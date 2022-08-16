Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Crankworx is all about mountain biking, of course, but if you've spent time at any popular trailhead you probably know that many riders also own some pretty neat vehicles that they use for road trips or even to live in full time. While fast cars are a common sight on the Sea to Sky highway and Whistler, the resort's five main parking lots were packed full of off-road monsters, 6x6 expedition motorhomes, and plenty of homemade conversions that look like they'd need a long downhill stretch of road to come anywhere close to the speed limit... But when it's your home on wheels, what's the rush?
We took a walk through the parking lots to see if we could find anything interesting and were not disappointed.
73 Comments
Especially for people who do sports where you need to have an intact environment. Like for riding bikes in forests or on mountains.
The American continent must be stuck in about 1972?
www.clubofrome.org/publication/the-limits-to-growth
To me, getting down on people's vehicle choice feels like moral grandstanding, especially when there are far worse things for the planet than Billy Bob's big truck
mountainbiking without any intact nature, wondering how that will look like.
driving these monsters for huge distances is even worse with their enormous gas consumption and super poor energy efficency.
Let's see just how righteous you are... you must be a smash hit at parties.
only purchase things that don't contain plastic? Are all your investments in renewables?
Chill, this holier than thou CO2 attitude is absurd.
And none of my environmentally minded Prius owning friends complain about the truck when I am shuttling them.
5 of us in dodge 3500 with a cummins, pulling a camper trailer and all of our gear, food, beers, bikes for 10 days riding and averaged 30mpg-8L/100km.
Pretty hard to beat that. Driving them to the grocery store is goofy. But using them for what they can do, is excellent.
I justify it by working from home...and a 7 liter engine is exactly what could be had in my car originally, but now I have a modern aluminum EFI 7 liter engine instead of big cast iron one with a carburetor.
To all the others, we know that we have to change, but that doesn't happen overnight. It can't. I can't get an electric vehicle that will take me into the mountains and back yet. I do my part by keeping everything for as long as possible.
I've been looking at a sprinter van since my Element died, but it (the Element) resurrected itself so now I'm stuck with it (270,000 miles of hell and 19 years of not enough oil changes). The thing won't die. I just hate how a decent build on a sprinter or Transit is like $80k.
That being said, I've found a few decent Doge Sprinters used for under $30k, and once the economy collapses I should find one for under $20k.
Another option is like a Chevy Express, which can come with factory AWD. Its just hard/expensive to put a raised ceiling on it.
And no VW T4s? Dissapointing. But I guess those are more an european thing, although they've been replaced by those ugly T5 & T6 nowadays...
I enjoyed the article. Can we have more of these, please?
The front end difference between the square body K20 and the big 6.7 stood right out - it looks like the Warn 8274 was used last week while the Ford's winch line doesn't look like it was unspooled yet. I would say the Ford drives much better but truth be told the Chevy's tire wear looks more even.
Smart traveler move is that F-450 ambulance. I'm guessing it goes down the road very well, has ample power/storage/living area and can be easily serviced in any part of North America.
A local riding buddy got a Econoline like the Eagle 5 but with blue accents last year. He brought it up to Mtn Creek last fall and the temps dropped so low one night he had to go to Walmart and get a space heater. Other than that he said it was great to sleep in lol
Fastest delivery ever.
Thanks. My feed failed me.