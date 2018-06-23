PINKBIKE TECH

Troy Brosnan's Winning Downhill Bike Check - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 23, 2018
by Paul Aston  

Troy Brosnan and his M-sized Canyon Sender reigned over the Supreme from Commencal and Amaury Pierron who won the previous two World Cup Downhills. 0.97 seconds was the difference between first and second, which is a big margin compared to the extremely close racing we have been seeing this year.


An Ergon SMD2 saddle with Ti rails.


Blackbox carbon lever blades and polished Code RSC lever bodies.
A red Code caliper on the front to match the BoXXer lowers, but a black caliper on the rear to coordinate with the frame.



Troy has been using a bigger air can on the Super Deluxe air can to give a bigger negative spring volume, he also has a linkage that gives slightly more progression over the standard Sender.

Crank Brother Mallet pedals with a few mm's of exposed pins for shoe traction.


A standard X01DH 7-speed drivetrain and a 36t chainring upfront.

A Minion DHRII gives plenty of braking traction on today's steep and loose track. He runs a relatively high 27psi front and 32psi rear.


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
58098 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
52657 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
50558 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
41253 views
Revisiting the Birthplace of Shimano
37165 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
31555 views
Tech Randoms: Part 2 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
31498 views
Rocky Mountain's Parent Company Changes Name To... Rocky Mountain?
30703 views

10 Comments

  • + 10
 Red caliper on the front and black on the rear might be the most PRO thing I’ve ever seen...
  • - 1
 The mismatch of everything without a tiniest bit of pretentiousness is fantastic!
  • + 3
 Sure wish rockshox would go away from that nasty red, and mavic to follow suit with that yellow.
  • + 1
 I have mixed feelings on modern bike checks; on one hand the pros ride the exact same bikes we have access to, on the other, bike checks are boring with no truly custom aspects.
  • + 2
 Spoiler alert. I know, don't go to pink bike if you haven't watched the race yet, but come on...
  • + 1
 Yeah it was spoiled for me too. Sucks. They should black out the winner's name in the title til you mouse over it.
  • + 1
 Seems to me like canyon and commencal are killing things this year, and their bikes don't all cost 32k.
  • + 2
 thanks for the spoil
  • + 1
 So happy for you little brother %
  • + 1
 Sexy whip and congrats on the win.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029450
Mobile Version of Website