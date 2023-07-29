Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Jul 29, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

photo
TRUCKWORX
Crankworx Whistler 2023



Crankworx is all about mountain biking, of course, but it's also home to some of the best truck-viewing north of the border. Bikers descend on Whistler's day lots for a week of dirtbaggin', racing and definitely *not* sleeping in their vehicles.

Whistler's five main parking lots were packed full of off-road monsters, expedition-style motorhomes, and some homemade conversions that look straight out of Mad Max. We took a walk through the parking lots to see if we could find anything interesting, and were not disappointed.

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo
photo
photo
photo


photo
photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo
photo
photo

photo

photo

photo


24 Comments
  • 20 3
 This needs to be a more permanent thing !
  • 7 2
 Noted. Monthly 'Trucks of Whistler' update?
  • 2 0
 @christiefitz: give the wagons some love too!!
  • 9 0
 Eagle5 for the win
  • 1 0
 May the schwartz be with you.
  • 6 0
 Colonel Mustard needs some sweet bike in the back. Maybe a Doctahawk in ketchup red.
  • 7 5
 I always assume Sprinter van owners are d-bags, might be a little bias tho.
  • 3 0
 One just asked me how much money I make! He was obviously put off by my rusty pickup and ss hardtail.
  • 2 0
 The rear overhang on that brown Toyota is ridiculous! How do they turn right without taking out oncoming traffic?
  • 2 0
 Do people actually respect the "no sleeping in vehicules" sign?
  • 1 0
 I see a lot of workarounds going on here.
  • 2 0
 We need a full write up on that C10
  • 1 0
 As a fellow C10 owner, I concur.

www.pinkbike.com/photo/25254226
  • 3 0
 Yes, more on the C10!
  • 2 0
 Colonel Mustard in the parking lot with a handlebar
  • 7 6
 Oh lord. Self-righteous Europeans in 3, 2, 1…
  • 5 1
 Ill admit itd be cool saving money by paying for a rail ticket to have access to sick trails. I don't mind driving, but the cost of a car/truck on the north american continent is getting outrageous
  • 1 0
 That Delica takes the win for me.
  • 1 0
 If there's not a Mog in the Dogworx article...
  • 1 1
 None of that is street legal here any more, unfortunately... Well, the discovery and those two delivery vans are.
  • 1 0
 Favorite crankworx article so far!
  • 1 0
 We need more of this
  • 1 1
 That German Shepard was stoked
  • 2 2
 They're all so cool.





