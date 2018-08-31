Troy Lee Designs Presents the Stage Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: Troy Lee Designs
Less weight, more fun. Mitch Ropelato keeping it loose in the all-new Troy Lee Designs Stage helmet. Made for enduro and rowdy trail riding the Stage helmet weighs in at just 690 grams (1.5 pounds) and features some impressive bells and whistles. Learn more here. SPECIFICATIONS:
· Lightest full-face MTB helmet in its class at 690 grams (1.5 pounds)
· Helmet equipped with 2-liners and 3-sets of jaw pads
· Polylite shell construction with fiber reinforcement and Polyacrylite injected chinbar with EXOskeleton
· Dual-density EPS and EPP foam offers protection against high- and low-speed impacts
· Cutting-edge safety technology with the MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) liner
· Extensive ventilation with large openings in the chin bar, as well as 11 high-flow intake ports channeling out 14 exhaust vents
· Comfort liner comprised of odor-fighting silver X-static® fabric with quick-dry and moisture-wicking properties
· Aluminum and plastic breakaway hardware with extra set included
· Fidlock® magnetic buckle system
· Drawstring bag with breathable mesh paneling
· 3-year warranty
Round 5 of the Enduro World Series in La Thuile, Italy.
