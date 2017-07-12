Troy Lee Designs - UCI DH World Cup Fantasy Contest Winners - Rd 5, Lenzerheide

Another round of World Cup DH racing has come and gone, and we're pumped to announce that @bchuks
and @Rulor
will each be receiving a brand new TLD Sprint kit and a D3 helmet based on their answers in the UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest. @bchuks
correctly guessed the top three men, and @Rulor
correctly guessed the top three women.What was needed to enter?
Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.
Race Results
It was another exciting weekend of World Cup racing, and when the dust had settled Greg Minnaar found himself atop the podium for his 21st career win, followed by Troy Brosnan and Danny Hart. For the women, Myriam Nicole made it two in a row, with Rachel Atherton in second place and Emilie Siegenthaler in third.
The Prize
Two Troy Lee Designs Sprint kits and D3 helmets were up for grabs, one for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guessed the top three finishers in the women's race.
Congratulations @bchuks
and @Rulor
!
