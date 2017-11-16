Truvativ Announces New Descendant 35mm Handlebars, Stem



Truvativ have long been proponents of the 31.8mm clamping diameter for their handlebars, but the times are changing, and after releasing a 35mm carbon DH bar earlier this year they've now announced even more 35mm diameter handlebars and a stem to go with them. But don't worry, those 31.8mm options aren't going anywhere -- the new sizes are additions, not replacements, at least for the time being. Keep on scrolling for images, prices, and specs of the new products, which will be available in January 2018.































