Troy Lee Designs' Ultralight Full Face Helmet - Sea Otter 2018



Troy Lee Designs are working what could be the lightest DH-certified full face helmet in existence when it hits the market later this summer, with a final weight goal of less than 700 grams. The Stage helmet is aimed at enduro racers and other riders looking for more protection than a half-shell provides, but who don't want the weight penalty and limited ventilation that can accompany a traditional downhill helmet.





Along with achieving DH-certification, ventilation was a top priority during the design of the Stage helmet.

Craig 'Stikman' Glaspell, TLD's Global Category Director, says that the helmet is aimed at the single crown fork crowd – in other words, you probably won't see any World Cup downhill racers wearing one, but it does make sense for the enduro / all-mountain world. Early prototypes had a removable chinbar, but the latches and buckles necessary to make that possible all add weight and complication, and in the end Troy Lee decided to create a super lightweight helmet with a fixed chinbar instead.



The MIPS-equipped helmet will come with three different cheek and kneck pad thicknesses, which will allow riders to swap out pads to achieve the perfect fit. Final pricing and specs will be announced later this summer.



The helmet will come with different cheek pad and liner thicknesses to allow riders to fine tune the fit. The large opening at the front of the chinbar should help prevent overheating, even when you're breathing heavily in the middle of a race run.





Along with the flashier model silver and orange model, there will also be a stealthy black option.





Troy Lee Designs also had their updated mountain bike clothing collection on display. Nearly every piece in the lineup has been revised for 2018, receiving lighter weight and better wicking materials, along with new cuts.





Women's Skyline jersey: $55, women's Skyline short: $75. Ruckus Star shorts: $109, Ruckus Star jersey: $60.





Ace 2.0 jersey: $79, Ace 2.0 short: $95.





Sprint Metric pants: $120, Sprint jersey: $50. Skyline jersey: $60, Skyline short: $75.




