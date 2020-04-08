Troy Lee Designs' New Women's Apparel Line-Up - Pond Beaver 2020

Mischief Tops:

• 4-Way Stretch Knit body and sleeves

• Way stretch knit mesh underarms and back for airflow venting

• UPF 20+ (front body and sleeves)

• Wicking and quick dry finishes

• 3/4 Sleeve for versatile riding conditions

• Available in Leopard White, Floral Black, Dusk, Deep Fig, Solid Charcoal

• MSRP: $85 USD



Mischief Shorts:

• 4-way stretch woven

• Comfort waist adjustment system

• 3 zippered pockets

• Fabric waist adjusters

• Silicone print on inside waistband

• Zipper fly with snap closure

• Available in Black, Golden, Deep Fig, Cheetah Black, Duck, Charcoal

• MSRP: $155 USD without liner, $189 with liner USD

