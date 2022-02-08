close
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany

Feb 8, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

A truck driver was gassed and parts for the production of ten thousand bicycles were stolen in an organized robbery in January.

The parts were stolen from the largest Czech bicycle producer, Bike Fun International, that produces full bikes under the Rockrider and Superior names and components through ONE Bikeparts. BFI says that the thieves stole important Shimano components and as a result, customers will have to wait almost a year longer for some of its models in future. MTBnews.de reports that brakes, rear derailleurs, Di2 batteries, various e-bike parts, hubs and displays were among the parts stolen totalling around €270,000.

The well-planned heist took place on the night of January 21 at a motorway rest area in Germany during a truck driver's break. The cargo was being taken to an assembly plant and it's believed that the truck had been followed from the time it was loaded. It's claimed that the perpetrators waited for the driver to take a rest break then put him to sleep with gas let into the cab before taking the cargo. Finally, the thieves sprayed the cargo area with a fire extinguisher, which is believed to have been to disguise the evidence and make it harder to trace them.

BFI says it will be able to replace some components from stock or from its next production but the impact of the crime on future production was described as "significant" as it compounds the supply chain issues facing the whole industry.

Petr Krkoska, BFI supply chain director, said, "From the consignment loaded mostly with expensive e-bike and bike parts only nine boxes of low-end components were left in the truck. This will delay production of some models by almost a year, as there is no alternative on the market for many of the parts from this shipment. We are a strong and stable company, so this is just another obstacle out of many we are facing last years, but would this happen to smaller manufacturers, it would be liquidating for them.

"We really haven't seen this situation before. Even Shimano has not faced with a targeted robbery of a shipment on a similar scale. We hope that due to the shortage of parts, these cases will not be repeated, because despite all the measures we have set up, no insurance cover can compensate us for the loss and especially the reputation for late delivery. We decided to communicate this matter to warn other producers, because it could happen to them also."

  • 180 5
 Has to be an Outside job.
  • 12 0
 100% there will be a movie starring Mark Whalberg on this one.
  • 2 0
 @jomacba: You mean Chris farraday
  • 3 0
 @jomacba: It already sounds like a movie.
  • 1 0
 @Kimura: I see what you did there!! Wink
  • 2 3
 I honestly can't imagine who is downvoting this. Sitting at home peering through the blinds, scowling at the people who walk by. "NOPE, I DONT LIKE THIS ONE BIT!".
Definitely the type of person who calls the cops on kids who use sidewalk chalk calling it "Vandalism".
Jokes people... they're just jokes...
  • 1 2
 @jomacba: Sitting in my office staring through the blinds while having lunch- just downvoted you because "NOPE, I DONT LIKE THIS ONE BIT!" - it's freedom of opinion.
  • 2 0
 At least it was only "Expensive e-bike parts"
  • 1 0
 @jomacba: ayyy
  • 65 3
 Eastern Europen guy on the street corner in a trenchcoat, opens it up.. "Hey kid... need a drivetrain??"
  • 2 6
flag gooral (22 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Why Eastern European? Do you know something we do not?
  • 1 0
 @gooral: no he doesn't. Leave them alone with their fantasms.
BTW: for sale: shimano Altus 7spd long cage: 300€, brand new Smile
... I'm not from an "eastern european country", but from the average north-american inbreds POV I am from an eastern country somehow...
  • 36 0
 My first thoughts go out to the driver and I hope he or she is okay. Unfortunately, nothing about the driver's condition was mentioned in the article. And I also hope there is CCTV footage that can be used to send these scumbags to jail.
  • 11 0
 Yeah, these were my first thoughts too. How is the driver doing now? This must have been traumatic.
  • 9 26
flag Boxmtb (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 First thought, should be some cheap shimano parts for me to buy soon…
  • 11 23
flag blowmyfuse (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 If you picture the sales manager at Shimano dressed as Gru plotting, you'll get your answer:

First....we make Dee Biek Partuhs.
Den....we sell Dee Biek Partuhs.
Den....we steal Dee Biek Partuhs.
Den...we sell Dee Biek Partuhs AGAIN!!!!

"Mom....you're going to be Verry, Very PROUD!!!!"
  • 4 1
 Well, we don’t know what gas was used, but at least they didn’t attack the driver directly. These truck heists can get bloody real quick. Hope she ok.
  • 4 4
 is sleeping gas actually a thing? I thought it was just some made up fantasy-action 007 stuff.
  • 4 1
 @Spindelatron: youre joking me right.
  • 6 3
 @Spindelatron: It's 100% a made up load of nonsense. Basically an urban myth, that's been rubbished by anaesthetists everywhere.

The driver most likely slept through it all, or was in on it, or was threatened and is keeping his mouth shut. Or was in a bar somewhere. The gas thing is pure fantasy.
  • 1 0
 @Spindelatron: ether
  • 3 0
 ”The perpetrators waited for the driver to take a rest break then put him to sleep with gas let into the cab before taking the cargo”

Yeah thats nuts, who knows what his/her health status is, could probably have died if there is a weak heart or whatever involved
  • 1 0
 i did some super legit internet research on wikipedia and found this thing about a Moscow Theater Hostage crisis. czech it out, holy shit. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moscow_theater_hostage_crisis
  • 1 0
 @blowmyfuse
  • 1 0
 @mtb-scotland: Diethyl ether causes strong and pretty long excitation prior to sedation, it is also very unpleasant to inhale so its unlikely it was used. Most other anesthetic gases are either slow to work and/or have a small margin between sedation and killing the patient. The driver was either very lucky or it was not gas.
  • 25 0
 "only nine boxes of low-end components were left in the truck"

The people want to know what products were so bad, not even a thief would take them!
  • 25 37
flag endurogan (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Any model of shimano brake
  • 28 0
 the return items from Henry's Giant build
  • 11 5
 It was probably SRAM NX components.
  • 9 1
 boxes of brakes clearly labeled with 'wandering bite point'
  • 14 0
 i'm guessing the next Fast and Furious will feature rad bikes...
  • 9 0
 Gassing somebody enough to knock them out, but not enough to kill them, is tricky. Those are some amazingly sophisticated thieves (or lucky and reckless ones). The driver got pretty lucky there. I wonder how they determined it was gas?
  • 6 2
 Because the driver said "I didn't feel anything, I fell asleep and when I woke the entire truck was empty". LMAO driver in on it.
  • 2 0
 Yeah that's what I was thinking too... I'm not saying the driver either fell asleep or was on the take, BUT, it seems very hard to believe that they were able to fill the cab with sleeping gas while he was in the cab without him noticing, or filled the cab while he was out of it then he got back in and fell asleep. Either way, hope everyone is OK and a bummer that people will have to wait for bikes.
  • 9 0
 F_ck you bike thieves.
  • 3 0
 Oh boy...if bike (and bike parts) theft is such big business now that organised crime bosses see the value in it...do you think that might that deter the chancers and petty theives who once were our biggest concern? Who want's to be pushing wheels on the someone else block (or entire city) !?
  • 7 1
 I thought knockout gas wasn't real like people who don't try to get a discount on a new bike, or people who read Beta
  • 5 0
 So does this mean we will have a new series of "heist" movies focused on bikes and bike parts?
  • 8 0
 Friggin Furious 10: Continental Drift
  • 1 0
 Sam Hill to play Scut Farkus, hand tattoos and all. Mike Levy to be his Grover Dill side kick, aspirational hand tattoos and all. A Shift-Miss Story.
  • 2 0
 Heat 2: High pivot
  • 6 0
 Gas, you say? What kind? My money's on Argon 18, Propain, or Nox...
  • 1 0
 Nox?? BWAAA
  • 1 0
 Ridley Helium
  • 5 0
 Gotta check the tapes for black Honda Civics with green under glow and rolling on Moshimoto ZX tires.
  • 5 0
 Doesn't this 'gassing' happen to motor home owners on the continent?
  • 6 0
 We leave are used undies on the steering wheel of are campervan when we go riding in europe , helps reverse the process, makes thieves think twice about breaking in
  • 6 0
 @RUSTYBOI77: Skid marks prominently displayed.
  • 3 1
 @MrMentallo: we try to hide the skid marks other wise they might catch on that we have bikes in the back
  • 3 0
 Did anyone at the rest area notice someone unloading a whole semi of goods ?

It seems crime is out of control all over the place.
  • 2 0
 If they unloaded into another semi, they probably just backed the two trailers together so could walk from one bed straight into the other. A freight company sometimes transfers items like this from truck to truck in a big parking lot across from my work. I mean, if I saw two semi's like this it wouldn't necessarily sound any alarm bells for me.
  • 4 1
 Well, the wait for my Rock Machine just got a bit longer. Worth every minute though...
  • 1 0
 Wait, Rock Machine bikes are avilable to purchase in Canada? I own a Rock Machine hardtail myself and the bikes aren't really anything special. All of their frames are made in China, they just assemble them in the Czech Republic, also their main full-suspension frame hasn't changed for 5 years or so, I would say it's fairly outdated and I personally wouldn't really consider buying another bike from them.
  • 2 2
 It should go without saying that this criminal act can only be condemned and needs to be prosecuted. I also hope the truck driver is going to be alright.


Although that being said; Is 10.000 Rockrider "bikes" not being made actually a bad thing?
  • 2 0
 Bike Fun International - the manufacturer doesn't make Rockrider bikes, the brand is called Rock Machine. It's either just a typo or the author didn't get his info right. rockmachine.us
  • 1 0
 Didnt think we would get to a point that organised crime would focus on the theft of bicycle drivetrain but there we go... poor driver. Definitely have someone on the inside to allow this to happen too.
  • 6 2
 Hopefully its mostly ebike components.
  • 3 0
 If I czech on that fake shimano site it will now slovak items are now back in stock
  • 2 0
 Czech out the puns on this guy!
  • 1 0
 My kids all ride Superior bikes (there good kids bikes don't get me wrong). I'm pretty sure there all tourney/SRAM gripshift 1x7's with formula hubs and tektro v brakes. Not exactly the steal of the century.
  • 5 2
 Cheap stuff on ebay!!!!!!!
  • 5 0
 Is that honestly where this stuff is sold? How does one sell 10000 cassettes?
  • 3 0
 At least most of the stolen Fox suspension components were there last year. 350€ for 2021 Fox X2 etc. from Ukraine @BigMulaCeazy:
  • 3 0
 This is getting ridiculous
  • 2 0
 I am suddenly wondering about my cheap bike part purchase on ebay from the Ukraine.
  • 2 0
 What in the Fast and Furious is this?
  • 1 0
 This guy gets it!
  • 2 0
 Hmm. Maybe make things more expensive so this stops happening.
  • 1 0
 @jamessmurthwaite BFI - doesn't make Rockrider bikes, the brand is called Rock Machine.
  • 1 0
 Math: Parts for 10,000 bikes worth 270,000 Euros, that's 27 Euros per bike .. quality stuff!
  • 1 0
 What's up with the inside of that ruck being incredibly dusty? Did Sandman commit this crime? lol
  • 1 0
 Missy Giove wouldn't even have to fill the team van with weed, the bike parts in it are worth more!
  • 3 3
 I'm flabberGASted! P.S. I hope the driver doesn't have any long term effects.
  • 1 0
 All those Canyon orders just got delayed.
  • 1 0
 Why Canyon?
  • 1 0
 Who gives a shit about what was stolen...is the driver ok?
  • 1 0
 Is this where all the shimano cassettes have gone
  • 1 0
 Must have been a big fire extinguisher
  • 1 0
 €270,000 so around 5 X Di2 groupsets were stolen
  • 1 0
 The boxes of reverbs went untouched...
  • 1 0
 he's damaged goods
  • 1 0
 No comment from SRAM?
  • 1 2
 Check the Mexico Facebook marketplace.
Below threshold threads are hidden

