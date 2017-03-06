Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection

In 2016, the Pinkbike audience voted Troy Lee Designs as its number one choice for helmets and mountain bike clothing. Last week you saw the release of its latest helmet, the A2
, but today marks the new range from Troy Lee Designs. From the ever popular helmets collection to apparel, protection and everything in between, there is something for everyone.
As TLD has grown over the years from a gravity brand into a leading choice for all of your mountain bike needs, the 2017 range marks a next evolution for the brand. New fabrics throughout the line, impeccable construction improvements, added features, more value for your money with safety and comfort always being the priority.
See the full collection here
.
That's just a sneak peak. Head over to troyleedesigns.com/bike
to see the full collection.
MENTIONS
: @troyleedesigns
13 Comments
Keep leading the pack and staying true to your socal pedigree, TLD.
It's actually quite easy. It's called not riding and eating pizza every minute of every day. Should have your moobs in, oh, six months?
Skyline shorts look OK and hopefully as comfortable as my current pair, but unless they've upgraded their shirt material to something similar to that used by 100%, then I won't be buying any tops off them.
And will I need to extend my mortgage to buy some of their kit?
Post a Comment