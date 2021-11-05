Review: TRP's New Trail EVO Brakes

If you want power, consistency, and an ethos that prioritizes performance over gram-counting then this is the brake for you. However, you will also need to make your peace with the lack of adjustment to the bite point and learn to live with the lever blade being relatively far away from the grip. If you can do that though, or at best get used to it, you'll have a very good set of brakes for enduro riding. I think TRP is on to something with the 2.3mm rotors and I wouldn't be surprised to see other brands follow suit in the coming years.

— Henry Quinney