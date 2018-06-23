Troy Brosnan's Winning Downhill Bike Check - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

An Ergon SMD2 saddle with Ti rails. An Ergon SMD2 saddle with Ti rails.



Blackbox carbon lever blades and polished Code RSC lever bodies. Blackbox carbon lever blades and polished Code RSC lever bodies. A red Code caliper on the front to match the BoXXer lowers, but a black caliper on the rear to coordinate with the frame. A red Code caliper on the front to match the BoXXer lowers, but a black caliper on the rear to coordinate with the frame.

Troy has been using a bigger air can on the Super Deluxe air can to give a bigger negative spring volume, he also has a linkage that gives slightly more progression over the standard Sender. Troy has been using a bigger air can on the Super Deluxe air can to give a bigger negative spring volume, he also has a linkage that gives slightly more progression over the standard Sender.

Crank Brother Mallet pedals with a few mm's of exposed pins for shoe traction. Crank Brother Mallet pedals with a few mm's of exposed pins for shoe traction.

A standard X01DH 7-speed drivetrain and a 36t chainring upfront. A standard X01DH 7-speed drivetrain and a 36t chainring upfront.

A Minion DHRII gives plenty of braking traction on today's steep and loose track. He runs a relatively high 27psi front and 32psi rear. A Minion DHRII gives plenty of braking traction on today's steep and loose track. He runs a relatively high 27psi front and 32psi rear.

Troy Brosnan and his M-sized Canyon Sender reigned over the Supreme from Commencal and Amaury Pierron who won the previous two World Cup Downhills. 0.97 seconds was the difference between first and second, which is a big margin compared to the extremely close racing we have been seeing this year.