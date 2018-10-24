First Look: Trust Performance's Carbon Fiber Linkage Fork

PINKBIKE TECH

What do Dave Weagle, linkage forks, and a lot of carbon fiber all have in common? The answer to that question would have been ''diddly squat'' not all that long ago, but you're looking at The Message, a 130mm-travel, carbon fiber linkage fork that Trust Performance (the company behind it), is claiming to be the next leap forward in suspension performance.

This wild looking creation isn't some one-off prototype either. The first production run of 2,500 forks is ready to be sold straight from Trust's website... For $2,700 USD. Wowza.
Trust

You might as well leave your jaw on the floor because there are a whole lot more eye-openers on the way, including that Trust is saying, depending on wheel size, the exact same 130mm-travel fork will work just fine on ''bikes designed around 110mm to 150mm of travel.'' Wait, what? Just imagine Fox or RockShox saying ''Sure, not a problem'' about slapping one of their 130mm forks on the front of an enduro bike. That wouldn't happen, of course, but nothing that Trust Performance is doing is all that normal.

Keep scrolling down to get hit over the head with all the tech, but the gist is that the geometry of The Message's trailing-linkage design is claimed to add an immense amount of stability to a bike, while also making even the latest telescoping forks feel antiquated. Tucked up inside its carbon legs are two air springs (one on each side), and a single twin-tube, thru-shaft damper designed by Weagle and manufactured in Trust's own factory. Like I said: not a lot of normal.


The Message

• Trailing multi-link design
• Travel: 130mm
• Wheel size: 27.5'' / 27.5+ / 29''
• Carbon chassis, steerer & linkages
• Aluminum pivot hardware
• Sealed bearings (lifetime warranty)
• Twin-tube, thru-shaft damper
• External adjustments: rebound; three-position compression
• 250-hour service interval
• Rotor Size: 180mm rotor / 203mm max.
• Tire clearance: 29'' x 2.6'' / 27.5'' x 2.8''
• Axle to crown: 535mm
• Tapered steerer
• Weight: 1980-grams (claimed)
• MSRP: $2,700 USD
www.trustperformance.com
bigquotesThe reason that we ended up going down this path is that I wanted to answer a simple question: What happens if you build a device that lets the stability of the front-end of a bicycle or motorcycle increase on corner entry rather than decrease? It's a simple question that I don't think anybody has ever asked.Dave Weagle


Contents

Introduction
Bold claims
Why a linkage fork? And why now?
What does the linkage do?
How is it different from other linkage forks?
Chassis and internals
Is it going to work?



Some bold claims

Also not normal are the claims that Trust is making about The Message. Now, I'm sure a lot of us are a bit salty when it comes marketing newspeak, but Trust's claims are so bold, so emphatic, that they're worth singling out because if they're true, we might have something special here.

Actually, if they can check off even half this list, The Message will have an interesting future, which is a hell of a lot more than any other linkage fork has been able to say.


Trust The Message

by mikelevy
Views: 740    Faves: 3    Comments: 0



Of course, we hear the obligatory ''... pedals like it’s running XC suspension, but it descends like a full-on enduro suspension.'' Trust then describes the travel as offering, ''supple performance early in the stroke to provide ground-hugging traction, support through the mid-stroke, and more bottom-out resistance at the end of the travel,'' and they also say that it's, ''competitively lightweight and resoundingly stiff.''

The big claim, though, is the added steering stability that Weagle and Company believe is key to riding a bike faster, in more control, and in more comfort.



Why a linkage fork? And why now?

If you think this whole linkage fork thing is a new idea, it's very much not. Using pivots instead of telescoping tubes has been done for many decades and on the front of everything from folding bicycles to Grand Prix racing motorbikes. But despite grandiose claims that these glorified Erector Sets would make stanchion tubes and bushings seem silly, it's probably fair to say that linkage forks have been laughed off as the platypus of the mountain bike world - most people think they're neat, but they might as well have a duck bill, webbed feet, and venomous spurs. And lay eggs, too.
Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.


Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.
Dave Weagle is better known for his rear-suspension creations, but now he's turned his attention to the front of the bike.
Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.
Jason Schiers started ENVE when it used to be called Edge, and now he's at Trust.
Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.
Hap Seliga co-founded Competitive Cyclist and looks after Trust's sales and operations.


Rare, misunderstood, and funny looking (but not egg-laying), linkage forks have always promised us next-level performance but have been, for the most part, nothing but vapourware. And if they're so good, why the hell aren't Fox and RockShox making their own platypi? Well, if my business had multiple decades worth investment in one product, I doubt that I'd want to make a 180-degree turn and go down a completely different road, a road that would likely pillage my current business.

''That's exactly it. You've hit the nail on the head,'' replied Weagel when I posed that scenario to him. ''I realized right away that if an established company brought this out, especially on the heels of Boost being adopted, they couldn't even sell or market it against their own products, because there's literally no comparison,'' Weagle went on to say. ''I mean, they don't even have the same metrics to talk about. Yeah, they both have travel, and they both have bolt-on wheels, but that's about it.''

Old-timers will remember Horst Leitner and his AMP linkage fork, although Pro-Flex arguably had the most commercial success back in the mid-1990s. And, aside from some interesting but pretty wacky-looking prototypes over the years, that's been about it since then.

There has been essentially zero commercial success or public acceptance. So, what's changed to make Trust Performance think that they're the ones to make the platypus finally happen?
Who is Trust Performance?

Right now, Trust is about twenty-five people, including a branch in Taiwan, but the company was founded by three:

Dave Weagle: You probably know this guy. He's been responsible for a load of proven rear suspension designs over the years, including the aptly named dw-link. ''Dave oversees Trust's advanced development,'' says their website, and I suspect that fairly ambiguous phrasing accurately describes that one of the company's founders and its Technical Director is usually in his workshop.

Jason Schiers: The founder of ENVE Composites clearly has a thing for carbon fiber. Shiers moved on from ENVE years ago, going on to co-found Trust Performance, where his job title is President and he manages the brand and its communication.

Hap Seliga: You might not have heard of Hap, but have you heard of a lil' outfit called Competitive Cyclist? He co-founded that too, taking it from a storefront to the online giant that it is today. Seliga is probably the right guy of the three to look after Trust's sales and operations, then.


Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.
Nearly all carbon fiber and next to nothing in common with a traditional telescoping fork. Also, it's possibly from the future.


''The equation has changed now, and the thing that's changed in the equation is materials and technology,'' Jason Schiers, Trust CEO and President, replied when I hit him with that one. ''The damper technology that Dave has developed and created is unique. It hasn't been done before. And, being able to capitalize on composites and the physical characteristics of composites is new. It's only in the last ten years that people have been making composites at the level where you could load them and create the structures and weights that we're creating,''

The Trust Performance team has spent over four years on The Message fork, so Schiers is no doubt optimistic, but they also say that they never set out to bring a linkage fork to the market; it just kinda happened.

''It wasn't the goal. As a matter of fact, it wasn't even a goal to start a company,'' said Weagle. (I don't know about you guys, but isn't it annoying when you accidentally start a company?) ''The more we got into it, the more we realized that we had to do it, and the bottom line is, we realized that if we didn't do it - we'd know it exists and we'd know it's possible - somebody would do it,'' he went on to say.

Weagle said the Trust team spent the last four years developing The Message in secret, going so far as to slide a pair of leg warmers up each side of the fork to hide its trailing-linkage design from camera phones. ''With each of the successive prototypes over the years, the data came back better, the perception came back better, the feel was better, and it just like, 'Holy shit, there's really something there.' You add the qualitative and quantitative ride experience and it's just, like, 'Holy shit, we have to do this.''

So they did it.





What does the linkage do?

Weagle is best known for his rear-suspension designs and, in a way, The Message is could be thought of in a similar light, especially because the fork's trailing linkage looks after stuff like pedaling support, stability control, and bump absorption. You know, just like a good rear-suspension layout would.

The big one there, Weagle says, is the stability control: ''The reason that we ended up going down this path is that I wanted to answer a simple question: What happens if you build a device that lets the stability of the front-end of a bicycle or motorcycle increase on corner entry rather than decrease? It's a simple question that I don't think anybody has ever asked,'' he told me over a Skype call.
Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.


Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.
The trailing linkage design allowed Weagle to fine tune the fork's kinematics, just like he would have if it was a rear-suspension system.


Not coincidentally, stability comes largely from stable geometry, and the usual approach with a telescoping fork involves adding low-speed compression and/or firming up the spring rate to keep the fork from going into its travel when you're braking or moving your body around. That can help, but Trust's PR says that the very fact the fork isn't being allowed to go through its stroke freely, due to the added damping or higher spring rate, means that you really aren't doing yourself any favors. And the more your fork compresses, the more funky and unstable your steering can be, which is something that I'm sure we've all felt.

So, rather than depend on damping or the spring rate to bring stability, Weagle uses four-bar trailing linkage. The link arrangement meant that he could determine the fork's kinematics, just like he would if he was penning a rear-suspension layout, and also that the Message has a leverage rate, also just like a rear-suspension system. Weagle combined those two things, along with a whole lot of carbon fiber, to tackle the stability problem in a way that a telescoping fork, with its 1:1 ratio, isn't able to. Physics and calculators and science stuff.

''Trying to explain this in words to you is kind of like trying to explain to someone what a new flavor they’ve never tasted is like,'' Weagle said to me after I asked him for the twentieth time to tell me how the fork feels.

I'm not sure what stability tastes like, but here's Weagle with at least part of the recipe: ''The Trust linkage was designed to increase and normalize steering stability in real world riding conditions. This materialized through a ton of data acquisition, testing over years and years, and from seeing trends in how different riders on mountain, motocross, and street bikes rode and realizing they all faced similar issues inherent to telescopic forks. The linkage was designed to combat those issues. The axle path just became what it needed to be. It’s a driven dimension, not a driving one. If I had to describe it, I’d say that, generally, the axle path is a complex curve that sweeps rearwards and upwards in relation to the steering axis and crown race as the suspension compresses, with its shape driven by the dynamic ride requirements.''
Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.
There are eight pivots in total, all of them using sealed bearings with a lifetime warranty.

It sounds like Dave had to do a hell of a lot of math, but what it all means is that The Message's axle path isn't dictated by the steering axis like it always is with a telescoping fork, and also that it's offset changes in relation to the steering angle. Even more importantly, it maintains the same mechanical trail number through its travel, and that is why Trust is claiming that their linkage fork can outperform a telescopic fork.

''To put it simply: handling remains the same even when the head angle changes - early in the turn, at the apex, and at the exit, climbing or descending, your bike always steers the same,'' are their exact words.




How is it different from other linkage forks?

I have a bit of a soft spot for anyone who's doing things differently, no matter how good we think the norm might be, and you've probably seen a few of the linkage forks I've covered and ridden in the past. France's Motion Ride showed me theirs at the last Eurobike show, while the Wild Scurra 2 and Structure Cycleworks both made the Motion Ride creation look somewhat normal.


Eurobike 2018
Structure Cycleworks
The Motion Ride fork (on the left) looks almost normal compared to the wild Structure Cycleworks.


There are others, too, from Whyte's PRST-1 (which had consistent trail) to the aforementioned Pro-Flex, but they all have one very important thing in common: They were all a flop in the marketplace, if they even made it that far. Failures, every single one of them.

Last time I checked, I had a bunch of Fox and RockShox forks in my shop, but not a single linkage fork. So, how is Trust's new baby any different?


That was a bike Whyte PRST-1
The Whyte PRST-1 used a linkage fork designed to offer consistent trail back in the early 2000s, but if you think The Message looks odd...


''Most of those other link designs end up with forward-arcing axle paths or try to mimic the linear motion of a telescopic fork while adding some braking anti-dive feature with their link,'' Weagle said. ''That’s probably partly why our product looks so different than anything else. In the end, by focusing on stability, we ended up with a pretty novel invention.'' Preventing brake dive actually wasn't the focus of his efforts, even if it ended up being a byproduct of it.

bigquotesThe linkage is separating the forces that come in from the handlebar and the forces that come up from the wheel. Whereas, with a telescopic fork, they're totally tied together in a linear system.Dave Weagle

Haven't most of the linkage forks in the past been about preserving geometry, which is something I might refer to as increasing stability? ''Yup, about preserving geometry under brake dive. So I just said straight up from the beginning, 'Brake dive is something I'm not concerned about when building test mules.' Let's go back to 2011 when I was talking to partners of mine about lower, longer, slacker geometry, and it was kinda falling on deaf ears. But in 2013, it's not falling on deaf ears anymore. All of a sudden, people are pretty freaking receptive. There's a marketplace shift, and I'm saying, 'Holy shit, people finally get that more stability is better; not worse, better.''

Dave's example of bike geometry evolving drastically, especially over the last couple of years, is a pertinent one because it's been done for, guess what, stability.

''The difference between a VPP axle path, a dw-link axle path, and a single pivot is, you know, we're talking tiny bits of millimeters here. But a totally straight and linear displacement of a wheel on a telescopic fork versus the curved axle path on our product - especially a trailing link, multi-bar like this, that's been designed for stability - It's a big freakin' difference,'' he said with more than just a hint of excitement in his voice.

So, while a lot of previous linkage forks had built-in anti-dive characteristics that (according to Dave), might help to preserve the bike's geometry, they actually lower stability in the big picture.

The Message, on the other hand, provides a constant trail number that's said to make for calm, predictable handling while still allowing the fork to move up and down through its stroke. ''I got there by doing way too much math,'' Weagle told me when I asked him how it does what he says it does.
Amp B2 1003
AMP's four-bar linkage fork was intended to be a lightweight cross-country design to go up against equally spindly telescopic forks from Manitou and RockShox in 1993.




Chassis and internals

Not surprisingly, The Message is largely made from carbon fiber, with the legs, crown, tapered steerer, and linkage pieces all being the expensive black stuff. The pivot hardware is aluminum because, rather than saving some grams by using bushings, you'll find sealed bearings at all eight pivot points. There's a 180mm post mount on the brake side, but you can jump up to 203mm by bolting on an adapter. I think that also underlines the fact that Trust really does intend this thing to be used in any setting where you'd put a 150mm-travel fork into action.


Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.
Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.
On the front of the white Salsa is an early proof-of-concept prototype using Fox dampers. On the right is an early carbon prototype.


I expected the axle to be keyed on the ends so as to tie the left and right clamps together, but Weagle says that they've gone with a standard 15 x 110mm Boost thru-axle that's also Torque Cap compatible. He was originally expecting to have to use pinch clamps (they're on the older prototypes), but the chassis proved to be impressively rigid and they weren't needed.

If you're thinking that the fork legs are a little bit fat, it's because they're hiding two air springs and single twin-tube, thru-shaft damper. Weagle wasn't too keen to jump into what's going on inside The Message's damper, but he did let on that it uses a nitrogen-charged IFP that runs at very low pressures, and also that it can pretty much be rebuilt anywhere with a bucket of oil and a few tools. That means the those who know what they're doing can get inside to tinker with things, and those who don't know what they're doing might take it to someone who does.
Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.
This may take some time to get used to...

As far as adjustments go, the silver lever at the top of the right fork leg toggles between your open, medium, and firm low-speed compression settings, while an anodized red clicker tweaks the low-speed rebound at the opposite end. Pretty straightforward stuff damping-wise, but the guys at Trust sounded a bit coy when I wanted to get into it, so I suspect there's still more to learn.


Trust
Trust
While looking nothing like the production fork, prototypes like this one let Weagle test pivot locations and suspension setup.


When was the last time you saw an air-sprung fork with valves on both legs? These days, essentially everything uses a single air spring in one leg, but remember what I said about normal and Trust not doing that? The Message has an air spring in each leg, both with self-adjusting negative springs via a dimple on the air rod. Weagle did the math to have the volume of the two chambers call for the rider's body weight in PSI, at least as a close starting point. So, at 165lb, I'd put 165 PSI in each leg. They'll also have volume-reducing tokens to put in there if you need more ramp-up, but Trust did say that they went pretty aggressive with the spring curve. There are some pretty skookum-looking bottom-out bumpers, too.




Is it going to work?

My test fork is only hours away from showing up on my doorstep, so I can't tell you what it's like to ride quite yet, but that's not really what I'm wondering when I ask if it's going to work or not. I suspect that it'll perform well, but will it work in the marketplace? As we see at nearly every trade show, someone is always showing up with a new Erector Set of a linkage fork that we'll never end up seeing again.

All sorts of promises and then, nothing.


Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.
If it works half as well as the press release says, it'll be impressive. Stay tuned.


This is quite different, however, as Trust Performance has 2,500 forks ready to send out the door pretty quickly. They're also keeping service in-house for the first year so as to see every single issue that might come up, and there's also that 250-hour service schedule and lifetime warranty on the sealed bearings. It's all sounding promising, especially with Weagle's know-how and name attached to it, but is the buying public ready for a linkage fork that costs $2,700 USD and doesn't have a clearly defined customer yet?

I guess it's you guys that are going to answer that question, but I suspect that Trust is going to have an uphill battle when it comes to convincing people to look the other way when it comes to The Message's appearance. Function trumps fashion, always, but also not actually always because we're all funny and looks do count for points. That said, this one is less kooky-looking than most that have come before it, and if it rides even half as well as Trust is saying it will, it should blow us all away.

Stay tuned for an in-depth video and ride impressions of Trust Performance's new linkage fork.




53 Comments

  • + 55
 Good thing its only 2,700 dollars. I was worried it would be expensive for a second.
  • + 4
 Looks like a spork.
  • + 3
 Yeah, seriously. Like, who doesn't just have that sitting in their bank account. Silly peasants. #ifyouaintgotnomoneytakeyourtelescopingforkhome
  • + 8
 Groan! Telescoping suspension tech was one of the last barriers to having every last bit of our bikes made of $$$ carbon fiber. $15,000 bikes, here we come!
  • + 1
 I'll have two thank you.
  • + 1
 I thought it looks great but then I remembered my recent encounter with a tree which resulted only in broken brake lever because my frame, bar, stem and fork are made from aluminium ... Maybe some day carbon will be as cheap as alu, then I will take two Wink
  • + 2
 When will Pinkbike finally review forks above 2000$?
  • + 26
 Put that thing on a marin and u have the ugliest bike ever
  • + 4
 Add Spengle Wheels and you create Malaria symptones
  • + 3
 Was thinking that the Polygon UR team should adopt this. Then they might have Trust issues with whoever Naild their bike together, so they would R3act and send The Message to Dave Weagle, and they would be back at XquarOne again. Legit though imagine if the two suspension systems got put together and then they started obliterating everyone in sight. Mick winning by 10 seconds sort of thing. The hysteria that would cause within the World Cup scene...
  • + 2
 @samjobson: Get a Grip 2 many puns.
  • + 1
 That Ellsworth might have to throw its hat in the ring for ugliest bike too
  • + 9
 Trust......as in you'll have to cash in your trust fund to buy one.
  • + 4
 Honestly, the best-looking linkage fork of many previous attempts from many other companies. By coincidence, most all of the bikes I've ever owned has had one of Dave's suspension designs. Now on a Firebird and loving it. Dave being behind this along with some other solid guys, I'm super curious. That price tho. :/
  • + 6
 I think it looks fantastic.... WAY out of my budget and arguably my ability... but i absolutely love it.
  • + 3
 Lifetime, 250hr service, Weagle and I like the smooth lines and proportion. I think it’d grow on me pretty quick if it works as I suspect. If it could somehow be 4lbs and money was no concern they’d really have something I think. Looks mean from the front
  • + 3
 The thing that I like about it is that there's proper damper inside that you can tune. From all that weird looking forks that one is the best IMHO. Price, as always, is strictly from the ass.
  • + 1
 Crazy. Glad someone is pushing the envelope even if this isn't the tech that takes over the market. If it's good enough then it'll influence enough to give us better bikes even tho it seems a bit crazy. Kind of like Pole with their geo
  • + 1
 It probably will work just fine, just like it work in Moto GP, or GP motocross in the 60s and 70s but at the end of the day traditional suspension forks won out for a reason, remember when everyone was going to have inverted forks......
  • + 4
 It actually makes the head tube on an Evil look small. Thats a feat all on its own.
  • + 5
 Ok that fork does look good Smile
  • + 1
 “What happens if you build a device that lets the stability of the front-end of a bicycle or motorcycle increase on corner entry rather than decrease? It's a simple question that I don't think anybody has ever asked.”

I’ve asked that before but never found the time to design and prototype a fork that does that - because I’m too busy running the business that I did start by accident 10 years ago!
  • + 2
 Weagle is my idol: he takes crappy old solutions like the ugly functioning Vespa alike suspension, puts it on a patent with some minor mods and people crave to fill his pockets. Nr. 1 Mr. Weagle!
  • + 1
 Would be interesting to hear what a super fast (and technically capable) rider thinks of how these ride.

Usually, riders ask for predictability, not preferring strange leverage curves or mechanisms that interfere with brake / rear suspension interaction. This seems the case for DH and motorcycle racers who often remove electronic suspension for racing as it being constantly variable removes the predicability of a mechanically damped setup.

The telescopic fork is one part of the bike that operates in this way and is a design stuck to at much higher expenditure levels of sport, though this could be regulation?

What will a racer / high end rider think of a variable axle path from their front wheel, how will this alter the bikes balance in terms of front / rear suspension and is anti-dive (though not the goal here as stated) actually a beneficial trait? Be interesting to see if this takes off, would love to try one.
  • + 4
 I don't know how well this is going to work, but I trust that Dave has done the math on this.
  • + 1
 I like it.

For sale:
Lightly used kidney. Just one previous owner. No dents or scratches. Never operated with heavy narcotics or involved in serious accidents.
Sold to highest bid above $2700 USD.
  • + 1
 I have to admit I am interested (when the price comes down to earth) just for the possibility that the damned thing wouldn't creak like an old wooden ship after a couple of weeks!
  • + 3
 Not sure about the company name. Whenever somebody says 'trust me' it automatically makes me not trust them.
  • + 0
 I think suspension's biggest problem hasn't been addressed with this, and that's the fact it only absorbs bumps from one angle. Say it absorbs a bump at 70° (linear to the headtube angle), but you hit a 40° bump, it's only going to absorb like half of the energy.
  • + 3
 F&ck it. I’m just gonna put a Pogo stick on the front of my bikes. Coil is cool again right?
  • + 4
 I swear I’m function over form any day of the week.
Until this.
  • + 2
 I want to hate this, but if Weagle designed it, chances are it will work. The price and the fact it looks like the terminators sex toy kind of put me off though!
  • + 3
 Needs to be Randy tested and approved before I endorse. ***Must withstand one metric Randy of abuse.
  • + 4
 This video is password protected
  • + 1
 Video at Trust website
  • + 3
 other websites are available, apparently it rips!
  • + 2
 Short version of a very long article....It's an Anti-Dive fork that looks pretty good, something really hard to do.
  • + 0
 It is adding only 16 more bearings to the maintenance cot of the bike. Smile
the unnecessary price you have to bear to be spacial.
  • + 1
 I wouldn't be opposed to trying that out. I would however, not like to spend $2700 to try it out.
  • + 1
 isnt the front wheel a couple of inches further back from where you would expect it to be ?
  • + 1
 29er linkage fork front, gear box, E-bike 27.5 rearend with NO bottle holder....Blow up the internet.
  • + 1
 that looks great -like a mantis eating rocks and roots, i would love to try it. free fork for a german forum influencer ?
  • + 1
 Looks very good. Titanum was a better option i think, like the crank of cane creek, more stronger.
  • + 1
 So basically you upturned the rear ended of the evil and mounted it to the front, cool
  • + 1
 Fork for Bold's frame, way to realy creepy bike)))
  • + 1
 not sure why but I trust this brand
  • + 1
 Clearly you didnt get the message.
  • + 1
 If ALIEN had a bike it would be look like Evil with that fork.
  • + 1
 Might need to setup a trust-fund
  • + 1
 Finally a fork that matches the Evil...
  • + 1
 This is what mountain bikes is all about %
  • + 1
 Bike industry people need to lay off the tweak for a bit..........
  • + 1
 Love the (mostly aluminium) prototype!

Post a Comment



