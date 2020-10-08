TRP Release a Special Edition Gold DH-R EVO Brakes

Press Release: TRP
Known for being the one momentous race of the season, the 2020 DH World Championships might just become the only race for many athletes this season. This shapes Leogang, Austria as the prized venue to dream about gold. Adding to the special occasion with custom bikes and custom parts, TRP is bringing a Special Edition Gold DH-R EVO brake for their sponsored athletes at Intense Factory Racing, Commencal 100%, The YT Mob, and Scott DH Factory. The discussion for customizing parts started early this year at test-camps before the proposed season even got underway.
“We picked up a great deal of excitement from our teams about special anodization's and colors. So we gave gold a try since all our teams are running golden suspension.” - Colin Esquibel, the TRP R&D Test Engineer
David Trummer and Angel Suarez from The YT MOB with their incredible custom painted YT Tues frames, photographed by Isac Paddock
With the Gold DH-R EVO, the function and features are 100% the same as the Silver DH-R EVO that was launched in May of this year. This ensures the same power, the same modulation, and the same 223/2.3 mm rotor, now with a custom World Championship color fit for any dream build. The best part? TRP will make a limited quantity of these Special Edition Gold DH-R EVO brakes available for purchase right now from TRP Cycling Components
For European based customers, contact your TRP Distributor or local shop.
For further dealer inquiries, please contact info@trpcycling.com or call direct at (801)-648-7079
