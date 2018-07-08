Eurobike 2018: TRP's New G-Spec Trail SLC Brake

The reach adjustment is a tool-free dial, and the caliper is the same as found on their Quadiem brake, albeit with smaller pistons. The reach adjustment is a tool-free dial, and the caliper is the same as found on their Quadiem brake, albeit with smaller pistons.

It wasn't that long ago that rocking a set of TRP brakes on your high-end mountain bike would have raised a few eyebrows and smartass remarks, but that's changed over the last few years as the brand has been busy debuting new brake after new brake that all seem to work pretty dang well. Of course, signing Aaron Gwin didn't exactly hurt matters, either, with the G-Spec Quadiem ('G' for Gwin, of course) reminding a lot of us, myself included, that there are other options out there.Now TRP is applying the G-Spec treatment to a new trail-focused, four-piston brake that they've named, appropriately enough, the G-Spec Trail. There are three versions of the new stopper, with the fancy pants SLC model pictured here that gets a carbon lever blade (even though it doesn't look like carbon), and composite and steel hybrid pistons.If you recognize the four-piston caliper body, it's because it's nearly the same unit that TRP employs for their Quadiem brake. In fact, externally it is the exact same, but you'll find a two 14mm pistons and two 16mm pistons, whereas the Quadiem uses 16mm pistons all around. The idea to combine smaller pistons with larger ones isn't a new, but it's said to provide more modulation that running four large pistons of the same size. I was impressed with the control on tap from the Quadiem, so I can only assume that the new Trail model is even better on that front.TRP doesn't go crazy with adjustments, so all you'll find is an indexed reach adjustment dial tucked behind the lever.