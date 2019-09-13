Troy Brosnan Signs For 3 More Years With Canyon

Sep 13, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Brosnan letting her buck on the double rock drop under the lift.

Troy Brosnan has kicked off silly season by announcing he will be staying on the Canyon Factory Racing for another three years. Brosnan first signed with the German brand at the inception of their downhill team back in 2017 and will now be continuing his relationship with them through to the end of the 2022 season.

bigquotesSo excited to say that I have signed a 3 year deal with Canyon to keep this amazing partnership rolling! Exciting times ahead!Troy Brosnan

There should be a podium step reserved for Troy Brosnan at each race. 4 on the plate and 4 on the box.

Troy joined the team as it began, moving from a well established Specialized program to what could have been seen as a risk on an unproven bike as the Sender made its World Cup debut. He soon put those worries to bed though and enjoyed a successful tenure with Canyon including his second-ever World Cup win at Vallnord in 2017, three consecutive top-three finishes in the World Cup overall and 13 podiums, an unmatched total over the past three years.
Troy Brosnan's Canyon Accolades: 2017-2019

World Cup wins: 1 (Vallnord, 2017)
World Cup podiums: 13
World Cup Overall finishes: 2nd (2017), 3rd (2018, 2019)
Other accolades: 5x Crankworx downhill wins, 2x Australian National Champion

Brosnan has won this even four years in a row now. Who will be the one to take him down next year

We currently have no further news on the movements of Troy's teammates, Mark Wallace and Kye A'Hern.

11 Comments

  • 21 0
 I wanna see Troy, Danny and Laurie really put the heat on the frenchies next year!
  • 7 0
 Agree! He deserves more wins that I'm sure will come in the near future.
  • 6 0
 Will be interesting to see if Gwin can come back strong, too!
  • 1 0
 And Minnaar!
  • 3 0
 WC Podiums : 13 ........... Damn son............ Really want to see ya take the overall next year ............... Will be rooting for ya .................
  • 3 0
 mr consistent
  • 3 0
 27,5 power !!!
  • 2 0
 Grand.
  • 2 0
 Top man.
  • 1 0
 Go Troy! But get a bit harder and bite these frogs in their balls!
  • 1 0
 Congrats

