USER GENERATED

Troy Lee Designs - UCI DH World Cup Fantasy Contest Winners - Rd 5, Lenzerheide

Jul 12, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Troy Lee Designs Lenzerheide Fantasy Contest.


Another round of World Cup DH racing has come and gone, and we're pumped to announce that @bchuks and @Rulor will each be receiving a brand new TLD Sprint kit and a D3 helmet based on their answers in the UCI World Cup DH Fantasy Contest. @bchuks correctly guessed the top three men, and @Rulor correctly guessed the top three women.

What was needed to enter?

Readers simply had to pick their top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of the article, and then the people with the correct answers were entered into a random prize draw.


The hunter and the hunted. 160 points separates the two.

Race Results

It was another exciting weekend of World Cup racing, and when the dust had settled Greg Minnaar found himself atop the podium for his 21st career win, followed by Troy Brosnan and Danny Hart. For the women, Myriam Nicole made it two in a row, with Rachel Atherton in second place and Emilie Siegenthaler in third.



Troy Lee Designs Lenzerheide Fantasy Contest.


The Prize


Two Troy Lee Designs Sprint kits and D3 helmets were up for grabs, one for the person who correctly guesses the top three finishers in the men's race, and the other for the person who correctly guessed the top three finishers in the women's race.



Congratulations @bchuks and @Rulor!


MENTIONS: @troyleedesigns


Must Read This Week
Finals Results - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
87608 views
Not So Fast - 5 World Cup Pros Tell Us Why They Switched Back to 27.5-Inch Wheels
69444 views
Santa Cruz Hightower LT - First Ride
68793 views
Qualifying Results - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
64199 views
Replay: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
52174 views
Lenzerheide DH World Cup - Practice Photo Epic
52043 views
Whyte G-170 - First Ride
43194 views
A Look Inside Canyon's New Pit and Truck Setup
39672 views

6 Comments

  • + 2
 I didn't like the colours anyway... /s
  • + 3
 That kit looks awful.
  • + 1
 "My kit so bright it looks like my pj's"
  • + 1
 You sleep in bright pj's?
  • + 0
 Dammit Gwin!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027889
Mobile Version of Website