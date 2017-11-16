PRESS RELEASES

Truvativ Announces New Descendant 35mm Handlebars, Stem

Nov 16, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Truvativ

Truvativ have long been proponents of the 31.8mm clamping diameter for their handlebars, but the times are changing, and after releasing a 35mm carbon DH bar earlier this year they've now announced even more 35mm diameter handlebars and a stem to go with them. But don't worry, those 31.8mm options aren't going anywhere -- the new sizes are additions, not replacements, at least for the time being. Keep on scrolling for images, prices, and specs of the new products, which will be available in January 2018.


33 Comments

  • + 22
 great more unrideably harsh bar/stem combos
  • + 7
 My handlebars are like wet noodles and not stiff enough. Said no one is the last 10 years.
  • + 4
 My Process 111 came with this 35mm BS. My hands were numb going UPHILL. Swapped out for 5 year old Raceface bars that I can visibly flex just riding along.
  • - 1
 I do testing sometimes for SRAM and actually used these bars on my DH bike all last season. My prior experience with 35mm stuff has been similar to yours. However, I found this bar to be quite comfortable in comparison, with nice flex characteristics too. I'd highly recommend it, and I'm a picky bitch. Additionally, this bar is night and day better than the old BooBar, which I found to be unrideably stiff and non-compliant.
  • + 15
 Cool. The standard no one wanted or asked for, that delivers no improvements. Neat
  • + 6
 Sombebody ever said anything positive about 35mm bars over 31.8? As far as I remember, many prefer 31.8 because 35 is too stiff and leads to arm-pump. I am still on 31.8 but it becomes harder and harder to find new 31.8 bars and stems.
  • + 5
 I killed a tree on a 35mm, maybe a 31.8 would have failed. Is that positive?
  • + 5
 *citation needed*
  • + 2
 @qreative-bicycle: No! Poor tree Frown
  • + 2
 Sponsored athletes and naive joeys. "the added stiffness allows me to ride with much more control and my cornering speed greatly improved"
  • + 5
 Still waiting for the industry to keep up. Everyone’s asking for 40mm bars but they just keep producing more of this weak, flexy 35 crap.
  • + 7
 But..don’t 35mm bars suck?
  • + 6
 They do but somebody out there clearly thinks bars beefier than a fork steerer needed to happen.
  • + 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: Well the whole industry at least agrees onto something, stiffer is ALWAYS better. Now as for the customers...
  • + 3
 @Ploutre: the bike industry agrees on "more/new standards means more money"
  • + 2
 @Ploutre: Well that explains why they're always trying to stiff customers.
  • + 1
 A proper carbon 35mm bar I have found to be pretty damn good. my first encounter with 35 was fucking awful but I wasn't expecting much from a stock oem setup. not all companies are equal in how they do things but that doesn't mean all companies should stop the 35mm bar setup as there are a few doing a killer job. also loving the. look of the Kyle Straight Bar.
  • + 2
 What is the benefit of 35mm stem and bars? I have both sizes, have not rode the 35mm yet still building the bike.
Serious question
  • + 4
 None that I’ve heard of, ridiculous when they’re designing them to have the same flex as a 31.8mm combo as well.. makes no sense?
  • - 2
 It's heavier and less confortable. And it makes marketing happy because they just need to sell it as "stronger and stiffer"
  • + 1
 They're lighter, stiffer and stronger. The larger diameter makes it so the manufacturer can use less material in the wall in the handlebar while still achieving the same or even greater strength or stiffness.
  • + 2
 @DylanDaSilva: Tensile strength might stay the same, but impact strength decreases. The thinner walled tubing isn’t as resilient to scrapes and hits from objects.
  • + 1
 @DylanDaSilva: I wonder, if the density of the bar is thinner, does that mean it carries vibrations more to your hands? Denser and tighter tubing would make more sense design wise?
  • + 1
 As far as I can tell, the only valid claim is that you have a larger clamping surface which will prevent the bars from rotating in the stem. The stiffness of the bars can be controlled with shape and material. I would expect that a 31.8mm clamping surface bar could be similar to a 35mm bar in terms of stiffness.

So... if you have a problem with your bars rotating, I would suggest using the WCS Bullmoose bars. I have their predecessor on my 1980 Ritchey, and they NEVER slip. And being steel, they are a whole lot more rigid than any new bars you will buy today.

If you don't have a problem with bars rotating, I would suggest that they are more related to the other end of the moose. Pure marketing hype.

Let me point out that many motocross motorcycles still use 7/8th inch bars, and the "fat" bar for them seems to be a 1_1/8th inch bar. I know that the forces played into the bars on the MX motorcycles I used to ride were pretty high: much more than anything a MTB can generate.
  • + 1
 If they are building them stronger, I can see the point. If they build them with the same flex as a 31.8 I don't. Unless bigger bars make you look cool at the trail head?
  • + 2
 Why the hell do these bars even exist?
  • + 1
 I can't use cRbon 31.8mm handlebars because Every little rock on the road causes a vibration that hurts my hands.
  • + 0
 I remember the Diablous 31.8mm set-up and all the hate that drew... I'll give it a shot, why not
  • - 1
 Please don't let 35 become the new standard. I'm getting old and my arms need all the comfort they can get.
  • + 0
 Way too stiff.you feel everything with 35mm bars.Maybe good for a DJ’r.
  • + 0
 Uhhhhhhhhhh what're those ugly TLD's doing in there???
