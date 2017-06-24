Blissful: Tristan Keegan - Video

Jun 24, 2017 at 10:00
Jun 24, 2017
by Jackson Parker  
 
Blissful

by clear-glass-media
Views: 546    Faves: 10    Comments: 2


It was at the end of the bike park season last year when Tristan and I first met, we had intentions of going out and doing some shooting during the fall and working on a little project.It wasn't until late spring that we actually got around to working on what we were wanting and by that time Tristan only had a couple weeks until he moved back to Alberta.

Blissful Tristan Keegan

From the very first shot we took it was quite obvious that we weren't messing around, Tristan took a couple pretty scary crashes but he kept going for it.


Blissful Tristan Keegan

Blissful Tristan Keegan

"The most important thing my bike does for me; it clears my mind and brings me happiness"


Blissful Tristan Keegan

Blissful Tristan Keegan

There's definitely a possibility that we'll meet up down the road some time and do some more work together!



http://https://www.instagram.com/clear.glass.media/
https://www.instagram.com/tristank1/
