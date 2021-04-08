Truvativ's New Handlebars, Stem, & Grips - Pond Beaver 2021

Truvativ, a branch of SRAM, has expanded the lightweight Atmos lineup with new bars and a stem, and has introduced colorful, lock-on grips to the burlier Descendant series.
The new Atmos bars come in a carbon flat option that weighs 190g and costs $170 USD, as well as aluminum flat and riser versions that weigh 250g and retail for $70 USD. All of the Atmos bars come at 760mm, are are said to be trimmable down to 700mm for the aluminum and 680mm for the carbon bars. The clamping diameter is 31.8mm.
The Atmos 7k aluminum stem rounds out the line, available in lengths from 40mm to 90mm for $75 USD. The 31.8mm stem has either a rise or drop of six degrees and has an integrated GoPro mount.
On the gravity-oriented side of things, the Descendant lock-on grips are soft and textured for maximum grip and confidence, Truvativ says. They come in black, gray, red, and gum solid colors, as well as marbled red and marbled gray designs. A set of Descendant grips retails for $30 USD.
28 Comments
Are we assuming everything is now 35mm? You know, the standard no one asked for...
No one was making special compliant bars for 31.8.
Those *marble looking grips are rad.
(Agree, sweet colorway)
