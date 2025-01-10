Powered by Outside

Tristan Botteram Joins the Simplon Trailblazers Enduro Team

Jan 10, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
Simplon Trailblazers Racing has signed Tristan Botteram as the team enters its second season of taking on the World Cup Enduro series.

After racing the 2023 and 2024 seasons as a privateer, Tristan Botteram is back on a team setup as he joins the Simplon Trailblazers for 2025.

bigquotesOver the past years, Tristan has worked his way up in the industry as a privateer through hard work and talent. He is a highly skilled all-rounder, excelling in multiple disciplines and making a name for himself in both enduro and downhill racing. Beyond this, he is also a fantastic individual. We are thrilled to welcome Tristan as part of the Trailblazers!Simplon Trailblazers Racing

bigquotesIt’s been a long time coming for me to be joining a professional team but here we are and I’m so stoked for it to happen!Tristan Botteram



23 Comments
  • 250
 It's always good to see private riders making it to professional teams, good luck!
  • 293
 Always read this as Simpleton, which I think may be a marketing fail.
  • 100
 You could ask the Swiss government to rename the pass if you like Smile

(Some fun riding down into Brigg from there if you're in the area)
  • 20
 @korev: one day maybe! (hold a referendum though, seriously Big Grin ).
  • 21
 Ditto that but I held back on the comment... simply cannot see it, ever, and not read "Simpleton"
  • 110
 A Dutch gravity pro, we have only one hill of 300m1 on the border with Belgium and Germany.
Now that’s talent en persistance! go get m Tristan, stoked for u!
  • 40
 And the downhill is on the Belgian side.
  • 70
 Congrats Tristan. All the best for the season
  • 30
 Trailblazers might not be the biggest or flashiest team out there (probably affecting why Rapha left, her stating she needed different kind of support), but it's great to see a team like them in the circuit, picking up and supporting clearly talented privateers like Tarmo and now Tristan.
  • 60
 Great rider, great guy! Good luck Tristan
  • 50
 who's the next person to take the title as the worlds best gravity privateer now smh
  • 50
 Awesome! Good luck this season Tristan!
  • 40
 These bikes look so good on paper, haven't seen much about them though. Good luck
  • 60
 Enduro looked good on paper... yet here we are...
  • 73
 They spelt simpleton wrong.
  • 42
 I always read that as simpleton first.
  • 30
 Hard work pays off! Congrats with the team Tristan, wish you a good season!
  • 20
 Great to see that he made it big after all the hard work 3
  • 20
 Lets goo Tristan, stoked for you.
  • 20
 Stoked!
  • 20
 Lets goooo!, Tristan!!
  • 10
 Fantastic news. More Enduro the better!
  • 10
 Congrats Tristan! The followers will always support you!







