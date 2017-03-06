PRESS RELEASES

Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection

Mar 6, 2017
by Troy Lee Designs  
In 2016, the Pinkbike audience voted Troy Lee Designs as its number one choice for helmets and mountain bike clothing. Last week you saw the release of its latest helmet, the A2, but today marks the new range from Troy Lee Designs. From the ever popular helmets collection to apparel, protection and everything in between, there is something for everyone.

As TLD has grown over the years from a gravity brand into a leading choice for all of your mountain bike needs, the 2017 range marks a next evolution for the brand. New fabrics throughout the line, impeccable construction improvements, added features, more value for your money with safety and comfort always being the priority.

See the full collection here.

TLD 2017

Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection
Skyline.
Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection

TLD 2017
  The new A2.

TLD 2017
  The Sprint collection.

D3
D3 anyone?
D3
D3
D3 anyone?
D3

2017

D2
Or a new D2?
D2


2017
  Leigh Donovan rocking the new Skyline gear.

Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection
Women's Skyline.
Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection

Leigh Donovan

TLD
Women's Ruckus.
Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection

2017
  Brendog and the new Casual Ride collection.

Olly Wilkins
  Olly Wilkins ripping in the Casual Ride collection.

Rukus.
The new Ruckus jersey and shorts.
TLD Ruckus 2017

Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection
Ace jersey and shorts.
Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection

Terrain
Terrain.
Terrain

That's just a sneak peak. Head over to troyleedesigns.com/bike to see the full collection.

MENTIONS: @troyleedesigns


13 Comments

  • + 8
 I annually click on this to see how they managed to become even more hideous.... please don't count my view as an interest in the products.
  • + 3
 Gidday. My name is Troy and I see you're interested in my latest threads. Can I interest you in a new Skyline top and shorts combo? No? What if I throw in a set of steak knives?
  • + 1
 I think you guys are trippin. Everything coming out of troy lee this season is on trend-- (forget the press release, browse their site to see what I mean). Their designers know what theyre doing and not everyone is their target customer.

Keep leading the pack and staying true to your socal pedigree, TLD.
  • + 6
 I might even consider growing some boobs, to avoid wearing those 2017 men's jerseys.
  • + 1
 Lol.

It's actually quite easy. It's called not riding and eating pizza every minute of every day. Should have your moobs in, oh, six months?
  • + 1
 Meh.

Skyline shorts look OK and hopefully as comfortable as my current pair, but unless they've upgraded their shirt material to something similar to that used by 100%, then I won't be buying any tops off them.

And will I need to extend my mortgage to buy some of their kit?
  • + 1
 Why is everyone hating on the gear? It doesn't look bad it's just a lot different to other brands, thats because troy lee designs has more of a unique look, it stands outs and you can tell thats it's TLD straight away.
  • + 4
 Not feeling those D3 paint jobs. At all.
  • + 1
 not even the trump special, top right?
  • + 2
 I bought 100% i ripped my tld shirt the first time i wore it.. pretty dissapointed
  • + 3
 In case you didn't look like a clown already.
  • + 1
 Shorts look sweet, the rest...Meh
  • + 1
 Where is ride shirt?

