Trippin do an Epic Winter Ride - Video
Dec 18, 2017
by
Trippin Fellaz
The snow is back and so is the winter climb ride! After a brisk ski in ledge route is tackled and the tourist path is attacked in more than epic conditions! Scotland in its prime!
10 Comments
+ 11
yousef666
(4 hours ago)
I want this rucksack which is so tiny and effortless but fits a pair of ski, ski-boots, ski-sticks, climbing irons, ice picks, food and all that stuff u need for a hip adventure like. Or is it a new dimension SWAT Case? I don't know what i it think SCOTT did an Awesome job!
[Reply]
+ 4
mtb-journal
(3 hours ago)
He has to go pick that stuff up in summer.
[Reply]
+ 3
yxbix
(4 hours ago)
fck me. This was stunning! Perfect adventure.
[Reply]
+ 3
FishKAA
(2 hours ago)
hike-a-bike taken to the next level
[Reply]
+ 3
Sombeo
(3 hours ago)
sooo what happened with the skis...
[Reply]
+ 1
dirtyrig
(20 mins ago)
...and the snow shoes, poles, ice tool, etc... I wish I had a crew to take my stuff down for me on adventures like this, I guess I can tie the stuff to my dog and hope for the best?
[Reply]
+ 3
mtb-journal
(3 hours ago)
What is the bike for?
[Reply]
- 1
maxnomas
(3 hours ago)
This is beautiful but not real..
check this one out directly from Chile
www.pinkbike.com/news/guardin-del-valle-cerro-el-plomo-chile-video.html
Follow @bigmountainbike on IG!
[Reply]
+ 1
ianswilson815
(23 mins ago)
Gets back down....skis are stolen. I have no faith in humanity.
[Reply]
+ 1
Stinky-Dee
(2 hours ago)
Pick one sport Dude...
[Reply]
