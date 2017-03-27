Trippin: Nepalese Pass Stormin' - Video

Nepal, a country full of culture and surprise, the land of the never ending mountain and the Dalai Lama, home to more expeditions than a lifetime can imagine and the first ascent of a 4000 metre peak. However beyond its towering mountains and incredible vistas the people habituating the villages and communities higher than most people will set foot in a lifetime are what makes the country so special. Driving through the madness of Kathmandu it is hard to imagine a country more different to its western counterparts and little did we know the few weeks ahead of us would take us to some of the most incredible places we have ever seen and eventually over the 5400m Thorong La pass!