - Video
Dec 25, 2017
by
Trippin Fellaz
Itssssss christmmmasssssss, and what better way to round the year out than a bit of multi-activity whatever the weather festive adventure fun! Merry Christmas to all and have an awesome time from all at Trippin!
@trippinfellaz
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 3
jamesdippy
(8 hours ago)
Merry Christmas you filthy animal
[Reply]
+ 1
HunanUnderdog
(10 mins ago)
the music. i cried. too funny
[Reply]
+ 1
pigman65
(3 hours ago)
That jumper . You must be Trippin
[Reply]
+ 1
fatduke
(2 hours ago)
Nice vid Fellas
[Reply]
