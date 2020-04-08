Troy Lee Designs' New Women's Apparel Line-Up - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 8, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Photos by Mark Mackay
Troy Lee Designs has completely overhauled their women's line of apparel.

Troy Lee Designs has completely overhauled their entire women's line-up for 2020, with three new collections of apparel. The Lilium Collection is made using stretchy, quick-dry materials and is aimed at trail riders heading out on all-day pedal fests, the Mischief Collection has a more relaxed fit and is designed for the bike park rider with more durable materials, and the Luxe shorts aim to bring yoga-pant comfort to riding shorts.

All women's apparel is made of certified Bluesign approved material and is available in sizes XS through XL.


Lilium Collection

The Lilium Collection is made using stretchy, quick-dry materials and is aimed at trail riders heading out on all-day pedal fests.

Lilium Tops:
• 4-way Stretch Knit
• UPF 20+ (solid areas)
• Wicking and quick dry finishes
• Flatlocked comfort seams
• Short Sleeve available in Solid Deep Fig, Floral Charcoal, Floral Black, Solid Black
• Long Sleeve available in Solid Deep Fig, Floral Charcoal, Floral Black, Solid Black Floral Emerald, Solid Dusk, Solid Black/White
MSRP: $89 USD Long Sleeve / $79 USD Short Sleeve
Lilium Shorts:
• 4-way stretch woven
• Comfort waist adjustment system
• Strategic laser perforated zones
• 3 zippered pockets
• Fabric waist adjusters
• Silicone print on inside waistband
• Zipper fly with snap closure
• Available in Emerald, Charcoal, Black, Smoked Petal, Golden, Floral Black, Emerald
MSRP: $165 USD with liner / $125 USD without liner


The women's Lilium short in emerald. With the liner, the short retails for $165 USD. The women's Mischief jersey retails for $85.

The Lilium Short Sleeve Women’s Jersey that Christina is wearing uses a quick-dry 4-way stretch knit, is available in solid black or deep fig and retails for $79 USD. The women's Luxe short pictured in deep fig is $155 USD.

Rear details of the Luxe short and the Lilium Short Sleeve Women's jersey in solid black.

The Lilium jersey also comes in floral black and floral grey. Pictured here with the Luxe shorts in solid deep fig. The Luxe shorts retail for $155 USD.


Mischief Collection

The Mischief Collection has a more relaxed fit and is designed for the Park rider with more durable materials.

Mischief Tops:
• 4-Way Stretch Knit body and sleeves
• Way stretch knit mesh underarms and back for airflow venting
• UPF 20+ (front body and sleeves)
• Wicking and quick dry finishes
• 3/4 Sleeve for versatile riding conditions
• Available in Leopard White, Floral Black, Dusk, Deep Fig, Solid Charcoal
MSRP: $85 USD
Mischief Shorts:
• 4-way stretch woven
• Comfort waist adjustment system
• 3 zippered pockets
• Fabric waist adjusters
• Silicone print on inside waistband
• Zipper fly with snap closure
• Available in Black, Golden, Deep Fig, Cheetah Black, Duck, Charcoal
MSRP: $155 USD without liner, $189 with liner USD


Women's Mischief short have waist adjusters and retail for $189 USD with a liner or $155 without the liner.

Subtle floral details on the Mischief jersey.

The 3/4 Mischief jersey in the bold leopard white colourway.

Bike park ready with the Mischief jersey.

The new low-profile Stage arm guards use D30 foam to protect you against impacts. They retail for $69 USD.



Luxe Collection

The Luxe shorts aim to bring yoga-pant comfort to riding shorts.

Luxe Shorts:
• 4-way Stretch Woven body
• 4-Way Stretch Knit waist and side panels
• Comfort easy on wear system
• Strategic laser perforated zones
• Stretch drawstring waist adjust system
• Silicone print on inside waistband
• Available in Floral Black, Deep Fig & Solid Black
MSRP: $155 USD

The waist-band on the Luxe shorts takes its design cues from the most comfortable piece of clothing in history - the yoga pant. It doesn't come with a liner, but it's comfortable with one. Pictured here with the liner that is an option to come with the Lilium and Mischief shorts.

The rotary phone compatible Ace 2.0 gloves retail for $49 USD.


Learn more here.


