Troy Brosnan's Crankworx Crushing Canyon Sender - Bike Check

It only took two minutes, and forty-six seconds for Australian Troy Brosnan to explain how to ride loose and fast at Crankworx Whistler. Newcomer Bruce Klein opened the ceremonies with a scorching run down the Canadian Open course that sent eight of the top ten seeds back to summer school. Klein then politely gave up his seat to Sam Blenkinsop, who kindly introduced Saturday's key speaker, who hopped onto his Canyon Sender and delivered a comprehensive graduate course in dry-condition downhill racing to a crowded, open-air auditorium. Brosnan was in another league, clocking a four minute, eleven-second margin on course where one second seems like eternity.

