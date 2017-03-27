Trippin: Nepalese Pass Stormin' - Video

Mar 27, 2017 at 21:00
Mar 27, 2017
by Trippin Fellaz  
 
Nepal, a country full of culture and surprise, the land of the never ending mountain and the Dalai Lama, home to more expeditions than a lifetime can imagine and the first ascent of a 4000 metre peak. However beyond its towering mountains and incredible vistas the people habituating the villages and communities higher than most people will set foot in a lifetime are what makes the country so special. Driving through the madness of Kathmandu it is hard to imagine a country more different to its western counterparts and little did we know the few weeks ahead of us would take us to some of the most incredible places we have ever seen and eventually over the 5400m Thorong La pass!

Trippin - Nepal

Trippin - Nepal

Trippin - Nepal

Trippin - Nepal

Trippin - Nepal

Trippin - Nepal

Trippin - Nepal

Trippin - Nepal

Trippin - Nepal

www.facebook.com/trippinfellaz
3 Comments

  • + 1
 Really like it a lot. A minor comment on the editing side, maybe you guys are trying something new or pushing for a shorter edit on this one, but the quick cuts near the start of the video is quite jarring and disorientating, specially considering those where establishing shots, they were just to fast for me, some are even less than 2 secs. Again, I'm not privy to what the editor was trying to achieve with the quick cut effects, so maybe i'm just nit picking on an otherwise great adventure and awesome feature. i'll just show my self out for being negative, i'm sorry, it's just i hurt my shoulder again and i'm bummed i was not able to ride today,
  • + 1
 I hope you know the Dalai lama lives in Dharamshala india and not in Nepal. So no Nepal is not the "land" of the dalai lama. He is originally from Tibet and now is a refugee in india.
  • + 1
 Great video, incredible photos. Good job!

