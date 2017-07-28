PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Troy Lee Designs Skyline Air Short - Review

Jul 28, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Troy Lee Designs Skyline Air short


Troy Lee Designs says that its original Skyline was by far their most popular trail riding short. This season, the Skyline was completely redesigned, with upgraded adjustable waistbands, a Velcro-secured snap fly, and triple stitching in key areas. The padded waistband is printed with silicone gripper material and both front pockets have security zippers. The original Skyline's angled wallet zip pocket has been eliminated, which some of us will miss, and the entire short is constructed with elastic material and it is ever-so-slightly tapered in the legs to maintain pedaling comfort.

The Skyline Air we review here benefits from top-to-bottom vented mesh panels in the front of the short, including the pockets, which should raise a cheer from TLD fans who ride in hot climates. Further cooling is provided by the addition of Troy Lee Designs' new Air 2.0 padded liner, which incorporates mesh panels on the front and rear, as well as a high-quality perforated pad material. Thin, moisture-wicking material and silicone grippers on the leg bands further boost the liner's comfort. TLD Skyline Air shorts are available in black, red or gray and in even sizes from 32 to 38 waists. The length is 12.5 inches (317mm) and the MSRP is $95 USD.


Skyline Air Details:
• Highly breathable construction for hot weather conditions
• AIR 2.0 mesh liner with moisture-wicking, perforated chamois pad.
• 12.5” inseam
• Soft hand 100% polyester construction
• Four-way stretch fabric
• Rubber Troy Lee Designs “no pick” waist adjusters
• Two front zipper pockets
• Reflective logo details
• Sizes: 32 34, 36, 38-inch waists
• Colors: Red, gray and black
• MSRP: $95 USD
• Contact: Troy Lee Designs
Troy Lee Designs Skyline Air short
The new AIR 2.0 mesh liner is a step up in fit and comfort.

Troy Lee Designs Skyline Air short
Elastic waist adjustments are slimmer and more user friendly.

Troy Lee Designs Skyline Air short
Triple stitching in high stress areas.
Troy Lee Designs Skyline Air short
Soft waist band with printed silicone gripping material.

Troy Lee Designs Skyline Air short
Mesh front panels and zip-pockets maximize ventilation.


Ride Report

I liked my original Skyline shorts. They had a just-right fit over knee pads, they looked great, and the pocket placement was such that I could actually put something in them and still pedal comfortably. The only negative issues I had with those Skylines were that the liner was a bit crude, the waistband could dig into my flesh if I didn't adjust it perfectly, and the ventilation was only adequate. I wore my first pair until the stitching finally wore through at the crotch and the single fly-snap gave out.

Troy Lee Designs went beyond addressing those woes with the new Skyline Air. They doubled the comfort, tripled the ventilation properties, triple stitched near the nether regions, and added a strip of Velcro to the fly to bolster security there. The waistband has a soft inside liner with gripper strips to ward off plumbers' crack, and redesigned adjustment pulls that can't abrade flesh.

I like everything about this new short. It is the most comfortable piece of kit in my cycling drawer that I would trust in a crash. I used to reserve my TLD Skyline shorts for more technical rides, but the Air model is wonderfully comfortable, and its liner fits more like a like a pro-level XC short, so whatever ride I have planned, it's the first one I grab after the laundry is done.
Troy Lee Designs Skyline Air short
A Velcro closure replaces the original Skyline's zipper.

Technically, I miss two features from the original Skyline: the angled rear zip pocket, which was perfectly placed to secure my phone, or wallet, and the removable liner loops. The attached liner keeps the outer and inner shorts aligned when the pockets are weighted, but the cut-to-remove tethers can get wound up tight in the wash. I'll probably cut them soon. On the plus side, the tapered legs play well with a variety of knee pads. and the addition of a zipper on the right pocket is great. I had to decide what was least likely to be lost and stuff accordingly with my old Skylines.


Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesTroy Lee Designs may have invented its next best-selling short with the new Skyline Air. The $95 price tag may be a stumbling block for some, but wear them for a day and the quality of their construction, the pro-level liner and over-the-top warm weather comfort should eclipse any doubts about their value.RC


17 Comments

  • + 4
 Really like the look of these, and would def like to try them out during the summer months. TLD shorts seem to be the only ones that fit me right, Now if only TLD could design a proper winter short. Not all of us live in SoCal.
  • + 1
 I went to a pair of leg warmers basically. Went to the moto shop and the have these knee to ankle things to keep chafing to a minimum when wearing moto boots. With knee pads on they don't slide down my legs, and take the edge of winter here on the island. I ride year round in shorts this way.
  • + 6
 What's Summer???

IT'S f*ckING RAINING HERE AGAIN!!!
  • + 1
 @mtnbykr05 : winter shorts with a matching winter tank top!
Jokes aside, TLD Moto shorts with a separate chamois/liner are great to block out the ice cold wind...or their Sprint pants with a liner could be another option.
  • + 3
 Own a few pair of Skylines. One of the best shorts/liners out. TLD if you are listening -> ditch those velcro waist adjustment straps. They pull apart (separate) and get caught on everything (when wearing and coming out of the wash). The only weak pt in an otherwise brilliant short.
  • + 2
 Don't like the change to a velcro fly. Sticks to everything in the laundry, until it doesn't, and then the fly is permanently open.
  • + 5
 no 28 or 30? poor form.
  • + 4
 bulk up
  • + 3
 @ryan77777: I'm a -185lbs class powerlifter, with a 1150lb total.
I don't need to do any 'bulking up', I'm just not fat.
  • + 2
 @ryan77777: do you even lift bro?
  • + 1
 Isn't that the ladies line? ;-)
  • + 1
 Like my tld shorts but as RC states, hoping for some inner loops for bibs on future versions. A tad frustrating pulling your shorts up all the time as the rubbery waist lining doesn't really cut it as support.
  • + 1
 I had a pair of these. I have long legs and my legs are on the larger side and these fit like short shorts. My inseam is 33 inches and I returned them for the ruckus which are perfect.
  • + 1
 I have had three pairs of skylines and each pair the velcro zipper stops working after a few months . Nothing a couple zip ties wont fix .
  • + 1
 Bibs from Alibaba for 20 bucks and lower end golf shorts, can find on sale from 15 - 30 .. done and done, cycling clothing is more market up then 1800 dollar aluminum wheels
  • + 1
 A pair of shorts that doesn't resemble unicorn vomit - CHECK Sizes for people that aren't fat - FAIL Goddamnit, TLD! You were so close!
  • + 2
 But but but I want to look like a Power Ranger

