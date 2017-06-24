Blissful: Tristan Keegan - Video

It was at the end of the bike park season last year when Tristan and I first met, we had intentions of going out and doing some shooting during the fall and working on a little project.It wasn't until late spring that we actually got around to working on what we were wanting and by that time Tristan only had a couple weeks until he moved back to Alberta.
From the very first shot we took it was quite obvious that we weren't messing around, Tristan took a couple pretty scary crashes but he kept going for it.
"The most important thing my bike does for me; it clears my mind and brings me happiness"
There's definitely a possibility that we'll meet up down the road some time and do some more work together!
