TRP Cycling Releases New S05E Race Rotor

PRESS RELEASE: TRP Cycling
We are proud to announce the release of our newest rotor, the S05E, available in 203mm and 220mm sizes (2.3mm thickness). Boasting a 10% increased deceleration rate and enhanced temperature stability, the new rotor is engineered to deliver peak performance in the most demanding riding conditions.
Oisin O'Callaghan clinching the RS05E's maiden victory at the 2023 UCI DH MTB World Cup #7 (Snowshoe, WV).
Deceleration Rate From 40NM of Lever Force
|“I’ve been using the new TRP rotors now for almost a year and instantly noticed a sharper lever feel when you first initially pull the lever. As a racer your braking points are super important and this is a huge help when you‘re braking at the last second.—Oisin O'Callaghan
The results were obtained by evaluating an optimized ratio of smaller laser-cut holes, enabling the rotor to reach optimal temperature rapidly and cooldown efficiently. This attribute is crucial for downhill and heavy trail riding, where quick transitions between ascent and descent demand responsive braking performance.Negative To Positive Space Ratio
During descents, the S05E rotor maintains a consistent temperature, ensuring reliable performance throughout the ride. Its ability to dissipate heat efficiently prevents overheating, allowing riders to maintain control and confidence on the trail. In high-performance riding scenarios characterized by rapid brake activations, the S05E rotor also minimizes heat buildup over extended runs, delivering sustained performance and reliability.
Key Features:
• New hole pattern for improved heat management
• Improved temperature stability over sustained descents
• Laser cut for increased accuracy
• 10% Improved deceleration rate
• Increased surface area for heat dissipation
• Improved bite and bed-in performance
• Optimized for DH performance
• Weight: 203mm- 204g, 220mm- 240g
Enhance your bike's performance with added stopping power and reliability. The S05E rotor is now available for purchase in the US and Canada on trpcycling.com. For customers in Europe and other parts of the world, contact your TRP distributor or local shop.
