TRP Announces Sponsorship Roster & Expansion of Product Range (Including HUGE Rotors)

Apr 25, 2019
by TRPCyclingComponents  

TRP DH-R born from E-bike made for DH.
TRP 2019
NEW TEAMS | NEW PRODUCTS | NEW CATEGORY

With deep experience gained working alongside Aaron Gwin over the past three seasons, including support for his two most recent downhill World Cup overall titles in 2016/17, we are proud to announce the expansion of our sponsorship roster and product range for the 2019 World Cup downhill season. We proudly continue to work with Aaron Gwin and his new Intense Factory Racing Team, the YT Mob’s returning World Cup downhiller, Angel Suarez, and the Commencal/100% Team. New for 2019, we are partnering with Scott DH Factory Racing.

The 2019 Intense Factory Racing Team. IFR
Scott DH Factory Riders Florent Payet Marine Cabirou and junior rider Louis Gaillet.
The 2019 Commencal 100 World Cup DH squad. COMMENCAL Nico Brizin
TRP welcomes a broad group of athletes to help with product testing and development.

TRP sponsored elite UCI DH teams and athletes:

Intense Factory Racing
Aaron Gwin, Jack Moir and Neko Mulally

Scott DH Factory Racing
Brendan Fairclough, Dean Lucas, Marine Cabirou and Florent Payet

Commencal / 100%
Thomas Estaque, Bruce Klein, Hugo Frixtalon and Antoine Rogge

YT Mob
Angel Suarez


Our new 2.3mm rotor platform and tests drivetrain components

TRP design engineer Trent McLelland
TRP s new 223 2.3mm rotor was adopted by the manufacturers sponsored racers to better deal with the higher course speeds and larger wheels trending on the World Cup circuit.
TRP design engineer, Trent McLelland, dials in a Scott DH Factory bike alongside our hot new 223/2.3mm rotor.

Our new TRP DH-R brake is developed around a thicker 2.3mm rotor that was originally envisioned for E-bikes (TRP’s standard rotors are 1.8mm). Positive tests by Aaron Gwin and Neko Mulally at the end of the 2018 season confirmed the benefits for DH racing. An addition for 2019 is the 223/2.3mm rotor. With the majority of our athletes using 29-inch wheeled downhill bikes, we brought the new 223/2.3mm rotor to meet the braking performance requirements of the larger wheels. The increased rotor width helps manage heat, resists deformation, while adding stiffness and strength.

We are excited to take additional steps toward the drivetrain category. The focus remains on product testing and development with a larger group of international riders. Our drivetrain products remain in development, thus we cannot offer further information regarding details to specification or availability.

We wish all the athletes an exciting and successful race season.

Stay tuned for more product updates throughout the 2019 season.

4 Comments

  • + 2
 Does anyone think 2.3 would be overkill for aggressive trail riding or free ride? I wonder if its benefits could be noticed outside of racing.
  • - 3
 totally. even 2.1 are a little too big for today's type of riding. see if you can find some 1.9"> tires and mount them on a rim with 30mm internal width, no more, no less.
  • + 2
 Yes.
  • + 1
 @sethbuckner: classic case of straight to the comments

