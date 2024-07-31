Powered by Outside

Troy Lee Buys Back His Company

Jul 31, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo


2Ride Group purchased Troy Lee Designs in 2022 from SBJ Capital. Now, Troy Lee Designs has announced that it will be moving forward as an independent company as the founder of the company, backed by "a world class American family," has bought back the company.

Troy Lee Designs says they are committed to securing prominent positions in the bike and motocross helmet and technical apparel markets with the shift and "enhanced investments will enable Troy Lee Designs to deliver exceptional products, including helmets, technical gear, protection, and sportswear, to our valued dealers, distributors, consumers, and enthusiasts."

Troy Lee will continue to take the roles of Chairman, strategic brand advisor, and inspirational leader of the renowned paint shop.

bigquotesI’m incredibly passionate about our brand and our future. With strong leadership and dedicated partners, I’m stoked for what’s ahead. Peace & Wheelies!Troy Lee

bigquotesOver the past nine months, with the invaluable support of 2 Ride, we have built a robust platform. As an independent company, we are now equipped to grow and unlock the full potential of the premium brand that Troy Lee Designs is destined to be.Jon-Erik Burleson, CEO of Troy Lee Designs

bigquotes2 Ride Group is very pleased to see Troy Lee Designs coming back to its iconic founder. The brand's return to independence should give it the agility it needs to strengthen its market positioning with an 'Art & Speed' approach. We wish them the greatest success!2 Ride Group

During the transition, Troy Lee Designs will assist 2 Ride Group portfolio brands with distribution across North America.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Troy Lee Designs


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,495 articles
Report
16 Comments
  • 21 0
 The ol' switcharoo just like Kona!
  • 24 1
 Exactly. It's strangely satisfying to see private equity bros get schooled and have these great companies go back to their founders at what I imagine is a fraction of the price.
  • 2 1
 Any time you see a brand going back to being independent is something to be celebrated! The consolidation of companies and $ into huge entities is a huge factor driving the death of the middle class.

Coworker who's done work for Fox, TLD, and been in the moto scene professionally has nothing but good things to say about Troy.
  • 6 0
 I sure hope this signals a return to the wilder designs and pin-striping of the past. I feel like most of the current TLD designs are just a bit bland and trying to fit in with all the other MTB/Moto clothing out there. The "Cyclops" set will forever be my favourite!
  • 6 0
 "A word class American family"
  • 5 0
 word up
  • 3 1
 Waltons?
  • 1 0
 @Downhill-Duke: That is my guess???
  • 1 0
 True family values
  • 1 0
 @Downhill-Duke: hope not given how they handled Rapha
  • 2 0
 Bring back the 2010 era of helmet paint jobs!!! I still have my Steve peat special D3 hanging up in the closet, absolute work of art.
  • 4 0
 A world class family, Yeah, that sure sounds very classy indeed.
  • 2 0
 Great news, Troy, but I still don't forgive you for sandbagging at the US Nats DH Champs in Mammoth and knocking me off the podium 20+ years ago.
  • 1 0
 This is great for TLD. Troy is a great guy. Go on youtube and watch the assorted interviews people have done with Troy... He is NOT corporate America.
  • 2 0
 Great to see JEB running the show.
  • 1 0
 Do Troy and Jeff use the same barber??







