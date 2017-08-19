PINKBIKE TECH

Troy Brosnan's Crankworx Crushing Canyon Sender - Bike Check

Aug 19, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Troy Brosnan Canadian Open DH - Winning Bike
Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender

It only took two minutes, and forty-six seconds for Australian Troy Brosnan to explain how to ride loose and fast at Crankworx Whistler. Newcomer Bruce Klein opened the ceremonies with a scorching run down the Canadian Open course that sent eight of the top ten seeds back to summer school. Klein then politely gave up his seat to Sam Blenkinsop, who kindly introduced Saturday's key speaker, who hopped onto his Canyon Sender and delivered a comprehensive graduate course in dry-condition downhill racing to a crowded, open-air auditorium. Brosnan was in another league, clocking a four minute, eleven-second margin on course where one second seems like eternity.
Hoping the roots and making quick work of the technical lower woods Troy would carry maximum speed out onto the flat lower slopes the fed into the finish.


Troy Brosnan Canadian Open DH - Winning Bike
Custom linkage for Brosnan. E-Thirteen guide.

Troy Brosnan Canadian Open DH - Winning Bike
HT pedals are gradually replacing Mallets on the top steps.
Troy Brosnan Canadian Open DH - Winning Bike
Cut-down Renthal bars, Code RSC brakes, and Ergon grips.

Troy Brosnan Canadian Open DH - Winning Bike
Minion DHF tread...Prototype casings?
Troy Brosnan Canadian Open DH - Winning Bike
SRAM XO1 seven speed, carbon cranks, 36-tooth chainring.

Troy Brosnan Canadian Open DH - Winning Bike
The sticker says: #1.9.4.3 - ask RockShox to duplicate that tune for your Monarch Plus.

7 Comments

  • + 2
 I thought the title meant he crushed his frame. Wasnt like too surprised. But yeah sick bike!
  • + 2
 Cmon canyon get these to the US a.s.a.p!
  • + 1
 Uhhhh
  • + 2
 WHO else besides Gwin and Brosnan is on HT pedals?
  • + 0
 First frame from Canyon tickling my wantogenous zone. And it does it very well
  • + 2
 daaang
  • + 1
 What size is that?

