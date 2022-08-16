Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2022

This '94 F-250 belongs to the Free Radicals, sports a custom-built aluminum flat deck, and is powered by a 7.3L Veggiestroke engine. It does 17L/100km while towing a custom trailer and has 196,000km on the clock. In other words, it's just about broken in.

Europeans love their monster-sized RVs, and it's not uncommon to see colossal MAN or Mercedes expedition vehicles lumbering around British Columbia in the summer. This beast is based on a Mercedes 6x6 chassis and has been manufactured by Ormocar in Germany. The owners weren't around or we would have asked for a tour, but I suspect you'd find a pretty comfy interior that includes a living room, kitchen, and maybe a bowling alley or indoor pool. While it seems a bit excessive, I also want one.

At the opposite end of the price scale of the monster Mercedes above, this blue beauty has no doubt seen plenty of miles.

There's no way you're going to miss True Mobile Mechanic's silver van that calls the Sea to Sky corridor home. They'll come to you and offer same-day service, a hard thing to find this time of the year, as well as a selection of parts to get you back up and running again. Something tells me they had plenty of work while parked in one of the Whistler day lots.

If you have the time and skills, converting an old school bus into your mountain bike get-away vehicle is a smart strategy. This one has some solar panels on the roof, a bit of astroturf for when you're stargazing, and even a chimney. And it's not a home-on-wheels until you paint it yourself, right?

These riders are also part of the ambulance club, although theirs is a much more recent example. I hope all the lights still work.

Both Canada (and especially America) have a bunch of stupid rules that keep many of the world's most interesting vehicles from being imported, but things like this 4x4 Toyota van are allowed in once they reach a certain age.

Big trucks, dinosaurs, and K9s.

This Euro-inspired Mercedes camper conversion is just the right size; big enough to live in for a decade or two, but small enough to not feel like a Carnival cruise ship when you want to 4x4 your way into a remote camping spot.

The only thing this Ford van needs is a side pipe without a muffler.

This truck's front bumper probably costs more than most of the vehicles in this article, but who am I to argue with RoboCop? All it needs is a few more light bars.

Some good 'ol boys with a truck that's more my style. Also, check out the old Datsun (aka Nissan) Z31-era 300ZX parked to the right - now we're talking!

A perfect right-hand-drive Land Cruiser that's locked and loaded for a weekend of fun.

This old Toyota is worth $700,000 USD in the Sea to Sky corridor.

It's a long drive north from Texas to Whistler, but not when you're an overlander.

After rescuing Princess Vespa, Lone Starr and Barf came to hang out at Crankworx for the weekend. Also, any vehicle with a side pipe is the best vehicle.

Crankworx is all about mountain biking, of course, but if you've spent time at any popular trailhead you probably know that many riders also own some pretty neat vehicles that they use for road trips or even to live in full time. While fast cars are a common sight on the Sea to Sky highway and Whistler, the resort's five main parking lots were packed full of off-road monsters, 6x6 expedition motorhomes, and plenty of homemade conversions that look like they'd need a long downhill stretch of road to come anywhere close to the speed limit... But when it's your home on wheels, what's the rush?We took a walk through the parking lots to see if we could find anything interesting and were not disappointed.