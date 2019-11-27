Troy Lee Designs Collaborates with Oakley on Goggle Collection

Nov 27, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

TLD might have its own full range of helmets and apparel for mountain biking and motocross, but they still enjoy working on creative projects with other companies. They've done collaborations with SRAM, Adidas, Osprey, Specialized and more over the years.

Their most recent collaboration is with Oakley. So if you love your ultra matchy-matchy TLD kit, now you can get even errrr, matchier? Each goggle features a unique design that is a blend of the two brands. The colourful goggles range from $70 for the O-Frame 2.0 to $220 for the Airbrake MX. The Front Line MX is $190.





Learn more here.

