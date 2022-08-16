Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Aug 16, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Fry-bird is the locomotive in the Free Radicals trail digging tour train. The 1994.5 Ford F-250 7.3L Veggiestroke runs on used restaurant deep fryer oil gets 17L 100km while towing their custom trailer and features a custom-built aluminum flat deck and tank. 1994.5 Ford F-250 196 000km 7.3L An impressive 17L 100km towing Red interior
This '94 F-250 belongs to the Free Radicals, sports a custom-built aluminum flat deck, and is powered by a 7.3L Veggiestroke engine. It does 17L/100km while towing a custom trailer and has 196,000km on the clock. In other words, it's just about broken in.


Crankworx is all about mountain biking, of course, but if you've spent time at any popular trailhead you probably know that many riders also own some pretty neat vehicles that they use for road trips or even to live in full time. While fast cars are a common sight on the Sea to Sky highway and Whistler, the resort's five main parking lots were packed full of off-road monsters, 6x6 expedition motorhomes, and plenty of homemade conversions that look like they'd need a long downhill stretch of road to come anywhere close to the speed limit... But when it's your home on wheels, what's the rush?

We took a walk through the parking lots to see if we could find anything interesting and were not disappointed.


Europeans love their monster-sized RVs, and it's not uncommon to see colossal MAN or Mercedes expedition vehicles lumbering around British Columbia in the summer. This beast is based on a Mercedes 6x6 chassis and has been manufactured by Ormocar in Germany. The owners weren't around or we would have asked for a tour, but I suspect you'd find a pretty comfy interior that includes a living room, kitchen, and maybe a bowling alley or indoor pool. While it seems a bit excessive, I also want one.



At the opposite end of the price scale of the monster Mercedes above, this blue beauty has no doubt seen plenty of miles.


There's no way you're going to miss True Mobile Mechanic's silver van that calls the Sea to Sky corridor home. They'll come to you and offer same-day service, a hard thing to find this time of the year, as well as a selection of parts to get you back up and running again. Something tells me they had plenty of work while parked in one of the Whistler day lots.



If you have the time and skills, converting an old school bus into your mountain bike get-away vehicle is a smart strategy. This one has some solar panels on the roof, a bit of astroturf for when you're stargazing, and even a chimney. And it's not a home-on-wheels until you paint it yourself, right?

These riders are also part of the ambulance club, although theirs is a much more recent example. I hope all the lights still work.

Both Canada (and especially America) have a bunch of stupid rules that keep many of the world's most interesting vehicles from being imported, but things like this 4x4 Toyota van are allowed in once they reach a certain age.

Big trucks, dinosaurs, and K9s.

This Euro-inspired Mercedes camper conversion is just the right size; big enough to live in for a decade or two, but small enough to not feel like a Carnival cruise ship when you want to 4x4 your way into a remote camping spot.

The only thing this Ford van needs is a side pipe without a muffler.

This truck's front bumper probably costs more than most of the vehicles in this article, but who am I to argue with RoboCop? All it needs is a few more light bars.

Some good 'ol boys with a truck that's more my style. Also, check out the old Datsun (aka Nissan) Z31-era 300ZX parked to the right - now we're talking!

A perfect right-hand-drive Land Cruiser that's locked and loaded for a weekend of fun.

This old Toyota is worth $700,000 USD in the Sea to Sky corridor.

It's a long drive north from Texas to Whistler, but not when you're an overlander.

After rescuing Princess Vespa, Lone Starr and Barf came to hang out at Crankworx for the weekend. Also, any vehicle with a side pipe is the best vehicle.


Racing and Events Vehicle Check Crankworx Whistler 2022


73 Comments

  • 76 5
 Man, that Ford driver's weewee must be microscopic.
  • 1 2
 true that
  • 12 5
 Bigdumbtruckclub
  • 11 0
 I'm going to guess it had Alberta plates.
  • 7 0
 What goes on in these guy's minds?
  • 1 0
 @k2theg: so true.
  • 4 0
 I dunno man, probably just a truck nerd. He's over there like, "Did you see that chrome bike with the big orange fork? Gotta be compensating for something"
  • 1 0
 @k2theg: Or Idaho
  • 1 0
 I kinda like the image of PinkWorx…….
  • 2 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhhjc2G9UAM
  • 1 0
 The bigger the block, the smaller the kaak.
  • 32 1
 More of this content please!
  • 18 0
 Not pictured: like 40 clapped out toyota tacomas with an offroad front bumper, no winch, and a Bilstein suspension sticker.
  • 6 0
 400, you forgot a zero.
  • 36 28
 These huge trucks and pickups are so embarassing.
Especially for people who do sports where you need to have an intact environment. Like for riding bikes in forests or on mountains.



The American continent must be stuck in about 1972?

www.clubofrome.org/publication/the-limits-to-growth
  • 37 22
 To each their own, of course, but I gotta disagree with you on that one. I don't want a big truck or 6x6 rig, but I love that some people own them, especially when they drive them for thousands of miles on a road trip. For me, riding bikes has nothing to do with the environment - I like bikes and I like vehicles - and we're all doing things that aren't great for the planet, regardless of being cyclists.

To me, getting down on people's vehicle choice feels like moral grandstanding, especially when there are far worse things for the planet than Billy Bob's big truck Smile
  • 23 12
 @mikelevy: Whataboutism

mountainbiking without any intact nature, wondering how that will look like.

driving these monsters for huge distances is even worse with their enormous gas consumption and super poor energy efficency.
  • 8 9
 @JohSch: So with you current position as seen here and affinity for the 'limits....' book and philosophy, can we all assume you are ditching your mobile phone, laptops, GPS, ANY car/vehicle you own (gas, hybrid or electric), ALL your bikes (carbon, steel, alloy w/ rubber tires, plastic bits, etc), most modern medical devices (gotta mine the metals and/or they include plastics), forgoing modern clothing, riding and protective gear (synthetic materials, plastics, etc.) and going completely off grid in the forest living in privative structures?

Let's see just how righteous you are... you must be a smash hit at parties.
  • 12 2
 @mikelevy: really? In 30 years of riding that’s the first I’ve heard that. How have you spent your life mountain biking and not have a connection to / respect for your surrounding environment? It makes your riding experience what it is and is nothing without it. Riding should bring people closer to nature not further from it. Yes of course carbon bikes and toys for the wealthy are not good for our planet but at least mountain (usually) fosters respect for the environment around us.
  • 7 10
 @JohSch: Sure, you can call it whataboutism if you want but I don't hold Billy Bob or his truck responsible. I'm sure we'll all be saved by electric cars haha /s Wink
  • 3 6
 @mikelevy: dude spot on
  • 8 6
 @james529529: Why would you think I don't have a connection with nature, or any less of a connection or respect just because I also love dumb vehicles?
  • 7 6
 @JohSch: How are you posting on PB? Is it using a smartphone which uses rare earth minerals that come from terrible mines? Are you working only remotely, rarely travel, source all electricity from solar, never eat out or
only purchase things that don't contain plastic? Are all your investments in renewables?

Chill, this holier than thou CO2 attitude is absurd.
  • 5 4
 @mikelevy: LOL going down an argument path you can't possibly win. I have had a few lifted trucks over the years. Its fun but honestly hard to defend. Having said that I am putting in a 4 inch lift in my new truck this weekend so I can clear some real tires!

And none of my environmentally minded Prius owning friends complain about the truck when I am shuttling them.
  • 6 1
 @JohSch: you’d be pretty amazed how efficient they are considering what they do. Especially with a tuner.

5 of us in dodge 3500 with a cummins, pulling a camper trailer and all of our gear, food, beers, bikes for 10 days riding and averaged 30mpg-8L/100km.

Pretty hard to beat that. Driving them to the grocery store is goofy. But using them for what they can do, is excellent.
  • 4 1
 @mikelevy: It's a tricky balance between letting people have fun, and endorsing egregious wasteful behavior. Big dumb old truck used on weekends for camping and biking is great; when it's a $100k+ luxury vehicle rolling on 6ft high they're likely also commuting on it, preparing for the MadMax hellscape they're accelerating us to.
  • 5 1
 @mikelevy: what an #Ebiker mentality
  • 4 3
 @powderhoundbrr: It's more fun when you know you don't have a moral leg to stand on but still love fast cars and trucks on 40s haha
  • 3 2
 @premiumfrye: Agreed, and I think what's actually at the root of it for me is people telling other people what kind of fun they should and shouldn't be having.
  • 5 2
 I hate that every time someone criticizes completely moronic vehicles such as these huge trucks, the Super Poopy being the most egregious then everyone jumps down their throat about still using technologies that have a carbon footprint. As if these truck drivers don't also have cell phones, laptops, etc. It is possible to be participate in the world culture and strive for lower carbon footprint but still live life. Fuck yes we should criticize douchebags who drive brodozers. For the most part they don't serve a need other than satisfying their need to appear macho. Also the amount of carcinogens being spewed from modded diesels is huge. Thanks for the cancer.
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: Levy...I'm sorry for all the shit I've given you over the years. I know you like cars, and now you like trucks too. I understand. I have mental conflict on my car and Jeep, but I still love them. Those of us old enough and living in places that didn't value walking around so much understand that a large portion of our old trails came from things that are now looked down upon.

I justify it by working from home...and a 7 liter engine is exactly what could be had in my car originally, but now I have a modern aluminum EFI 7 liter engine instead of big cast iron one with a carburetor.

To all the others, we know that we have to change, but that doesn't happen overnight. It can't. I can't get an electric vehicle that will take me into the mountains and back yet. I do my part by keeping everything for as long as possible.
  • 1 0
 You think the bicycles that are built in large factories overseas are good for the environment? There's pros and cons to everything
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: because you said that for you “riding bikes has nothing to do with the environment”
  • 1 0
 wait until you hear about the lack of public transit options in the greatest country in the history of the world Wink lol
  • 10 0
 Du hast mich indeed
  • 8 0
 Eagle 5 for the win. I bet it can even get up to plaid speed.
  • 5 1
 this was so cool. More content like this!

I've been looking at a sprinter van since my Element died, but it (the Element) resurrected itself so now I'm stuck with it (270,000 miles of hell and 19 years of not enough oil changes). The thing won't die. I just hate how a decent build on a sprinter or Transit is like $80k.

That being said, I've found a few decent Doge Sprinters used for under $30k, and once the economy collapses I should find one for under $20k.

Another option is like a Chevy Express, which can come with factory AWD. Its just hard/expensive to put a raised ceiling on it.
  • 6 0
 Oh man, what is the phone number for the primer gray sprinter box monster RV?
  • 3 0
 Nothing beats an Unimog, but those Mercs are not too bad.
And no VW T4s? Dissapointing. But I guess those are more an european thing, although they've been replaced by those ugly T5 & T6 nowadays...
I enjoyed the article. Can we have more of these, please?
  • 6 0
 No white van with 'Free candy' ... Frown
  • 3 0
 Unfortunately they made me repaint it. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Some great rigs but that OBS 7.3 is a total gem (we had a 7.3 PSD cab and half F250).

The front end difference between the square body K20 and the big 6.7 stood right out - it looks like the Warn 8274 was used last week while the Ford's winch line doesn't look like it was unspooled yet. I would say the Ford drives much better but truth be told the Chevy's tire wear looks more even.

Smart traveler move is that F-450 ambulance. I'm guessing it goes down the road very well, has ample power/storage/living area and can be easily serviced in any part of North America.

A local riding buddy got a Econoline like the Eagle 5 but with blue accents last year. He brought it up to Mtn Creek last fall and the temps dropped so low one night he had to go to Walmart and get a space heater. Other than that he said it was great to sleep in lol
  • 6 1
 This article could be called "mostly poor financial decisions"
  • 1 0
 This is a mountain biking website, every article is a mostly poor financial decision.
  • 4 0
 Is that Ramsteins tour bus? I hope they played Crankworx.
  • 2 0
 What about the Mad max looking black 50's? Truck that Redbull had up by the VIP tent? www.pinkbike.com/photo/23176348
  • 2 0
 Petrol is still cheap in the US compared to Europe. Love the mirror polished van!
  • 2 0
 You missed the best part of the Free Radicals 94 F-250, the One Less Sprinter sticker.
  • 1 0
 pretty sure i saw that first merc in mill valley, california a month and a half ago
  • 2 0
 I am thinking that is not a z31 300ZX, maybe a 200SX of the same era.
  • 2 0
 Not sure, owner wasn't around, but I love it.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: 200SX is a pretty rare car anymore, I can't even think of the last time I saw one. They are pretty cool too.
  • 1 0
 @jeremystclair: Have you seen the prices for restored 70's 240 and 260 Z's.
  • 2 0
 @fabwizard: no kidding. even molested 510's are pulling surprisingly big coin these days. much to my nostalgic chagrin.
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: Yeah Z prices have gone insane with everything else in the car world lately.
  • 2 0
 @jeremystclair: there was a 240z on BAT that sold for $310k. original, near showroom condition, but still.
  • 1 0
 That's indeed a mid 80's 200SX. (Eurobeat intensifies in the distance)
  • 1 0
 @xy9ine:One highlight of my youth was driving a total custom 510 with I believe a corvette motor dropped in, roll cage and the works that belonged to my manager who sent me to pick up supplies in the next town(16 YO just got license).

Fastest delivery ever.
  • 2 0
 Squarebody on 40's is always the winning argument.
  • 1 0
 Timeless
  • 1 0
 Fax.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if the first isn't the Remmstein truck?? are they known in US/Canada?
  • 2 0
 Car companies need to make some good camper vans. They are back in style.
  • 1 0
 If my HOA and my GF wouldn't kill me, I would have had an ambulance long ago!
  • 6 8
 Germany is starting up old coal fired power plants cause the solar systems that green power people like you demand can't supply enough power....
  • 5 1
 only talk about stuff you know about, else you look very very dumb
  • 1 0
 Happened long time ago because greenpeace forced them into thinking nuclear also wasn't environment. Irony now is that climate change is drying up the Rhein and they're having trouble getting coal barges to those power plants...
  • 1 0
 Did you have a stroke writing this?
  • 1 0
 did you say "side pipe"
  • 1 1
 Where’s the dogs of crankworx article?
  • 2 1
 www.pinkbike.com/news/dogworx-crankworx-2022.html
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy:
Thanks. My feed failed me.
  • 1 1
 Lmao. Surprised the Outside® overlander puke-mobile wasn't in this set!





