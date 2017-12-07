VIDEOS

Trippin: The Ultimate Alpine Adventure in GR5 - Geneva to Nice

Dec 6, 2017
by Trippin Fellaz  

420 miles, countless passes, every night in a bivvy bag, and a face grind thrown in for good measure! Join us for the ultimate cross alps adventure, the GR5 from Geneva to Nice!

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Amazing journey Smile , thanks for sharing.
Will do it one day as well.

How much luggage / weight did you take per bike? And did you take the drone with you all the journey?
  • + 1
 What an adventure! Hey @trippinfellaz is there any place we can check the track? More details about the journey, days, km's per day, etc. Thanks for sharing!! \m/
  • + 1
 Mr.Joe's running commentary is legendary! Cracking trip!

