Truvativ and TLD Collaborate on New Handlebar Collection

Brightly colored handlebars might not be a groundbreaking development, but the new collaboration between Truvativ and Troy Lee Designs goes a step further by including a custom sticker kit that allows riders to take their color matching game to the next level. There are three handlebars in the collection—two alloy DH options and one carbon “Enduro” bar—and the stickers are designed to work with RockShox forks with 35mm stanchions. Take a look below for additional details and pricing:
48 Comments
Lucha Lords
Power Rangers
Insane Clown Posse
Whats the 2018 collection going to be? Yo Gabba Gabba?
Also curious if anyonw knows what flavor the packaging will come in?
Cool stuff or just retarded?
Vote below
As far as I can tell now, Troy is just trying to prove he has the worst taste in the world. And who knew Truvativ was even still around? Since Sram bought them, I thought they were just OEM crap that everyone throws away immediately. That's what I'd do with this stuff if I bought a bike that came with it.
