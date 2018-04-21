FIRST LOOK

Troy Lee Designs' Ultralight Full Face Helmet - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 21, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Troy Lee Designs are working what could be the lightest DH-certified full face helmet in existence when it hits the market later this summer, with a final weight goal of less than 700 grams. The Stage helmet is aimed at enduro racers and other riders looking for more protection than a half-shell provides, but who don't want the weight penalty and limited ventilation that can accompany a traditional downhill helmet.

Along with achieving DH-certification, ventilation was a top priority during the design of the Stage helmet.

Craig 'Stikman' Glaspell, TLD's Global Category Director, says that the helmet is aimed at the single crown fork crowd – in other words, you probably won't see any World Cup downhill racers wearing one, but it does make sense for the enduro / all-mountain world. Early prototypes had a removable chinbar, but the latches and buckles necessary to make that possible all add weight and complication, and in the end Troy Lee decided to create a super lightweight helmet with a fixed chinbar instead.

The MIPS-equipped helmet will come with three different cheek and kneck pad thicknesses, which will allow riders to swap out pads to achieve the perfect fit. Final pricing and specs will be announced later this summer.

The helmet will come with different cheek pad and liner thicknesses to allow riders to fine tune the fit.
The large opening at the front of the chinbar should help prevent overheating, even when you're breathing heavily in the middle of a race run.

Along with the flashier model silver and orange model, there will also be a stealthy black option.


Troy Lee Designs also had their updated mountain bike clothing collection on display. Nearly every piece in the lineup has been revised for 2018, receiving lighter weight and better wicking materials, along with new cuts.

Women's Skyline jersey: $55, women's Skyline short: $75. Ruckus Star shorts: $109, Ruckus Star jersey: $60.

Ace 2.0 jersey: $79, Ace 2.0 short: $95.

Sprint Metric pants: $120, Sprint jersey: $50. Skyline jersey: $60, Skyline short: $75.

It looks like a typical flannel, but the Grind jersey ($72) is actually made from a breathable nylon fabric that's received a DWR treatment.

MENTIONS: @troyleedesigns


12 Comments

  • + 2
 How long before all trail riders are wearing a vented full face? The trails by my house are littered with jagged rocks and every ride I keep wondering how long it’s going to be before I crash and hit my face. I wear knee and elbow pads because I’ve learned that I need to protect those areas, yet somehow I can’t bring myself to be the trail guy with the full face.
  • + 3
 TLD's Skyline shorts are the most comfortable trail wear I have found so far.
  • + 2
 Agreed. l also like the Ruckus, even for XC because it has the best zippered pockets.
  • + 2
 The perfect helmet for a guy who hates wearing elbow pads, gloves or shirts with sleeves in the bike park.
  • + 2
 You just described me..... now I have to go and have a long hard look at myself
  • + 1
 After having a hit-and-run driver destroy my face, I use a Bell Super all the time. Excited to try a helmet that is lighter, better ventilated, and fits better!
  • + 1
 DWR Treatment - Down With Riding, Down with Ripping, Down With Rodeo's, Down With Rocketships !!
  • + 0
 is anyone else concerned with the huge open hole in the chin bar on this helmet and the proframe. a stick could get all up in there
  • + 1
 Would love to get a chin bar strength comparison vs this and the Fox Proframe.
  • + 1
 My Met full face helmet is actually lighter and better vented than my 6D half shell. I like both but the met is my favorite
  • + 1
 And I just bought a Proframe. I'm interested in which is the most breezy and breathable.
  • + 1
 straight competition to the proframe..

