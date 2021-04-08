Truvativ's New Handlebars, Stem, & Grips - Pond Beaver 2021

Truvativ, a branch of SRAM, has expanded the lightweight Atmos lineup with new bars and a stem, and has introduced colorful, lock-on grips to the burlier Descendant series.

The new Atmos bars come in a carbon flat option that weighs 190g and costs $170 USD, as well as aluminum flat and riser versions that weigh 250g and retail for $70 USD. All of the Atmos bars come at 760mm, are are said to be trimmable down to 700mm for the aluminum and 680mm for the carbon bars. The clamping diameter is 31.8mm.

The Atmos 7k aluminum stem rounds out the line, available in lengths from 40mm to 90mm for $75 USD. The 31.8mm stem has either a rise or drop of six degrees and has an integrated GoPro mount.


On the gravity-oriented side of things, the Descendant lock-on grips are soft and textured for maximum grip and confidence, Truvativ says. They come in black, gray, red, and gum solid colors, as well as marbled red and marbled gray designs. A set of Descendant grips retails for $30 USD.


Information about Truvativ products is available at sram.com/truvativ.





28 Comments

  • 13 1
 Since it is our civic duty to criticize and complain, here we go: Bars come in at 760mm? Why make anything less than 800? Also can we get some legitimate rise? Like 50mm? As for the stem mounted GoPro, looking forward to their contribution to Friday fails. Can only imagine the kind of dreadful POV footage that will flow from this mount on a sweet 90mm stem. As for the grips, all I can come up with is that I want a purple option. Smile
  • 11 13
 "Bars come in at 760mm? Why make anything less than 800?" It's because of people like you we have 35mm standard. Just saying Smile
  • 5 0
 I wish they actually engineered bars for certain flexes and certain lengths. Like small medium and large. 760,780 and 800 for example. And multiple flex options across the lengths.
  • 3 0
 800mm? pfft. I just super glued pvc pipe to my bars and made them 950mm and they are awesome. The bike industry is way behind the times.
  • 1 0
 @tacklingdummy: what you talking about? Superstar components were way ahead of you with the yardstick they did a while back.
  • 6 0
 Too wide bars actually cripple your bike handling, the wider they are (relative to your arms length), the harder is to lean the bike (you have less range of side to side movement). Most people around 180cm with normal ape index should be running like 760 bars.
  • 1 0
 @tacklingdummy: PVC pipe has too much flex mate, I’ve been using a broom stick for years and had no issues yet, few splinters but no breakages
  • 1 0
 @justwaki:
  • 2 0
 @lkubica: you can cut 800mm bars down to 760, you can't stretch 760mm bars to 800.
  • 1 0
 @makripper: Great idea actually.. probably expensive but I think you might have just started a business?
  • 1 0
 @makripper: This!
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: it's the wild west out there it seems. I'm gunna fly to Taiwan right now with my bags of money just to lose it all in the biking industry lol
  • 1 0
 @makripper: haha, sounds good! On the other hand... we all know how much mountain bikers love to spend money on expensive niche products for a knats hair of improved performance.
  • 6 3
 Do people actually buy truvativ? Serious question. So bland looking imo, i need to check ive spelt it correctly as its a pretty stupid name, and there is nothing stand out that is ahead of the competition?
  • 2 0
 I like truvativ cranks because they have the best value for carbon. I agree that everything else they make is less than innovative though.
  • 4 0
 @toop182 not everyone needs a flashy bike lol I prefer the simplicity of them.
  • 2 1
 @TrekXCFactoryRacing: so because its not colorful its not innovative lmao that's an absolutely stupid statement.
  • 1 0
 How about just one bar with something other than 8' of backsweep and more grip diameters. SRAM knows that we are different enough to want different rises so maybe we are different in more ways than that? I guess it serves the corporate monolith better if we all eat from the same plate.
  • 4 2
 Clamp size??
Are we assuming everything is now 35mm? You know, the standard no one asked for...
No one was making special compliant bars for 31.8.
  • 5 0
 Truvativ is sram, so probably 32.99.
  • 1 0
 You had my interest at handlebars, and my attention at stems and gopro mounts. Let me grab a cup of coffee and put on some nice music before I sit down and read this one. This is going to be a good day.
  • 1 0
 I like that the bars and stem are "trail/xc" but the grips are totally on the gravity side of things. What if i wanted them to be trail/xc grips?!
  • 2 0
 I’ll be the first to say something positive.

Those *marble looking grips are rad.
  • 1 0
 Username checks ou....oh wait

(Agree, sweet colorway)
  • 1 0
 they stole the stem GoPro mount thing from Seth
  • 1 0
 Cool gopro mound!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a deathgrip.
  • 3 0
 Yeah, they look identical from 100m away.

Post a Comment



