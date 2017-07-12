Troy Lee Designs - UCI DH World Cup Fantasy Contest Winners - Rd 5, Lenzerheide





Another round of World Cup DH racing has come and gone, and we're pumped to announce that



What was needed to enter?



Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.





Race Results



It was another exciting weekend of World Cup racing, and when the dust had settled Greg Minnaar found himself atop the podium for his 21st career win, followed by Troy Brosnan and Danny Hart. For the women, Myriam Nicole made it two in a row, with Rachel Atherton in second place and Emilie Siegenthaler in third.







