Troy Brosnan Has Broken His Ankle at Australian National Champs

This is not how I was hoping National champs would go. This crash in my race run has left me with a broken ankle that will potentially need surgery this week.



I was feeling really good on the bike and all the testing here at National champs was feeling ready for the first World Cup but I think I’ll be missing the first round in France now. I’ll keep you all updated as to when I’m back on the bike and ready to be racing again. Thanks to the two guys that carried me off the hill and @bennywilson9 for the video. — Troy Brosnan