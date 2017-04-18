PRESS RELEASES

Truvativ and TLD Collaborate on New Handlebar Collection

Apr 18, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Brightly colored handlebars might not be a groundbreaking development, but the new collaboration between Truvativ and Troy Lee Designs goes a step further by including a custom sticker kit that allows riders to take their color matching game to the next level. There are three handlebars in the collection—two alloy DH options and one carbon “Enduro” bar—and the stickers are designed to work with RockShox forks with 35mm stanchions. Take a look below for additional details and pricing:

Truvativ TLD

Truvativ TLD

Truvativ TLD

Truvativ TLD

Truvativ TLD

Truvativ TLD


www.truvativ.com

Must Read This Week
Polygon Square One EX9 and its R3ACT Suspension - Where it Came From and How it Works
115933 views
Fox's 29'' DH Fork... and Mondraker's 29er DH Bike?
95669 views
RockShox's New Pike - First Look
87581 views
Bespoked Bicycle Expo 2017 - 12 Picks from the Show
76394 views
Fails of the Month - March
69635 views
Devinci's 30th Anniversary YYZ Bike
60081 views
Whistler Smashed by Locals - Video
57509 views
Along for the Ride with Norco Factory Team’s Haley Smith - Video
47410 views

48 Comments

  • + 72
 When you want to look like a professional Mexican wrestler.
  • + 18
 Power ranger is also a possibility.
  • + 6
 mountain biking meets lucha lords, what a time to be alive!
  • + 6
 They should really categorize their different collections that way. At this point, it would be more honest.

Lucha Lords
Power Rangers
Insane Clown Posse
Whats the 2018 collection going to be? Yo Gabba Gabba?
  • + 1
 @mountaineerofwv Is it possible that I could perhaps someday just be a standard Cat 3 Mexican wrestler with these bars?

Also curious if anyonw knows what flavor the packaging will come in?
  • + 1
 Did anyone else think of sherbert ice cream at first glance of this article?
  • + 1
 @IamTheDogEzra: Spicy
  • + 25
 I wish it was still April fools.
  • + 13
 Look at the PRIIICEE!
  • + 4
 For the handle bar AND the sticker pack, seems right on par with any other handlebar price no? 99.99 for the aluminum DH bar and the custom stickers for your fork, that's a bargain. Custom fork stickers alone are 40+ and any decent alum bar is gonna cost 89.99 and up.
  • + 7
 At this point I think TLD is just a bit lost and I don't think sram is the one to help them find their way again.
  • + 0
 They should just stick to making clothes.... I can't believe the price. This is nothing more than overpricing cause the TLD brand is attached to it.
  • + 1
 Seriously... Sram branding is godawful. Love their products, hate the look.
  • + 6
 good looking stuff, but the more and more i just go out and ride for fun, the less and less i care about all this color matching and kit matching.
  • + 3
 Matching stickers? What are we a bunch of 12 year olds? Seriously, this is getting ridiculous.
  • + 3
 If I had that money to burn I definitely wouldn't spend it on a SRAM bar. Chromag or Renthal would be top of the list.
  • + 1
 Stickers just what the world needs more Stickers ... what does it say on the packaging "custom championship bike" seriously?
  • + 2
 Using this with matching TLD shorts and jersey
Cool stuff or just retarded?

Vote below
  • - 2
 Cool as fuck!
  • + 24
 Simply retarded
  • + 1
 Enduro
  • + 1
 fashion victim
  • + 1
 You'd have to buy a new bar and sticker pack each year to match the new racer kit.
  • + 4
 cool stuff, if you want to look like you got gang-raped by a flock of parrots
  • + 1
 Nice! Hopefully retailers will drop the actual price to the customer as it seems like the stickers weigh in at about £60 compared to carbon renthals. But i like the look.
  • + 1
 now where did I put that Race Face business card. its around here somewhere.
  • + 2
 Ewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!!
  • + 2
 I'm pretty sure the guys at Troy Lee are color blind
  • + 4
 I'm colorblind. We, colorblind people, still find this shit ugly.

As far as I can tell now, Troy is just trying to prove he has the worst taste in the world. And who knew Truvativ was even still around? Since Sram bought them, I thought they were just OEM crap that everyone throws away immediately. That's what I'd do with this stuff if I bought a bike that came with it.
  • + 1
 The graphics aren't for me, but I love the idea of matching bars & decals.
  • + 1
 Why only 750mm wide? Just make them 800mm and let us decide how wide we want to run!
  • + 1
 Too bad it's way too expensive for the people that may actually like it: 8-10 year-olds
  • + 2
 Still waiting for the Deity/Fox combo bar
  • + 1
 m.vitalmtb.com/photos/features/2016-Sea-Otter-Classic-Pit-Bits,10021/Deity-Fox-Racing-Collaboration-Blacklabel-25-Bar-and-Gloves,103928/bturman,109
  • + 1
 Those look so sweet! I really hope they add blue to the colour options though...
  • + 1
 Dear Mr. Troy Lee, I guarantee a loss in sales on these! @troyleedesigns
  • + 1
 No high rise again. Good try truvativ.
  • + 1
 when you want to experience what riding on LSD is like
  • + 1
 Nice idea, the Enduro bar would be nice paired with a Pike. Good job!
  • + 1
 "I used to wear Troy Lee but I threw it in the bin cos that's not me."
  • + 1
 should be the poster-song of the "stealth" bike movement..... fam?
  • + 1
 @bluumax: Troy better know.
  • + 1
 Ar they boost compatible with option to mount a motor?
  • + 2
 Arrgh! My eye's
  • + 1
 They look like snakes!!!
  • + 0
 match all the pajama suit kits!
  • + 1
 Yeah, I'll pass on that
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043863
Mobile Version of Website