Troy Brosnan Has Broken His Ankle at Australian National Champs

Feb 20, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Troy Brosnan posted a DNF in the Australian National Championships this weekend and he's now shared footage of the crash that took him out. The nasty high-speed collision with a tree left him with a broken ankle that will potentially need surgery.

bigquotesThis is not how I was hoping National champs would go. This crash in my race run has left me with a broken ankle that will potentially need surgery this week.

I was feeling really good on the bike and all the testing here at National champs was feeling ready for the first World Cup but I think I’ll be missing the first round in France now. I’ll keep you all updated as to when I’m back on the bike and ready to be racing again. Thanks to the two guys that carried me off the hill and @bennywilson9 for the video.Troy Brosnan

With the World Cup DH season kicking off in Lourdes, France in just over a month, it seems unlikely that we'll see Brosnan there.

We're gutted for Troy and wish him all the best with his recovery.

21 Comments

  • 2 0
 That sucks hard for Troy, its great that these guys can line surgery up so quickly. Really gets them on the track to recovery fast. Us civilians tend to wait for the wheels of the health system a little longer. What a rapid crash
  • 3 0
 Broke my hand a couple of years ago, went to emergency and had surgery that day all via the public system. If the specialist deems it needs surgery it will happen.
  • 1 0
 Can't say I've had that experience. I fractured my pelvis in a crash and was being prepared for surgery hours later before a second set of x-ray's deemed it unnecessary. This was the public system and I'm a total numpty-punter.
  • 2 0
 Fuck, what a crash, that foot really hit that hole really hard,ouch ,good luck and stay strong,but yes not the best starting season
  • 3 1
 "My ankle feels pretty sore" most chill comment I've ever heard after someone's broken any bones... barely looked like he felt it xD
  • 1 0
 Really impressed with the crowd as first responders, could've freaked out but instead played it calm, kept things from escalating. Hope he can get the surgery if necessary and heal up soon
  • 4 1
 Yeeesh did anyone check if the tree was okay after that one?
  • 1 0
 Dag nab it! Soo bummed for you. You are at the top of the list of our riders at every race. Hope your healing goes proper and quick!
  • 1 0
 What a shitty start to the season... he's been looking strong. Healing vibes man. That's probably gonna take a good 4 months for him to be back full strength.
  • 1 0
 Damn! Troy must have a scapula made of steel. That tree impact was Friday Fails worthy!
  • 1 0
 Gutted for Troy. Hope he heals up quickly and we see him winning more races this year!
  • 1 0
 Uhhhh that could have ended much worse than this. Speedy and full recovery.
  • 1 0
 Shheesh. I replayed that a number of times. Crazy fast comin in there. Like rocketship!
  • 2 0
 Speedy recovery
  • 1 0
 Damn. Heal solid and quickly Troy!!
  • 1 0
 Heal up Bru and come back stronger
You got this ✌️
  • 1 0
 Man Troy was hauling though there! Speedy recovery mate.
  • 1 0
 That looked really sore! Heal up soon!
  • 1 0
 Sorry doode.
  • 1 0
 Heal up quick Troy!
  • 1 0
 Healing vibes Troy!

