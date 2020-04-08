Troy Lee Designs' New Women's Apparel Line-Up - Pond Beaver 2020

Troy Lee Designs has completely overhauled their entire women's line-up for 2020, with three new collections of apparel. The Lilium Collection is made using stretchy, quick-dry materials and is aimed at trail riders heading out on all-day pedal fests, the Mischief Collection has a more relaxed fit and is designed for the bike park rider with more durable materials, and the Luxe shorts aim to bring yoga-pant comfort to riding shorts.
All women's apparel is made of certified Bluesign approved material and is available in sizes XS through XL. Lilium Collection
Mischief Collection
Lilium Tops:
• 4-way Stretch Knit
• UPF 20+ (solid areas)
• Wicking and quick dry finishes
• Flatlocked comfort seams
• Short Sleeve available in Solid Deep Fig, Floral Charcoal, Floral Black, Solid Black
• Long Sleeve available in Solid Deep Fig, Floral Charcoal, Floral Black, Solid Black Floral Emerald, Solid Dusk, Solid Black/White
• MSRP: $89 USD Long Sleeve / $79 USD Short Sleeve
Lilium Shorts:
• 4-way stretch woven
• Comfort waist adjustment system
• Strategic laser perforated zones
• 3 zippered pockets
• Fabric waist adjusters
• Silicone print on inside waistband
• Zipper fly with snap closure
• Available in Emerald, Charcoal, Black, Smoked Petal, Golden, Floral Black, Emerald
• MSRP: $165 USD with liner / $125 USD without liner
The Mischief Collection has a more relaxed fit and is designed for the Park rider with more durable materials.
Luxe Collection
Mischief Tops:
• 4-Way Stretch Knit body and sleeves
• Way stretch knit mesh underarms and back for airflow venting
• UPF 20+ (front body and sleeves)
• Wicking and quick dry finishes
• 3/4 Sleeve for versatile riding conditions
• Available in Leopard White, Floral Black, Dusk, Deep Fig, Solid Charcoal
• MSRP: $85 USD
Mischief Shorts:
• 4-way stretch woven
• Comfort waist adjustment system
• 3 zippered pockets
• Fabric waist adjusters
• Silicone print on inside waistband
• Zipper fly with snap closure
• Available in Black, Golden, Deep Fig, Cheetah Black, Duck, Charcoal
• MSRP: $155 USD without liner, $189 with liner USD
The Luxe shorts aim to bring yoga-pant comfort to riding shorts.
Luxe Shorts:
• 4-way Stretch Woven body
• 4-Way Stretch Knit waist and side panels
• Comfort easy on wear system
• Strategic laser perforated zones
• Stretch drawstring waist adjust system
• Silicone print on inside waistband
• Available in Floral Black, Deep Fig & Solid Black
• MSRP: $155 USD
.Photos by Mark Mackay
