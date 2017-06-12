Truvativ Introduces New Descendant and Stylo Cranks

Truvativ has new aluminum and carbon cranks on the way that are scheduled to hit shelves this July. The Descendant line is aimed at the gravity crowd, while the Stylo line is geared more towards XC and trail riders. Take a look at the details and pricing below.





PRESS RELEASE







Descendant Carbon Crankset

The svelte strength of carbon fiber with the swagger of heavy metal. The Descendant carbon crankset uses a proprietary Truvativ carbon construction process that delivers a crankset light enough for XC, yet bold and badass enough for enduro. Style and substance — Descendant. MSRP: $225 - $245 USD.









Descendant 6K Aluminum Crankset

The Descendant 6K crankset delivers consistent performance every time out. Featuring SRAM’s X-SYNC 2 tooth profile chainring, the Descendant crankset is engineered for complete chain control. Each tooth’s thickness is precisely toleranced and controlled to work seamlessly with the SRAM chain’s inner and outer links. Weight: 622-657 grams. MSRP: $100 - $125 USD.









Stylo Carbon Crankset

We designed the new Stylo Carbon crankset for riders who feel most at home when riding endless single track. This is a completely new crankset, employing our proprietary layup technology. Built tough, to handle lines through rock gardens and trail, the new Stylo Carbon is strong, stiff and light. Combined with the new SRAM Eagle direct mount chainrings, and as a compatible crankset to the Eagle drivetrain. Weight: 568-600 grams. MSRP: $225 - $245 USD.





