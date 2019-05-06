Trust Chops $725 Off Their Linkage Fork

PRESS RELEASE: Trust Performance
Our multi-link front suspension design launched in 2018. Advances in product development, recently scaled production, as well as new partnerships formed after the Sea Otter Classic all enable us to reduce pricing on the Message, passing these savings directly to riders. Starting today, the Message will be available for USD $1,975 through authorized Trust Performance retailers and online at www.trustperformance.com.
“Like most teams or new businesses, we launched with a number of goals. One: get our first three shipments of the Message under riders before Sea Otter. While this seemed lofty and aggressive, we knew it was a challenge we could meet,” remarked Co-Founder and CEO, Hap Seliga. “We reached that first goal ahead of schedule, and with increased production efficiencies and new purchase commitments, we’ve been given the opportunity to achieve yet another goal: to offer the Message at a sub-$2,000 price point. We’re stoked to say we’re able to do that, today.”
In addition to offering the Message to customers at this updated price, we will provide its early adopters with significant cost savings on future purchases of Trust Performance suspension. Riders who purchased a Message at the original MSRP, and have it registered with Trust Performance before May 31, 2019, will receive a $1,000 credit toward their next Trust Performance suspension purchase. Dealers and distributors who brought in Messages under the previous pricing structure will receive a dealer credit, details of which have been provided to these partners by the Trust Performance sales team.
“At Trust, we do things a bit differently. Sure, many companies say that. But, the reality is: many fall short of living it,” said Seliga. “Since we started the company, we’ve said we’re focused solely on making things better for the ride and rider. Building the best possible suspension will always be a part of how we do that; passing along cost savings to the people who matter most - our riders - is yet another.”
In 2018, we launched our first multi-link front suspension design, the Message. By employing 130mm of contour travel, the Message allows the front of the mountain bike to realize the benefits that full suspension bikes have enjoyed for years. When encountering an obstacle, the Message allows the front wheel to move back and up simultaneously instead of only in line with the steering axis. This effect leads to noticeably improved traction, added stability, and more predictable handling in a wide variety of trail conditions.
Since launch, we've established direct partnerships with dozens of shops around the world and formed distribution partnerships with entities like QBP (USA), Upgrade Bikes (UK), Mohawk’s Cycles (France) and many others. They continue to expand their presence at consumer-facing events, most recently offering riders the opportunity to connect with the team and demo the Message at the Fruita Fat Tire Festival, Trail Head Cyclery Spring Demo Days, Soldier Hollow Bike Fest, Sea Otter Classic, and Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival. Additional demos are planned throughout the U.S. this summer and with distribution partners worldwide.
“We’re serious about turning things in the industry upside down. We’re out to start a movement,” said Trust Performance Founder and Technical Director, Dave Weagle. “It’s a movement that starts with high fives and ends with the best ride our friends have ever had.”
More information about Trust Performance can be found at www.trustperformance.com
Evil + Push 11/6 + ENVEs + Trust fork.
Did they run out of money for the EEWings crankset? Or have they just run short of pockets to pillage.
www.instagram.com/steezygiese765/p/BsJBODcFobQ/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=8aurf8135y3d
People here have a comfort zone that just has such little tolerance. It seems most discussions are more about being critical of a product rather than actually seeing the merit in anything. The post the other day on the DT hubs is a great example, with people constantly sounding off on the price of a top of the line product they have no intentions of buying.
The lack of self awareness in the comment section here is second only to youtube. Our pun threads are better though.
If they can knock another $750 off in 6 months, I might truly be interested in this design. It’s still double the cost of a truly great telescopic fork. Nonetheless, I applaud the effort to bring a new implementation of the linkage fork to market... and I understand the need for higher prices to cover the R&D. I hope enough people buy in to push the cost down even further.
"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should."
I f*cking love it on steeps. It’s cheating climbing (no bob, absorbs bumps) and carving is fun. I’m not as psyched about the straight line rock garden performance as he is (it feels different but not necessarily much better). I also like the lack of brake dive. I think that’s what makes it so good on steep shit - it stays higher in the travel.
I've been reading a lot of articles and reviews of the Message from riders on MTBR and whatever else I can find and I am gathering that the largest hurdles are set up and expectations. People who just base the fork on looks alone have no idea what they are talking about outside of personal aesthetics and armchair engineering (and neither hold any water).
Both of these actual “issues” are just two sides of the same coin as I see it. Everyone is coming at the Message from a telescopic fork and therefore bringing telescopic knowledge to their set up and expectations. whether or not it is an "expert" or not using the Message, everyone is coming at it with the expectation it will ride like their telescopic fork. I saw somewhere DW saying you need to take every bit of knowledge you have about suspension forks and remove it completely from memory when working with a Message. That will be hard for some as the muscle memory of most is deep-rooted in telescopic products.
Along with that, every review I read mentioned that they all followed the Trust setup guides exactly and all felt the spring was to firm and thus made the damper feel as it was underperforming while riding. Now again, this could be simply perception and muscle memory getting in the way and the rider going back to what they know about a telescopic fork: lower air pressure and open the damper up as they are listening to their body, not their bike.
I am sure the collected intelligence at Trust Performance (and that knowledge base is DEEP) can all come together to think of some copy to write and maybe some videos that help simplify the Trust Effect and dumb it down just a little. Not that the MTB community is dumb, I totally get it (what the Trust Effect is); you learn to trust the bike and your input to the bike as it becomes a true extension of your own body as you ride. Traction issues go away, speed comes more naturally as does control. But this all comes at a price as you need to fully open your mind to the different and learn to relax your body into the bike and trust that it has all of your best interest and will reward you.
I hope that all makes sense. I have been a bit obsessed with Trust since I first heard Hap, Jason and DW were working on a "suspension thing" together back in 2016 (or 2015, I can't remember when it was now) at Ft. William. Once I saw the fork I immediately saw the Lauf and AMP and Girvin and Lawwill and it just made sense to me what Trust was doing: making bikes better by adding traction to it, which is what suspension is supposed to do.
The suspension is less about comfort and more about traction and this is also a very large public misconception. Most shop employees and long-time riders know but this is another one of those concepts that don't always translate well off paper as it is considered a subjective feeling, even though it can be quantifiably measured.
