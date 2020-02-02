Trust's Prototype 213mm-Travel Electric Dirtbike Fork

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

Back in 2018 when I put my name on the list to get one of the first Cake bikes in the US, I knew exactly what I wanted to do with it. And here she is- The prototype Trust front end has 213mm travel and with the weight and speed of the bike it's capable of some pretty impressive moves. The level of commitment you can get with the front tire is crazy. And that's considering it's using about the lowest traction front tire one could imagine. I can't wait to find a proper set of knobby thick casing motocross tires for this thing and derestrict the software.. More traction and 100% power immediately at my throttle hand, let's do it!!