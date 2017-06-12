PRESS RELEASES

Truvativ Introduces New Descendant and Stylo Cranks

Jun 12, 2017
by SRAM  
Truvativ has new aluminum and carbon cranks on the way that are scheduled to hit shelves this July. The Descendant line is aimed at the gravity crowd, while the Stylo line is geared more towards XC and trail riders. Take a look at the details and pricing below.


PRESS RELEASE

Truvativ

Descendant Carbon Crankset
The svelte strength of carbon fiber with the swagger of heavy metal. The Descendant carbon crankset uses a proprietary Truvativ carbon construction process that delivers a crankset light enough for XC, yet bold and badass enough for enduro. Style and substance — Descendant. MSRP: $225 - $245 USD.


Truvativ

Descendant 6K Aluminum Crankset
The Descendant 6K crankset delivers consistent performance every time out. Featuring SRAM’s X-SYNC 2 tooth profile chainring, the Descendant crankset is engineered for complete chain control. Each tooth’s thickness is precisely toleranced and controlled to work seamlessly with the SRAM chain’s inner and outer links. Weight: 622-657 grams. MSRP: $100 - $125 USD.


Truvativ

Stylo Carbon Crankset
We designed the new Stylo Carbon crankset for riders who feel most at home when riding endless single track. This is a completely new crankset, employing our proprietary layup technology. Built tough, to handle lines through rock gardens and trail, the new Stylo Carbon is strong, stiff and light. Combined with the new SRAM Eagle direct mount chainrings, and as a compatible crankset to the Eagle drivetrain. Weight: 568-600 grams. MSRP: $225 - $245 USD.


Truvativ


Stylo 6K Aluminum Crankset
The Stylo 6K crankset delivers consistent performance every time out. Featuring SRAM’s X-SYNC 2 tooth profile chainring, the Stylo crankset is engineered for complete chain control. Each tooth’s thickness is precisely toleranced and controlled to work seamlessly with the SRAM chain’s inner and outer links. Weight: 622-657 grams. MSRP: $100 - $125 USD.



truvativ.com

Must Read This Week
Finals Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
127021 views
Qualifying Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
98583 views
SRAM GX Eagle: A Wallet Friendly 12-Speed Drivetrain - First Ride
95255 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn - Rough AF 2 - Video
75646 views
Tech Randoms - Leogang DH World Cup
69965 views
This is Home: Greg Minnaar - Video
67413 views
Öhlins Debuts New Trail/Enduro Forks
64171 views
Giant Trance Advanced 1 - Review
63889 views

29 Comments

  • + 15
 Has anyone ever had "inconsistent performance" from a pair of crank arms?
  • + 7
 Yes, when I'm drunk on the bike, the cranks feel very inconsistent Smile
  • + 18
 yeah mine usually heat up about mid run and get noticeably stiffer, i let 2psi out to compensate, job done.
  • + 6
 My old carbon cranks use to consistently weigh less with every ride.
  • + 2
 Only the poor chumps that still aren't running boost cranks!
  • + 1
 If I had two cranksets and one snapped before the other then yes I would call them "inconsistent"
  • + 1
 My RF Evolves consistently fall off
  • + 8
 Aluminium versions are so ugly, that you simply have to buy carbon, smart marketing move!
  • + 3
 Or just buy Race Face.
  • + 1
 There are nicer alu versions of both cranks. Just not mentioned by PB.
  • + 2
 @Brightside: or shimano zees that will survive long past any of us for a fraction the price.
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: well these carbon are much cheaper...hopefully close on weight.
  • + 0
 @Boardlife69: alloy cranks are still ugly
  • + 1
 I have been a Race Face fan for years, but have been unimpressed with the Cinch system. I am not a fan of proprietary technology and thus found SRAM's GXP system annoying initially, but it has become so ubiquitous that I can live with it. Not to mention, it's less junk to deal with than Cinch. I think the Descendant carbon stuff looks good and it's hard to beat cost-wise.
  • + 2
 Confused... So Sram's XO DH crankset is more DH friendly than the Descendant Carbon? Is that how I am supposed to understand this?
  • + 4
 Missing critical detail: weights
  • + 1
 Agreed. If waits are reasonable $225 for carbon cranks at MSRP is a pretty good deal
  • + 1
 The XC and DH models look identical except for the decals and weigh the same... who they trying to fool. Also weight difference is minimal for double the price. Let me keep my money.
  • + 1
 Soooooooo, what's the difference between the descendant and the stylo carbon models? Same price, is the weight different? It's not listed for the Descendant...
  • + 3
 The aluminum looks identical to the new GX eagle crank
  • + 3
 Both pig ugly
  • + 1
 WOw that pricing is as low as Shimano, if not even better!
  • - 1
 Nice cranks. Since Aaron Gwin won the DH WC with no chain, I always question spending on drivetrain components for . DH...sticking with my good ol' Shimano.
  • + 1
 Well some DH tracks is not as steep as Leogang.
  • + 1
 Yes the price is amazing for carbon. Is it a typo?
  • + 1
 The aluminium version looks like tool to work with..
  • + 1
 Drywall putty knife that doubles as a crank on the weekends.
  • + 1
 Any weight info?
  • + 1
 Stylo aen

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040428
Mobile Version of Website