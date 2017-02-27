Troy Lee Designs A2 Helmet - First Look





Back in 2013, Troy Lee Designs introduced their A1 helmet, which marked the company's return to making half shell bike helmets after a decade long hiatus. That helmet won over plenty of riders with its ultra-comfortable fit and extended coverage, but it was a little warmer than other helmets on the market.



That's where the brand new A2 comes in. Thanks to its wider vents and increased internal channeling, the A2 is claimed to offer 25% more air intake, which should come in handy on those hot summer days.

TLD A2 Helmet Details

• 13 vents, internal channeling

• MIPS equipped

• Dual density liner with co-molded EPS and EPP

• Exceeds CPSC 1203, CE EN 1078, AS NZ 2063:2008 standards

• Thirteen color options

• Weight: 370g (actual, size M)

• Price: $169 USD

Troy Lee did more than just carve out the vents on an A1 and call it good – the A2 uses a mix of EPP (expanded polypropylene) and EPS (expanded polystyrene) foams in order to allow it to handle high and low-speed impacts. Compared to the A1, the EPS at the front of the helmet is 16% thicker to provide even more protection to the frontal lobe area. In addition to the use of two foam densities, TLD also equip the A2 with a MIPS liner that's designed to help reduce the rotational forces that reach the brain. MIPS liners are now found on all of Troy Lee's half shell helmets, no matter if it's the A2 or the A1.







The A2 has fewer total vents than the A1, but the vents it does have are much larger. The larger rear vents also provide a convenient spot to stash sunglasses when they're not in use.







The A2 uses a polycarbonate shell over both EPP (black) and EPS (grey) foam.





The A2's shape makes it possible to easily store sunglasses when they're not in use, and there's also more room around the ears to prevent glasses' frames from touching the helmet's shell. The fit of the helmet is adjusted via a dial at the back of the helmet, and there are three different height settings for further fine tuning.



There aren't any gold sparkles this time around, but the A2 is available in thirteen different color combos, everything from the matte black Decoy version shown here, to a bright blue glossy fade. MSRP is $169, with a $6 upcharge if you choose the reflective white or the SRAM / TLD racing version.



For riders with a soft spot for the A1, don't worry, it's not going anywhere, and there are a whole host of fresh color options, along with a newly reduced price of $139 USD.





The visor is attached with anodized aluminum hardware. A ratcheting dial makes it easy to adjust the fit on the fly.