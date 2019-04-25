TRP Announces Sponsorship Roster & Expansion of Product Range (Including HUGE Rotors)

PRESS RELEASE: TRP Cycling

TRP welcomes a broad group of athletes to help with product testing and development.

TRP sponsored elite UCI DH teams and athletes:



Intense Factory Racing

Aaron Gwin, Jack Moir and Neko Mulally



Scott DH Factory Racing

Brendan Fairclough, Dean Lucas, Marine Cabirou and Florent Payet



Commencal / 100%

Thomas Estaque, Bruce Klein, Hugo Frixtalon and Antoine Rogge



YT Mob

Angel Suarez



Our new 2.3mm rotor platform and tests drivetrain components

TRP design engineer, Trent McLelland, dials in a Scott DH Factory bike alongside our hot new 223/2.3mm rotor.

With deep experience gained working alongside Aaron Gwin over the past three seasons, including support for his two most recent downhill World Cup overall titles in 2016/17, we are proud to announce the expansion of our sponsorship roster and product range for the 2019 World Cup downhill season. We proudly continue to work with Aaron Gwin and his new Intense Factory Racing Team, the YT Mob’s returning World Cup downhiller, Angel Suarez, and the Commencal/100% Team. New for 2019, we are partnering with Scott DH Factory Racing.Our new TRP DH-R brake is developed around a thicker 2.3mm rotor that was originally envisioned for E-bikes (TRP’s standard rotors are 1.8mm). Positive tests by Aaron Gwin and Neko Mulally at the end of the 2018 season confirmed the benefits for DH racing. An addition for 2019 is the 223/2.3mm rotor. With the majority of our athletes using 29-inch wheeled downhill bikes, we brought the new 223/2.3mm rotor to meet the braking performance requirements of the larger wheels. The increased rotor width helps manage heat, resists deformation, while adding stiffness and strength.We are excited to take additional steps toward the drivetrain category. The focus remains on product testing and development with a larger group of international riders. Our drivetrain products remain in development, thus we cannot offer further information regarding details to specification or availability.We wish all the athletes an exciting and successful race season.Stay tuned for more product updates throughout the 2019 season.