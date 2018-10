With the motorbikes still thundering, the Outer Hebrides was next on the hit list! A 2-hour jump on the ferry from Ullapool brings you into Lewis, the highest of the Outer Hebrides. After a pit stop at Bespoke Bicycle and a beach ending trail on Harris follows we worked our way down the islands. Incredible beauty and some awesome riding put the Hebrides on the wish list along with those 125's!