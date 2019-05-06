Trust Chops $725 Off Their Linkage Fork

PRESS RELEASES

May 6, 2019
by Trust Performance  
Our multi-link front suspension design launched in 2018. Advances in product development, recently scaled production, as well as new partnerships formed after the Sea Otter Classic all enable us to reduce pricing on the Message, passing these savings directly to riders. Starting today, the Message will be available for USD $1,975 through authorized Trust Performance retailers and online at www.trustperformance.com.

“Like most teams or new businesses, we launched with a number of goals. One: get our first three shipments of the Message under riders before Sea Otter. While this seemed lofty and aggressive, we knew it was a challenge we could meet,” remarked Co-Founder and CEO, Hap Seliga. “We reached that first goal ahead of schedule, and with increased production efficiencies and new purchase commitments, we’ve been given the opportunity to achieve yet another goal: to offer the Message at a sub-$2,000 price point. We’re stoked to say we’re able to do that, today.”


Trust Performance Message


In addition to offering the Message to customers at this updated price, we will provide its early adopters with significant cost savings on future purchases of Trust Performance suspension. Riders who purchased a Message at the original MSRP, and have it registered with Trust Performance before May 31, 2019, will receive a $1,000 credit toward their next Trust Performance suspension purchase. Dealers and distributors who brought in Messages under the previous pricing structure will receive a dealer credit, details of which have been provided to these partners by the Trust Performance sales team.

“At Trust, we do things a bit differently. Sure, many companies say that. But, the reality is: many fall short of living it,” said Seliga. “Since we started the company, we’ve said we’re focused solely on making things better for the ride and rider. Building the best possible suspension will always be a part of how we do that; passing along cost savings to the people who matter most - our riders - is yet another.”

In 2018, we launched our first multi-link front suspension design, the Message. By employing 130mm of contour travel, the Message allows the front of the mountain bike to realize the benefits that full suspension bikes have enjoyed for years. When encountering an obstacle, the Message allows the front wheel to move back and up simultaneously instead of only in line with the steering axis. This effect leads to noticeably improved traction, added stability, and more predictable handling in a wide variety of trail conditions.


Trust Performance Message


Since launch, we've established direct partnerships with dozens of shops around the world and formed distribution partnerships with entities like QBP (USA), Upgrade Bikes (UK), Mohawk’s Cycles (France) and many others. They continue to expand their presence at consumer-facing events, most recently offering riders the opportunity to connect with the team and demo the Message at the Fruita Fat Tire Festival, Trail Head Cyclery Spring Demo Days, Soldier Hollow Bike Fest, Sea Otter Classic, and Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival. Additional demos are planned throughout the U.S. this summer and with distribution partners worldwide.

“We’re serious about turning things in the industry upside down. We’re out to start a movement,” said Trust Performance Founder and Technical Director, Dave Weagle. “It’s a movement that starts with high fives and ends with the best ride our friends have ever had.”

More information about Trust Performance can be found at www.trustperformance.com.


MENTIONS: @TrustPerformance


31 Comments

  • + 37
 That really sucks for the 3 people that bought one at the original price
  • + 0
 Those three people actually get a $1000 refund, so that's pretty cool of the company. It doesn't help the overall disaster...
  • + 9
 My mistake, they just get a stupid credit towards nothing.
  • + 12
 That picture is the most dentist bike I have ever seen.

Evil + Push 11/6 + ENVEs + Trust fork.

Did they run out of money for the EEWings crankset? Or have they just run short of pockets to pillage.
  • + 3
 They are missing the new wireless eagle as well.
  • + 7
 Mike Giese has to be one of my favorite dentists of all time.
  • + 3
 i feel like anything with "sworks" on it is far more dentist
  • - 1
 seems the majority of Evil owners spend more money blinging out their bike vs. actually riding their bikes. but whatev, you got the cash, good for you.
  • + 1
 @cherbein03: Riding a bike is really cheap. I bet most of us have spent more money blinging out our bikes than riding them.
  • + 11
 "Please please pretty please, somebody buy our fork!"
  • + 9
 Eh, I would be annoyed if I just bought one. $1000 towards what? Another Trust fork??
  • + 4
 Love the innovation in this and am super curious to try one. Mr. DW seems to have a pretty okay brain for this stuff and may or may not have been at the forefront of most that is awesome in previous advances in suspension. So many double standards on Pinkbike... here is a product designed to do something very different than previous products and yet gets crucified by the masses for not looking similar to what we expect a fork to look like while the "don't drink the Kool Aid" sentiment reigns strong. If you pay attention to what they were trying to accomplish with it- I think it is pretty cool. It will have strengths and weaknesses of course. It may fail on the market- but hey- it's a free market and whether it works in a way people like is going to dramatically influence it's success. The fact that it looks so different is likely going to force it to have to do something pretty cool to remain viable. Yeah it sucks for those that paid more but I'm glad to see the price drop as that is a huge barrier to people risking $ on a new product so that people like me can sit back and see if it works before spending my own money. The reviews on it certainly have my interest piqued.
  • + 2
 Meanwhile the most notorious pinkbike phrase is "looks like a session."

People here have a comfort zone that just has such little tolerance. It seems most discussions are more about being critical of a product rather than actually seeing the merit in anything. The post the other day on the DT hubs is a great example, with people constantly sounding off on the price of a top of the line product they have no intentions of buying.

The lack of self awareness in the comment section here is second only to youtube. Our pun threads are better though.
  • + 1
 The reviews so far have been less the desirable and why they aren’t selling as many as expected.
  • + 6
 Casually Drops 725 dollars off it, meaning it's was and is STILL overpriced AF.
  • + 3
 I’ve heard some great reviews from local riders singing the praise of this fork. Still, I’d hate to be they person who bought one yesterday.

If they can knock another $750 off in 6 months, I might truly be interested in this design. It’s still double the cost of a truly great telescopic fork. Nonetheless, I applaud the effort to bring a new implementation of the linkage fork to market... and I understand the need for higher prices to cover the R&D. I hope enough people buy in to push the cost down even further.
  • + 4
 Just got off the phone with Ian Malcolm. He said:

"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should."
  • + 1
 I mean, I know this technology is relatively new for production for consumers but man, nineteen hundred dollars for a suspension fork? Albiet it's pretty much a set and forget experience I'd reckon. But I think the popularized margins is still gonna be telescopic forks... For the time. I'd be curious how these forks feel on a dedicated cross country bicycle, none this rear suspension, just purely hardtail and this linkage fork!
  • + 2
 I'd say they finally got the message.
  • + 1
 I trust you are correct.
  • + 2
 Hell yeah! Congrats, guys!
  • + 2
 When a suspension fork costs more than your whole bike...
  • + 0
 Jeff Kendal Weed's review is probably the best, well rounded review of this fork that I've seen to date - www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6I3j3fhOCw
  • + 18
 Keep in mind he is an ambassador for them.
  • + 1
 Day one owner here. JKW’s review is the most in line with what I think.

I f*cking love it on steeps. It’s cheating climbing (no bob, absorbs bumps) and carving is fun. I’m not as psyched about the straight line rock garden performance as he is (it feels different but not necessarily much better). I also like the lack of brake dive. I think that’s what makes it so good on steep shit - it stays higher in the travel.
  • + 3
 oof
  • + 0
 ahahahahahahahahaahha
  • - 2
 Dam that fork is ugly, looks like the bike has a massive underbite.
