TRP's Slate and Trail Brakes Get the EVO Treatment

Aug 23, 2021
by Matt Beer  
TRP Trail EVO

TRP have been growing their stake in the brake market over the last few years and are expanding the lineup with new "EVO" editions of the Slate and Trail models. Aaron Gwin proved their function on the downhill World Cup scene and TRP have accumulated a die-hard fan base, but the brand wanted to improve some qualities for the demands of riders today.

Both the Slate EVO and Trail EVO (an evolution of the Quadiem model) are built around new High-Flow calipers and use thicker, 2.3 mm rotors. The calipers and master cylinders receive new light-action seals, improved hoses, re-formulated mineral oil, and resin pads with a new materials. This long list of upgrades is said to minimize brake fade and improve performance for riders of any level.


Slate EVO Details


• 270ºC boiling point
• 300 g
• 2.3 mm High-Flow caliper
• stainless pistons
• resin pads
• 5.0 mm hose
• 10 mm master cylinder piston
• $139.99 USD per wheel - rotors not included

The Slate EVO uses combined technologies from the DH-R EVO and Slate T4 to reduced brake fade and maintain a consistent bite point, all in a lighter weight package. It's aimed at the light eMTB and trail bike categories. The calipers are designed to be used specifically with the TRP R1 2.3 mm thick rotors. The hinged lever clamp is I-Spec B compatible and has mounting options for I-Spec EV, SRAM Matchmaker, and TRP's G-Spec TR12 or DH7 shifters.

TRP Trail EVO
TRP Trail EVO

Trail EVO Details


• 270ºC boiling point
• 310 g
• 2.3 mm High-Flow caliper
• hybrid composite caliper pistons
• resin pads
• 5.0 mm hose
• 10 mm master cylinder piston
• $209.99 USD per wheel - rotors not included

Sitting between the power DH-R EVO and the Slate EVO is the Trail EVO, which is acquires many of the same upgrades as the Slate EVO, but is about $70 more per wheel. Also built around 2.3 mm rotors, this brake caliper holds four hybrid composite caliper pistons that are said to deal with the demands of heavier bikes and longer descents. The lever ergonomics continue to see changes and follows suit with the same shifter mounting options of the Slate EVO.

The TRP Slate EVO and Trail EVO brake sets are now available to purchase at www.trpcycling.com or through your local dealer.




Photo credit: Ryan Robbins / TRP Cycling Components.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Brakes Trp


15 Comments

  • 6 0
 I have Trail Evos with 2.3mm discs currently and will be hard pressed to run another brake.
  • 1 0
 Braking has seem to have perked my attention... it's a damn sexy looking brake too...
  • 4 3
 The Trail EVOs are on my extremely short list to replace my Wandering Bite Point, er, Shimano brakes. It's between them and Formula Curas (yes the 2 pistons). The Curas won't be in stock for a couple more months and once they are I'll have to sh!t or get off the toilet.
  • 1 0
 People who like the reach close to their bars beware! My dhr evos reach adjustment bottoms out before getting close at all, really the only downside of them, but if you have small hands or like the bite point right at the bar it’s impossible to get the lever close enough.
  • 1 2
 '270c boiling point' is the boiling point of DOT4, but Tektro normally uses proprietary mineral oil, don't they? I have the TRP Quadiems but never need to bleed - they just keep working great. Why not just come out and say what type of fluid?

Also, not a good look for the TRP brake page to throw a 404 error.....
  • 1 1
 Because it always has to be more complicated than it should be, duh
  • 2 0
 2.3 millimeters, not good, not bad.
  • 1 2
 I resent them forcing a new standard of 2.3 rotors on everyone. How dare they!

All the curmudgeons must still be busy commenting on Henry’s article and haven’t made it over here yet.
  • 3 0
 2 and 2.3 are interchangeable believe it or not.
  • 2 1
 Resin Pads! What are they going to say!?
  • 1 0
 DH or e-ebike only for the 2.3mm discs lol
  • 5 6
 Asphinctersayswhat?
  • 5 1
 What?
  • 2 0
 @srsiri23w: asphinctersayswhat?
  • 1 4
 Meh....

Post a Comment



