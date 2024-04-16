TRP Cycling Releases New S05E Race Rotor

Apr 16, 2024
TRP Cycling Components  
PRESS RELEASE: TRP Cycling

We are proud to announce the release of our newest rotor, the S05E, available in 203mm and 220mm sizes (2.3mm thickness). Boasting a 10% increased deceleration rate and enhanced temperature stability, the new rotor is engineered to deliver peak performance in the most demanding riding conditions.

photo
Oisin O'Callaghan clinching the RS05E's maiden victory at the 2023 UCI DH MTB World Cup #7 (Snowshoe, WV).

bigquotes“I’ve been using the new TRP rotors now for almost a year and instantly noticed a sharper lever feel when you first initially pull the lever. As a racer your braking points are super important and this is a huge help when you‘re braking at the last second.Oisin O'Callaghan

Deceleration Rate From 40NM of Lever Force

The results were obtained by evaluating an optimized ratio of smaller laser-cut holes, enabling the rotor to reach optimal temperature rapidly and cooldown efficiently. This attribute is crucial for downhill and heavy trail riding, where quick transitions between ascent and descent demand responsive braking performance.

photo

Negative To Positive Space Ratio

During descents, the S05E rotor maintains a consistent temperature, ensuring reliable performance throughout the ride. Its ability to dissipate heat efficiently prevents overheating, allowing riders to maintain control and confidence on the trail. In high-performance riding scenarios characterized by rapid brake activations, the S05E rotor also minimizes heat buildup over extended runs, delivering sustained performance and reliability.

photo


photo


Key Features:

• New hole pattern for improved heat management
• Improved temperature stability over sustained descents
• Laser cut for increased accuracy
• 10% Improved deceleration rate
• Increased surface area for heat dissipation
• Improved bite and bed-in performance
• Optimized for DH performance
• Weight: 203mm- 204g, 220mm- 240g
S05E Testing


Enhance your bike's performance with added stopping power and reliability. The S05E rotor is now available for purchase in the US and Canada on trpcycling.com. For customers in Europe and other parts of the world, contact your TRP distributor or local shop.

For more information click here.

19 Comments
  • 9 1
 Can the bike industry please be done with 203mm rotors? Clean 20mm increments are much easier to work with.
  • 1 0
 ^this^
  • 4 0
 Its not even about 203mm directly, just choose one and ditch the other already!
  • 3 4
 Did you not know that 203 mm comes from the imperial measure 8 inches?
  • 5 0
 @mcharza: Did you know we still don't want an 8" rotor
  • 2 0
 @mcharza: I already knew that. It doesn’t change the fact that it’s a stupid size to continue using. Especially when most of the industry has shifted to 200mm.

The worst is a frame/fork that’s 203mm direct mount, you can’t mount 200mm rotors on it, and a 220mm rotor requires a special +17mm adapter.
  • 1 2
 Probably just drop 200 as way more companies use 203. The actual size is irrelevant.
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: Now I know
  • 2 0
 For real. The inclusion of the 203mm size drives the need for so many additional adapter options.
  • 2 0
 @Nobble: Wow, someone makes frames or forks with 203 direct mount. I didn't know that. Could you tell me a few, thanks.
  • 1 0
 @Nobble: who other than SRAM makes 200mm rotors? Pretty much all rotors are 203mm.
  • 1 0
 @mcharza: Off the top of my head, the RAAW Madonna is a 203 direct mount and the Fox 40 is a 203 direct mount.
  • 3 0
 I’m so curious about the marketing here, specifically why include that table of accelerations at different lever forces between the two model rotors. Because the story being told elsewhere in the press release is pretty straightforward. But if you look closely at the table it _undercuts_ the story. There’s too much variance between the six runs at 40 nM for the two means to be considered different. Open up your preferred stats calculator and check. I’d like to know who is the mountain bike media consumer they imagine really wants to see the table, wants to see a token that a company is ‘data driven’ or whatever, but also isn’t really going to read what it says. It’s kinda condescending.
  • 2 0
 Could the increased power actually be from the greater total length of biting edges from lots of small holes? Rather than the rapid heating/cooling?

Kind of like how big numbers of small sipes on a winter car tire create more gripping edges?
  • 3 0
 looks like a golfer shark rotor
  • 4 0
 hopefully at half the price
  • 2 0
 only so many ways to drill and or slot rotors
  • 1 0
 clicked link for more information, no information to be found.
  • 3 0
 It even stopped their website







