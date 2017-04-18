Truvativ and TLD Collaborate on New Handlebar Collection

Brightly colored handlebars might not be a groundbreaking development, but the new collaboration between Truvativ and Troy Lee Designs goes a step further by including a custom sticker kit that allows riders to take their color matching game to the next level. There are three handlebars in the collection—two alloy DH options and one carbon “Enduro” bar—and the stickers are designed to work with RockShox forks with 35mm stanchions. Take a look below for additional details and pricing:























