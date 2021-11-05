Review: TRP's New Trail EVO Brakes

Nov 5, 2021
by Henry Quinney  

TRP is a brand on the move and, happily enough for them, it seems to be on a near-constant upward trajectory. Initially, I think there was a degree of skepticism around them. After all, Tektro, the entry-level brake manufacturing giant, make enough brakes that we've probably nearly all ridden a set at some point, but how would their racing division fare, and would they be sticking around for the long term?

From the outside, the design ethos at TRP seems quite easy to admire. Not much about their brakes scream "gram counting". For me, this is something like a blessed relief. I don't mind my brakes being heavier, or my rotors thicker. I understand why some people are concerned about the weight of them, or perhaps don't ride the technical terrain that warrants them, but I definitely don't put myself in that camp.
TRP Trail Evo Details

• 270ºC boiling point
• 307 g (80cm hose, with pads, no adaptor or hardware)
• 2.3 mm High-Flow caliper
• Hybrid composite caliper pistons
• New resin pads
• 5.0 mm hose
• 10 mm master cylinder piston
• $209.99 USD per wheel - rotors not included
This is where the new TRP Trail Evo brake comes in. Not only does it have an actual weight of 307g for a front brake including pads but excluding the rotor, which is heavier than both the Code RSC or the XT four pot, it also does that without some of the same features. I think if it were to include more adjustments we would see that weight increase further. I obviously don't actively want heavy brakes, but it's interesting to see where the Trail Evo's priorities lie. To further accentuate this point, the TRP R1 rotors that I've been using are 2.3mm thick - 0.5mm thicker than most rotors from Shimano or, until recently with their new 2.0mm options, SRAM.

The Trail Evo brakes are also priced very well. At just over $200 USD per end, it carries over the value that Tektro is known for into its high-end offerings.

TRPs own clutter-free clamps that give a clean and refined look.

Technical Details

The Trail Evo sits between the DH-R Evo, which is their downhill brake, and the Slate Evo, which is intended for lighter trail biking and eMTBs. The Trail Evo also has a price between the two - $70 more than the Slates and $20 less than the DH-R Evo. All of these brakes all signify a wholesale commitment by TRP to thicker rotors, and all come recommended for use with the 2.3s.

The Trail Evo brake calipers hold four hybrid composite caliper pistons that aim to deal with the demands of heavier bikes and longer descents while being better at resisting heat build up. The lever comes with a choice of mounting options for I-Spec EV, SRAM Matchmaker, and TRP's own shifters. It also benefits from tool-less reach adjustment, although sadly not a contact point adjustment.

The Trail EVO has TRPs high-flow calipers and a 10mm master cylinder piston with new seals that supposedly require less breakaway force. It also makes use of 5mm external diameter hoses that claim to be stiffer. This should aid hydraulic pressure when the lever is forcing oil to the caliper. They also make use of an updated mineral oil recipe. The reformulated oil has a higher boiling point.

The long lever blade meant that my controls were always too far away, even if you're using a dropper-actuator that has a lot of adjustment to offer.

Installation & Setup

The brakes came with a simple and effective pre-bled "EZ-Plug System". It's an idea that is very effective and essentially means that brakes were bled at the factory, then had their levers disconnected from their hoses and the plugged. You can install them easily at home, including sliding them through any internal routing before trimming down and reconnecting. I thought I would ride the bike before bleeding it and have found it to perform admirably and haven't reached for the bleed kit just yet. Should you need to do so, the method for bleeding TRPs is very simple - you just push the oil up through the system, which will flush any air out as you do so.

I really liked the simple hinged mechanism on the levers, and it does without the release-catch you will find on Shimano brakes. This approach makes for easier installation and removal. The MMX shifter compatibility did have me scratching my head a little, though. The adaptors sit inboard of the lever and those with small hands may well struggle. Even using the limited adjustment of my SRAM GX shifter, it wasn't ever really enough to move it to a suitably outward position. It wasn't uncomfortable, but it does require you to shift your hand on the grip slightly. This is exacerbated if you run your hands towards the outer edge of the grip. Either way, it didn't have much adjustability and this would soon begin to feel like a theme.

I dialed my levers into their most inward position. The place where my finger fell on the lever itself felt good, however, I did initially have concerns that there wasn't enough lever throw before engaging the rotor. The full adjustment of the reach, in my opinion, in no way represented a useable range. The most outward position was almost absurdly far away.

Even in its closest position, the lever blade was just too far away for me.
The bite point came early in the lever's stroke. Again, this was too far away

At its closest the distance between behind where your index finger would rest on the blade and the grip was 43.5mm. The bit point was measured at 27.5mm. The back of the lever when the reach adjustment was in its most extreme outward position was 69.5mm away from the grip. I feel like the brake would benefit if all these figures were reduced by around 20mm.

Performance

On the trail, the brakes are sublime in so many ways. However, that's not to say they don't have foibles.

Firstly, let's talk about power and pads.

I initially ran these brakes with TRP's new Performance Resin compound. They bedded in very quickly and the power was, in a word, remarkable. What struck me was not how quiet and effective the brakes were but also how little the power faded for an organic pad. There are some brands that have organic pads which I don't consider worth the backing plate they're bonded to, but that's not the case with the TRPs. In fact, even in a particularly wet autumn in Squamish they even lasted well too.

I had initially assumed the resin pad would wear quick enough that it would only be a week or two before I went for the harder metallic option. However, even after many wet and sodden rides there was material left. I decided to blink first and changed to the sintered option.

The sintered pad, much like the resin, seems to offer the performance you would hope for without the blind spot you may find with some brand's versions. Not only was the power as consistent as you would hope, but there was a distinct lack of glazing or vibrations, even after long, brake-heavy descents.

In the aforementioned points, these brakes truly excel and have left me very impressed. However, there are criticisms, too.

A large 223mm rotor works well with a Rockshox Zeb and a TRP +23mm adaptor and delivers both consistency and power.

I think the supreme power of these brakes is let down by somewhat lackluster ergonomics. I have quite large hands, typically an XL or XXL in gloves, and I found that I could not get the lever to sit in a good range of control - it was simply too far away. I feel that I can modulate levers better when they're in a window that's closer to the bar than the TRP's could offer. The lever position, coupled with a brake that could be described as offering its full range of power in a short amount of lever stroke, meant that if ever I was getting bashed or pushed around on the bike, which can happen often, I could over-apply the brake and compromise myself.

There was also the issue of riding wet and slippery rock slabs in Pemberton. Truthfully, the ergonomic quirks of the brake did affect modulation when surface grip was limited.

I think it's a very good brake, and there will be some people that will happily trade some positioning options for all-out power, but I would struggle to say I'm one of them. I really like them, and it's not that they lack modulation, but rather a large amount of power on offer means that they work best with muted and small inputs from your hands. This is a strength in some ways, and staves off hand fatigue on long runs, but it has to be in a useable range and I don't feel as if the Trail Evo is able to offer that to me.

I tried various bleed tricks to bring the lever in, but their bite point would normally migrate outward and further away from the bar within half a run. I would still run them, and I think their power and consistency could quite possibly be class-leading in terms of power-per-dollar, especially when comparing against the industry giants of Shimano and SRAM, but I would love it if they could incorporate both power, consistency and better ergonomics. I feel like the lack of the latter undermines what would be a truly excellent braking package.


I quite like the blacked-out look.

I was always stretching for the shifter. Admittedly, I like to run my hands to the outer edge of the grip.


Pros

+ Very consistent lever feel
+ Huge amounts of power with a minimal exertion
+ Easy to install and bleed
+ Well priced

Cons

- Lack of bite point adjustment
- Shifter position could be better
- The reach adjustment doesn't put the lever in a useable range



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesIf you want power, consistency, and an ethos that prioritizes performance over gram-counting then this is the brake for you. However, you will also need to make your peace with the lack of adjustment to the bite point and learn to live with the lever blade being relatively far away from the grip. If you can do that though, or at best get used to it, you'll have a very good set of brakes for enduro riding. I think TRP is on to something with the 2.3mm rotors and I wouldn't be surprised to see other brands follow suit in the coming years. Henry Quinney


46 Comments

  • 26 2
 we have reached the point where $200 per brake is "reasonable" smh.
  • 3 11
flag Mr-Steven-Harper (55 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 If the price matches the performance $200 is pretty reasonable. Inflation aside there’s a lot more invest into bike technology now, than there was 20 years ago. Top end components will be more expensive, but eventually the technology trickles down.
  • 3 2
 no rotor...... like WTAF
  • 3 1
 @Mr-Steven-Harper: Doesn't mean I am not gonna bitch about it while I swipe my card. This day and age I don't see any technology trickling down to more "affordable" prices. Prices rise and keep rising.
  • 2 0
 @Mr-Steven-Harper: TVs are 1000x better now and are cheaper. Same with computers.
  • 1 0
 Literally said the same thing... Guess I'll be Flinstone-ing down the trail on my next bike!!
  • 3 0
 There is not really a point making cheaper aftermarket brakes these days. Twenty years ago I bought my first disc brake, Magura Julie for 120 euro. Nowadays most bikes come OEM with disc brakes. Whoever wants to upgrade is willing to pay more to satisfy specific demands. If you just need brakes and don't want to pay much, you buy the OEM stuff the aforementioned person is taking off the complete bike. Pretty pointless to develop something super cheap and try to compete with the (un)used OEM parts market. It is like developing an aftermarket variation on the SRAM SX drivetrain.
  • 1 0
 That’s literally less than hayes 9s cost 2 decades ago.
  • 10 0
 Its about time the "EVO" nomenclature is retired.
Everything has been EVO-fied
  • 8 0
 It could be worse, it could be called: select super deluxe ultimate evo
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: Introducing, the TRP Trail Select Super Deluxe Ultimate Evo Pro Elite Max Plus
  • 7 0
 you can literally get a pair of magura mt5's on amazon for £160, currently running them now, i couldn't be happier with brakes
  • 1 0
 Lots of comparable options with good rep and better price
  • 1 0
 Are they a marked improvement over the Trail/Sport set? I had a set of those, and I really liked them when they were working. The problem I had was that they were a pain to bleed, and I felt like I was bleeding them waaay too often.
  • 5 0
 So for those of us who don't have the issue of wandering bite point on any of our sets of Shimano 4-pots, there's no reason to change from XT/Saint and Ice Tec rotors?

As you describe these too as on/off with all teh power in a short stroke. But heavier and with less reach adjustment.
  • 1 0
 These have a distinctly Sram feel. If you prefer shimano do NOT get these.
  • 2 0
 @lefthandohvhater: I had the trp dhr evo brakes recently. But after so many years on shimano, anything else just feels wrong. I have gotten so used to my brakes working like light switches.
  • 6 0
 TRP came on my AXS Following and I am not a fan so far. Can't wait to get a set of dominion a4's installed.
  • 1 0
 PM me or check my buy/sell - got a set available with rotor's. Cheers
  • 2 0
 Personally I like the reach to be a little further out. I've personally had SRAM and Hayes levers pull straight to the bar and loose ALL braking power. It's terrifying. Put these on my Kona Process 153 and couldn't be happier.
  • 3 0
 I've got the new Shimano BL-MT501 4 pots (cheapest brakes going), and fitted Hopes 2.3mm 220 rotors, I swear to God, they have stopped the Earth rotating on several occasions.
  • 1 0
 Them calipers on new shimano levers is where it's at.
  • 1 0
 And if you want even cheaper try the Shimano BR-MT201. Yes, they say 2/3 finger lever, but you mount them further inboard and use 1 finger. No Servo Wave either, so very linear feel.

I've been running these for 3 years, and have been very pleased.
  • 3 1
 Looks like a cross between Shimano and SRAM. For $200 USD, you can probably get a full set of the XT 8100 or even the SLX 7100 versions with money left over to get rotors and extra set of brake pads.
  • 7 2
 yeah but youd have worse brakes and paper thin rotors that warp when you look at them weird
  • 1 0
 Or Formula Cura
  • 1 0
 Not being a smart ass, can you now? I was looking for brakes in September and it would have been 450 for a full set of 8120s but every reputable place was backordered so you couldn't get them anyway. 8100s were over 350 for a pair but not really a comparison here.
  • 1 0
 TRP brakes look good, but none of their brakes have a pad contact adjustment. I really like that feature. With the pad contact adjustment and lever reach adjustment, you really can precisely dial in both lever position and lever throw.
  • 1 0
 We want benefits not features (from the manufacturer. )E.g. 270degc boiling point, that’ll be handy for my non existent caliper thermocouple read out. Why not just say ‘these bastards won’t ever boil even with a newb dragging the rear on the longest Alpine descent.”
  • 1 0
 "Not only does it have an actual weight of 307g for a front brake including pads but excluding the rotor, which is heavier than both the Code RSC or the XT four pot, it also does that without some of the same features."
Was this meant to be positive? This review is heavy confuse
  • 1 0
 Running these on my enduro bike, 240lbs geared up. Tried shimano, every lever i had leaked and would pump up. Like sram code rsc for the modulation, but they fade on steep stuff even with metallic pads. Both sram and shimano i would warp the rotors in one ride. These have the modulation of sram with the quick bite and easy bleed of shimano. No fade, no warped rotors. I don't see a reason to go back to sram or shimano.
  • 2 0
 The price delta to the DH whatever version makes these rather likely to be an oem only affair. And that’s before you consider that Hayes Dominion exist.
  • 3 0
 You can't get enough of that spire huh?
  • 3 1
 Why did they name their brand after an amino acid
  • 15 0
 amino offence but who cares
  • 1 0
 @browner: riders love arginine over brakes.
  • 1 0
 What's the difference between an enzyme and a hormone?

You can hear an enzyme, but you can hear a hormone.
  • 1 0
 *can't hear an enzyme (damnit)
  • 1 0
 Much like tryptophan makes you tired/sleepy, so does every product launch by TRP. Coincidence? Maybe...
  • 1 0
 Have these on my hardtail, they rule. Never had an issue with the ergo coming from shimanos.
  • 2 0
 look like tektros
  • 1 0
 That's because they are
  • 1 0
 I think it's time that TRP look up the definition of insanity...
  • 1 0
 Upgradable lever blades?
  • 3 4
 look like junk
  • 1 0
 Was thinking the same thing. They look like $80 brakes.

Post a Comment



