Troy Brosnan Signs For 3 More Years With Canyon

So excited to say that I have signed a 3 year deal with Canyon to keep this amazing partnership rolling! Exciting times ahead! — Troy Brosnan

Troy joined the team as it began, moving from a well established Specialized program to what could have been seen as a risk on an unproven bike as the Sender made its World Cup debut. He soon put those worries to bed though and enjoyed a successful tenure with Canyon including his second-ever World Cup win at Vallnord in 2017, three consecutive top-three finishes in the World Cup overall and 13 podiums, an unmatched total over the past three years.

Troy Brosnan's Canyon Accolades: 2017-2019



World Cup wins: 1 (Vallnord, 2017)

World Cup podiums: 13

World Cup Overall finishes: 2nd (2017), 3rd (2018, 2019)

Other accolades: 5x Crankworx downhill wins, 2x Australian National Champion



