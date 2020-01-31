Video: Troy Lee Designs Engage the Hype Machine for Their New D4 Helmet

Jan 31, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

We showed you the spy shots and then more details way back in October, so if you haven't heard that TLD will be rolling out a new helmet in their iconic Daytona series you're either caught in a weird corner of the internet, working, or actually out riding your bike...kudos to the latter.

There wait is almost over, but in the meantime there's now an extra-dramatic "teaser" video to promote the new lid.

The new D4 will be available on February 12th and from the teaser we can gather it's composite and has MIPS. Get in line and pitch your tent at your local bike shop today.

 Look out for D3 sales-

