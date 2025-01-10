Tristan Botteram Joins the Simplon Trailblazers Enduro Team

Simplon Trailblazers Racing has signed Tristan Botteram as the team enters its second season of taking on the World Cup Enduro series.
After racing the 2023 and 2024 seasons as a privateer, Tristan Botteram is back on a team setup as he joins the Simplon Trailblazers for 2025.
Over the past years, Tristan has worked his way up in the industry as a privateer through hard work and talent. He is a highly skilled all-rounder, excelling in multiple disciplines and making a name for himself in both enduro and downhill racing. Beyond this, he is also a fantastic individual. We are thrilled to welcome Tristan as part of the Trailblazers!—Simplon Trailblazers Racing
It’s been a long time coming for me to be joining a professional team but here we are and I’m so stoked for it to happen!—Tristan Botteram
