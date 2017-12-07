Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Trippin: The Ultimate Alpine Adventure in GR5 - Geneva to Nice
Dec 6, 2017
by
Trippin Fellaz
420 miles, countless passes, every night in a bivvy bag, and a face grind thrown in for good measure! Join us for the ultimate cross alps adventure, the GR5 from Geneva to Nice!
@trippinfellaz
m88888m
(47 mins ago)
Amazing journey
, thanks for sharing.
Will do it one day as well.
How much luggage / weight did you take per bike? And did you take the drone with you all the journey?
+ 1
elyari
Plus
(3 mins ago)
What an adventure! Hey
@trippinfellaz
is there any place we can check the track? More details about the journey, days, km's per day, etc. Thanks for sharing!! \m/
+ 1
MikeBigHitTopperz
(39 mins ago)
Mr.Joe's running commentary is legendary! Cracking trip!
Will do it one day as well.
How much luggage / weight did you take per bike? And did you take the drone with you all the journey?
