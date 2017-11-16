Truvativ Announces New Descendant 35mm Handlebars, Stem

Truvativ have long been proponents of the 31.8mm clamping diameter for their handlebars, but the times are changing, and after releasing a 35mm carbon DH bar earlier this year they've now announced even more 35mm diameter handlebars and a stem to go with them. But don't worry, those 31.8mm options aren't going anywhere -- the new sizes are additions, not replacements, at least for the time being. Keep on scrolling for images, prices, and specs of the new products, which will be available in January 2018.
Serious question
So... if you have a problem with your bars rotating, I would suggest using the WCS Bullmoose bars. I have their predecessor on my 1980 Ritchey, and they NEVER slip. And being steel, they are a whole lot more rigid than any new bars you will buy today.
If you don't have a problem with bars rotating, I would suggest that they are more related to the other end of the moose. Pure marketing hype.
Let me point out that many motocross motorcycles still use 7/8th inch bars, and the "fat" bar for them seems to be a 1_1/8th inch bar. I know that the forces played into the bars on the MX motorcycles I used to ride were pretty high: much more than anything a MTB can generate.
