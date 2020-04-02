Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately

Apr 2, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Trust Shout fork

Trust Performance has announced that all operations are being suspended, effective immediately, due to a lack of capital brought on in part by the economic situation caused by the coronavirus.

Trust Performance made their entrance into the mountain bike world in 2018 with the launch of the Message, a linkage fork that turned heads and sent commenters scurrying to their keyboards the moment it was revealed. The concept of a linkage fork wasn't new, but the Message's full carbon construction and wild looks set Trust apart from the crowd. There was also the fact that the company was founded by Dave Weagle, Jason Schiers, and Hap Seliga, industry veterans with decades of experience in developing and bringing innovative products to market.

The longer travel Shout fork was the follow up act, which launched in the fall of 2019. Trust finished off the year on a high note, and looked to be on track to continue the growth into 2020. Unfortunately, supply delays caused by shutdowns in China combined with a reduced demand due to an economic downturn created what Trust say was “a perfect storm” that led to the decision to cease operations. Current Trust owners will still be able to get their forks serviced by Suspension Syndicate in Salt Lake City, Utah, but otherwise this signals the end of Trust Performance's attempt to shake up the mountain bike suspension market.


Trust Performance Public Statement:

We started Trust Performance in 2015 with a vision of building products that bring spirited outdoor athletes more fun and camaraderie. Our core focus from the outset was on reimagining and re-defining suspension technology; at first in mountain bikes with other industries thereafter. As you might imagine, our plans hinged on raising multiple rounds of capital to fuel our ambitions for incredible design, engineering, manufacturing and customer/dealer support.

2019 was a breakthrough year for Trust. We surpassed 1,000 units sold, we saw steep growth in dealer and distributor sales, and we saw four of our best-ever sales months at the end of the year. We had great momentum based on key demand metrics, brand awareness, and community enthusiasm.

But 2020 brought a number of unexpected factors, starting with the shut-down of key parts of our Asian supply chain following Chinese New Year due to coronavirus. In February, demand slowed considerably as macro fears about the economy started to rise. Then, finally, severe negativity in the investment markets shut down our ability to gain access to capital. This was at a point where we needed increased liquidity to carry us through a critical moment in our business. It all added up to a perfect storm that slammed right into us.

As a result of the overwhelming effects of the coronavirus and evaporated capital markets, it's with incredible disappointment and a heavy heart that, effective immediately, Trust Performance is taking a pause and suspending operations until we address our capital needs. We are utterly and completely gutted. We have given every waking hour over the past few months to find a path forward, but to no avail. Trust Performance, like the rest of the world, will be a different company when life is back to normal.

For those who own a Trust fork and need service going forward, please contact Suspension Syndicate in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are trained and certified as a Trust Performance authorized service center.

We're grateful for the community of people who encouraged and supported our unique design and innovative technology. In stepping away, we wish everyone health and safety. These trying times are a great reminder to make the most of the moment with those you enjoy most.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trust Performance


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Crankworx Innsbruck Postponed]
89312 views
The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations
69951 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
66524 views
Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 [April Fools]
56788 views
The Best April Fools Day Jokes From the Mountain Bike Industry
51279 views
Bike Check: Maxime Chapuis' Specialized S-Works Enduro
46622 views
Field Trip: Calibre's $1,400 Bossnut - The Boss of Low Cost
45868 views
Video: The Ochain Chainring Spider Promises Chainless Performance
43292 views

99 Comments

  • 83 1
 That’s really too bad. They Took a risk and brought something new and unique to market. Obviously it wasn’t perfect, but it did seem really promising if they’d had time to go through a few more iterations of their design and dial it in.
  • 12 46
flag unrooted (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 It’s really too bad they can no longer get people to pay To do their R&D for them...
  • 16 1
 Agree. Might not have been perfect out of the gate, but was an awesome idea and well executed first run. Look forward to seeing these guys in the future once the economy gets going again.
  • 35 41
flag chasejj (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I can't say I didn't see this coming. I would get their emails with continually more desperate pricing and promotions that escalated to a point where it was obvious nobody was buying these forks. Wujan Virus is killing industries all over the place so the weakest go first, others will follow.
  • 13 1
 This announcement really saddens me, hate to see such an enterprise go down.

While the current crisis was undoubtedly a sledgehammer for them, and I don't have any idea of their actual sales and margins figures, I was always skeptical of their long term sustainability.
Let me quote myself from the Trust Shout review in January:

"(...)Makes me sad to say this, but I think they're doomed. Second product release in a row and they're offering something that attempts to solve issues the average user barely notices, for double the price of the competition, with no OEM deals and plenty of subpar reviews. I really wanted to see some linkage fork to succeed.

Meanwhile, one buys a Marzocchi Z1 for €500 and gets top notch performance and parts support.

I also bet RS and Fox have plenty of cards up their sleeves to keep milking the telescopic fork cow for some years, like "light" DC forks, sliding bushes or maybe damper bypasses"

"price will become reasonable once a linkage fork makes it into a OEM deal. For that to happen they need to either have a clear overall performance advantage or to become en vogue enough. Neither is true as we speak, certainly not with Thrust(...)"
  • 2 3
 @Arierep: I totally agree. As an egghead ME and amateur suspension designer/fabricator from BITD I had drafted designs that were similar to the Trust and Motion e-ride forks. I cheer them on and was considering a purchase once I felt the performance and longevity was adequate. I owned an Original LawwillLeader fork but grew tired of the maintenance and poor shock. Oh well. The Structure whole bike concept may be the only way this takes off and honestly is the only true "optimal solution" and sensible packaging option.
  • 34 41
flag timbud (46 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @chasejj: Wujan Virus? Really?
f*ckin grow a pair you ignorant propaganda fed c*nt.
  • 31 36
flag chasejj (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @timbud: Cuz its the Wujan Virus. What else would it be called? The Woke Limey Bastard Virus?
  • 15 0
 @timbud: ok, but please apply the same logic to everyone who mentions, let's say, the Spanish Flu, MERS or Ebola.
Thanks
  • 5 0
 @Arierep: There is also the Hong Kong Flu and Japanese Encephalitis... so many xenphobic diseases out there
  • 12 16
flag luckyguy19 (21 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @timbud: It's the Chinese virus because it comes from C H I N A. F*uck anyone who says otherwise.
  • 12 9
 @timbud: I actually prefer to call it the Kung Flu anyway. I can always switch. Who's with me?
  • 1 1
 @Arierep: I already do
  • 2 9
flag timbud (12 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @luckyguy19: just because your president sats that in his twatter does not make it true lol
  • 10 0
 @chasejj: Call it the Wu-Flu or we fight! Seriously though, lets not let one pissy person take away from the fact that people just had to out their livelihood and dreams on hold. Possibly indefinitely. Best of luck to the people at Trust.
  • 2 1
 @luckyguy19:
You can choose to call COVID-19 that, if you agree to refer to the 1918 "Spanish" flu as the 1918 Murica flu or 1918 Kansas flu.
  • 2 1
 @timbud: Are you saying the virus didn't originate in Wuhan? Where then?
  • 2 1
 @timbud: Wait, you don't think the virus originated in China?
  • 1 0
 @luckyguy19: yeah maybe it came from China but the Spanish flu originated in the USA and I don't see you pushing to change its name. Perhaps call it what the scientists who study this shit call it instead of what the racist pig in the Oval office calls it.
  • 1 0
 @luckyguy19:
Otherwise...i guess now I am F'ed
  • 51 0
 Ugly/overpriced jokes aside, I feel for anyone who has to close down their start up -- especially when it feels like you were getting some momentum. Hope they don't take it too hard -- keep your heads up, Trust!
  • 11 0
 Weagle's always got irons in the fire.
  • 7 0
 Ditto that. It was definitely one of the most ambitious and riskiest startups the bike industry has seen for a good while, but it sucks to see anyone take a hit like this. However, the design exists, the factory and the tooling already exists, the concept has been somewhat proven regardless of its shortcomings... it may come to pass that they are able to restart operations at some point. Here's hoping.
  • 2 0
 @slimjimihendrix: Yes he does! I have to say I've been pleased with every product I've owned that he's designed. Seems like every time I aquire one of his creations he's moved on and created 3 more that have outdated the one I just got :/ I'm happy with them anyway.
  • 19 0
 Speaking for Structure Cycleworks, this does not make us happy at all. We respect the hell out of the folks at Trust and can't wait to see Covid-19 fade into history. We'll keep flying the linkage flag and hope to see our brothers and sisters from Trust up around the bend. All the best to you and your families during these strange times.
  • 2 0
 Ill ride mine till it falls apart.
  • 16 1
 I'm gonna blame this on BIG TELESCOPIC FORK, they had it out for Trust this entire time. All jokes aside, bummer to see someone trying something new go under. Hopefully we'll see them again once we get through this.
  • 14 0
 I'm guessing they won't be the only mtb company to fold before this is over. Unfortunate for those involved.
  • 5 1
 I'd put money on Niner being the first bigger name to bite it.
  • 3 0
 @slimjimihendrix: I don't know? They have tons of people riding their gravel bikes here in Colorado and I see a lot of the NICA kids on them since they can get a pretty decent discount. I actually think restructuring may help them ride this out. Unfortunately, I think a lot of bike companies are riding that thin line. Yeti comes to mind. People are going to have a hard time stomaching paying 6k for a bike for a while and that is all that is in Yeti's catalog. I agree with kcy4130, unfortunate for all involved. Going to be tough to be a sponsored rider for the next couple years.
  • 1 0
 @teamgangels: If someone is going to take a hard hit IMO it will be overpriced aluminium (i.e. frames at price levels of complete budget bike builds) before overpriced carbon.
  • 21 12
 Absolutely nothing to do with the fact that on a good day it looks like an overweight Batman performing a downward-dog yoga pose, has more Pivots than Matt Walkers's garage, and costs as much as a shipping container full of N95 masks currently fetches on the black market...
  • 11 1
 This was a cool product. Sad to see it come to this.
  • 9 1
 Bummed. My shout is a great fork! Hope they come back stronger after these trying times
  • 8 1
 Good innovative product. Hopefully the guys there will be able to bring more products to market in the future under a different Guise
  • 5 0
 My heart goes out to all of us affected during these times, especially my colleagues in the cycling industry who have dedicated their livelihood to this sport no matter how crazy or out there their ideas may seem. The innovation of the human species is coming to a slow but we will not stop. We will all soon shred again. I'm not giving up on this sport or my passion to drive innovation within it.
  • 7 1
 The reality is, if an event for 3 weeks without revenue is enough to sink your business, you’re under capitalized to begin with. Still, sad to see it happen to any business that people put their heart and soul into.
  • 3 0
 Although the corona crisis hit the states the last 3 weeks or so, Europe is fighting with it for at least 4-5 weeks. Also you have to take into consideration that their main suppliers are based in Asia which was hit by the virus since December
  • 1 0
 It seems it was a combination of things. They had just laid down a big investment to start making their 2nd model, then got hit with a supply problem, then once that started to look like it was easing, demand started to fade out. This was a string of events stretching back to the end of last summer, not just the last 3 weeks.
  • 3 0
 It's a bummer to see any business fail. Especially in our small industry. While their forks were not in my budget range fo the time being I thought they looked cool and I'm always appreciative of someone who doesn't just follow the herd. Real innovation comes from not doing what others are doing or the masses are expecting.
  • 2 0
 I’m bummed, bought a demo Message at a great price and used the trade in on the fork it replaced to buy a Shout. Sold the fork the Shout replaced and ended up paying less than I would have for two forks from one of the big brands. Anyways, I’m a bigger fellow (250lbs) and really liked how they tacked and felt under me. Hopefully they make a comeback and can continue! Otherwise, I’ll have a couple nice pieces for the mtn bike museum!
  • 4 0
 Dang. I liked seeing new ideas for once. Hopefully structure makes it through these tough times.
  • 3 0
 So bummed about this. Great product with an amazing team. Can't remember a company that launched such a revolutionary first-gen component with such polish.
  • 1 0
 Well this explains the salea here in Europe, eur 599 for the Message fork and eur 699 for the Shout, and 6 weeks delivery period.

Sad they have to close shop because of the current situation, still can’t get used to the design but it was something different
  • 2 0
 I wasn't ready to buy the first generation but I was looking forward to see what the future brought for Trust. It has to be a horrible time to be trying to manage a new startup in a very niche market.
  • 1 0
 This is a real shame, but an unfortunate reality for many promising small businesses with innovative ideas in the current situation. I am lucky to live in an area where I could demo the Trust forks and am among those who really love the way it rides. Wasn't able to budget $2K for bike upgrades (gotta put 2 kids through college first!), but would have gone for it under $1K. Hope they find a way back or maybe a bigger industry player can partner to enable the scale needed to refine and bring down the price point.
  • 1 0
 This is terrible. Terrible for the people who work at Trust. I was so keen on this product. Such a cool visionary technology. I fear this theme will be repeating itself far too often in the coming months. It is government policies which are destroying the economy NOT the virus. Many people will suffer terrible financial losses as a result.
  • 3 0
 April Fools... Oh dang, it's the second. I'm sorry to hear Trust, I think you have a good thing going!
  • 4 0
 Sad to hear, really awesome team of people at Trust Frown
  • 4 0
 Seeing their forks on sale for half price was a sure sign this was coming
  • 2 0
 Hey I wanted to put one on my Wolfridge to see if the internet would actually explode....anyone got a cheap used Shout avail?!
  • 1 0
 Ha! I actually have one on my Ploygon Squareone EX9! I should throw the Spengle wheels I use for my bikepacking rig on it too and see if I can make people throw up at the trailhead! Would at least cover up the dog poop smell we have at many of our trailheads here in Boise.
  • 2 0
 Sounds like they've been operating in the red for a while (or barely breaking even) if this took them down. A boutique fork was always going to be a tough sell.
  • 2 0
 Bummer, was good to see something different out there and I sincerely hope all of Trust's employees find work fast and ideally in the bike industry.
  • 4 0
 Levy punching the air rn
  • 5 1
 While driving away in his Buick .
  • 9 6
 I guess they're Shouting chapter 11 now.
  • 11 3
 Perhaps you didn't get the Message, but its to soon for puns.
  • 4 2
 My bet was that they waited until today to post this, when it it could have been posted yesterday on April Fools day!
  • 1 0
 So sad. This company was so young and had so many new products coming. You'll have to pry my Shout out of my cold, dead hands.
  • 3 2
 Well I am just on a break from installing my Trust Message right now. Such a shame, hope they return.
  • 3 0
 So sad to hear.
  • 2 0
 What is @mikelevy gonna ride now?
  • 2 0
 Would none of the small business loans of helped??
  • 1 0
 Exactly my first thought. Aren't there capital infusions on the way?
  • 1 0
 In news in the next two weeks. Someone bought this company and design for pennies on the dollar.
  • 1 0
 Bummer. Stay safe regardless of what you call this dumb thing...its fucking up people in all age brackets.
  • 2 2
 Sounds like some pretty specific language being used in this press release...
  • 43 46
 Does this mean that both of their customers will have to wait for their new linkage fork?
  • 31 16
 That’s completely unnecessary and insensitive, what innovate new ideas have you had recently which you then had the balls to get behind?
  • 8 9
 Your comment is lamer than the whole current situation tbh...
  • 13 11
 @Conanangus: its a f*cking joke
  • 8 5
 @Conanangus: my life motto: you can’t fail if you never do anything!
  • 6 13
flag unrooted (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @laxguy: they don’t have jokes in Europe.
  • 5 6
 @unrooted: ahhh that explains EVERYTHING hahah
  • 14 3
 Sounds like they produced 1000 of em since 2015? Looks like they should have adopted the Covid19 business model - it spreads much faster.

Downvotes to appreciate my very inappropriate and insensitively dark comment please.
  • 4 3
 @unrooted: and the downvotes only prove your point hahahaah @ these f*cking pb losers
  • 6 0
 @unrooted: This is comedic gold.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018996
Mobile Version of Website