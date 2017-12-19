VIDEOS

Trippin do an Epic Winter Ride - Video

Dec 18, 2017
by Trippin Fellaz  

The snow is back and so is the winter climb ride! After a brisk ski in ledge route is tackled and the tourist path is attacked in more than epic conditions! Scotland in its prime!

Trippin - Winter Climb Ride 2.0

Trippin - Winter Climb Ride 2.0

Trippin - Winter Climb Ride 2.0

Trippin - Winter Climb Ride 2.0

Trippin - Winter Climb Ride 2.0

MENTIONS: @trippinfellaz


Must Read This Week
2017 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
79083 views
The 2017 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
64042 views
Suspension Travel - What's Your Ideal Amount? - Pinkbike Poll
50701 views
Bike Standards—How Did We Get Here?—A Podcast
48041 views
Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
47354 views
Just 7 More Days for a Chance to Win Over $20,000 in prizes! - Share The Ride
44053 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
42334 views
Win a 2018 Whyte S-150s - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41469 views

10 Comments

  • + 11
 I want this rucksack which is so tiny and effortless but fits a pair of ski, ski-boots, ski-sticks, climbing irons, ice picks, food and all that stuff u need for a hip adventure like. Or is it a new dimension SWAT Case? I don't know what i it think SCOTT did an Awesome job!
  • + 4
 He has to go pick that stuff up in summer.
  • + 3
 fck me. This was stunning! Perfect adventure.
  • + 3
 hike-a-bike taken to the next level
  • + 3
 sooo what happened with the skis...
  • + 1
 ...and the snow shoes, poles, ice tool, etc... I wish I had a crew to take my stuff down for me on adventures like this, I guess I can tie the stuff to my dog and hope for the best? lol
  • + 3
 What is the bike for?
  • - 1
 This is beautiful but not real..
check this one out directly from Chile
www.pinkbike.com/news/guardin-del-valle-cerro-el-plomo-chile-video.html


Follow @bigmountainbike on IG!
  • + 1
 Gets back down....skis are stolen. I have no faith in humanity.
  • + 1
 Pick one sport Dude...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.073129
Mobile Version of Website