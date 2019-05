Trust Chops $725 Off Their Linkage Fork

PRESS RELEASE: Trust Performance

Our multi-link front suspension design launched in 2018. Advances in product development, recently scaled production, as well as new partnerships formed after the Sea Otter Classic all enable us to reduce pricing on the Message, passing these savings directly to riders. Starting today, the Message will be available for USD $1,975 through authorized Trust Performance retailers and online at www.trustperformance.com.“Like most teams or new businesses, we launched with a number of goals. One: get our first three shipments of the Message under riders before Sea Otter. While this seemed lofty and aggressive, we knew it was a challenge we could meet,” remarked Co-Founder and CEO, Hap Seliga. “We reached that first goal ahead of schedule, and with increased production efficiencies and new purchase commitments, we’ve been given the opportunity to achieve yet another goal: to offer the Message at a sub-$2,000 price point. We’re stoked to say we’re able to do that, today.”In addition to offering the Message to customers at this updated price, we will provide its early adopters with significant cost savings on future purchases of Trust Performance suspension. Riders who purchased a Message at the original MSRP, and have it registered with Trust Performance before May 31, 2019, will receive a $1,000 credit toward their next Trust Performance suspension purchase. Dealers and distributors who brought in Messages under the previous pricing structure will receive a dealer credit, details of which have been provided to these partners by the Trust Performance sales team.“At Trust, we do things a bit differently. Sure, many companies say that. But, the reality is: many fall short of living it,” said Seliga. “Since we started the company, we’ve said we’re focused solely on making things better for the ride and rider. Building the best possible suspension will always be a part of how we do that; passing along cost savings to the people who matter most - our riders - is yet another.”In 2018, we launched our first multi-link front suspension design, the Message. By employing 130mm of contour travel, the Message allows the front of the mountain bike to realize the benefits that full suspension bikes have enjoyed for years. When encountering an obstacle, the Message allows the front wheel to move back and up simultaneously instead of only in line with the steering axis. This effect leads to noticeably improved traction, added stability, and more predictable handling in a wide variety of trail conditions.Since launch, we've established direct partnerships with dozens of shops around the world and formed distribution partnerships with entities like QBP (USA), Upgrade Bikes (UK), Mohawk’s Cycles (France) and many others. They continue to expand their presence at consumer-facing events, most recently offering riders the opportunity to connect with the team and demo the Message at the Fruita Fat Tire Festival, Trail Head Cyclery Spring Demo Days, Soldier Hollow Bike Fest, Sea Otter Classic, and Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival. Additional demos are planned throughout the U.S. this summer and with distribution partners worldwide.“We’re serious about turning things in the industry upside down. We’re out to start a movement,” said Trust Performance Founder and Technical Director, Dave Weagle. “It’s a movement that starts with high fives and ends with the best ride our friends have ever had.”More information about Trust Performance can be found at www.trustperformance.com