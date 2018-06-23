Troy Brosnan's Winning Downhill Bike Check - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Troy Brosnan and his M-sized Canyon Sender reigned over the Supreme from Commencal and Amaury Pierron who won the previous two World Cup Downhills. 0.97 seconds was the difference between first and second, which is a big margin compared to the extremely close racing we have been seeing this year.
Troy has been using a bigger air can on the Super Deluxe air can to give a bigger negative spring volume, he also has a linkage that gives slightly more progression over the standard Sender.
A standard X01DH 7-speed drivetrain and a 36t chainring upfront.
10 Comments
Post a Comment