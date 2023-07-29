Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Crankworx is all about mountain biking, of course, but it's also home to some of the best truck-viewing north of the border. Bikers descend on Whistler's day lots for a week of dirtbaggin', racing and definitely *not* sleeping in their vehicles.Whistler's five main parking lots were packed full of off-road monsters, expedition-style motorhomes, and some homemade conversions that look straight out of Mad Max. We took a walk through the parking lots to see if we could find anything interesting, and were not disappointed.