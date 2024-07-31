Troy Lee Buys Back His Company

2Ride Group purchased Troy Lee Designs in 2022
from SBJ Capital. Now, Troy Lee Designs has announced that it will be moving forward as an independent company as the founder of the company, backed by "a world class American family," has bought back the company.
Troy Lee Designs says they are committed to securing prominent positions in the bike and motocross helmet and technical apparel markets with the shift and "enhanced investments will enable Troy Lee Designs to deliver exceptional products, including helmets, technical gear, protection, and sportswear, to our valued dealers, distributors, consumers, and enthusiasts."
Troy Lee will continue to take the roles of Chairman, strategic brand advisor, and inspirational leader of the renowned paint shop.
|I’m incredibly passionate about our brand and our future. With strong leadership and dedicated partners, I’m stoked for what’s ahead. Peace & Wheelies!—Troy Lee
|Over the past nine months, with the invaluable support of 2 Ride, we have built a robust platform. As an independent company, we are now equipped to grow and unlock the full potential of the premium brand that Troy Lee Designs is destined to be.—Jon-Erik Burleson, CEO of Troy Lee Designs
|2 Ride Group is very pleased to see Troy Lee Designs coming back to its iconic founder. The brand's return to independence should give it the agility it needs to strengthen its market positioning with an 'Art & Speed' approach. We wish them the greatest success!—2 Ride Group
During the transition, Troy Lee Designs will assist 2 Ride Group portfolio brands with distribution across North America.
Coworker who's done work for Fox, TLD, and been in the moto scene professionally has nothing but good things to say about Troy.