Try Ryan Leech's 30 Day Wheelie Challenge For Free

Mar 19, 2020
by Ryan Leech  
Isolate Your Wheelie Gene

by RyanLeech
Views: 463    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


I have made my 30 Day Wheelie Challenge online course completely free to encourage social distancing and to help spread some wheelie joy around the globe - instead of COVID-19.

Come play - click the link below to get free access. Our coach team is on-board and ready to support your learning journey with our 24/7 Q&A and video review service - all complimentary to you for 30 days.

Who do you know that can’t wheelie?

Start the 30 Day Wheelie Challenge

Sincerely,

Ryan


I'm a pro mountain biker specializing in trials, sponsored by @shimano @norcobicycles @MarzocchiMTB and I run an online MTB skills coaching website called Ryan Leech Connection which offers hundreds of step-by-step video progressions with personalised coach feedback. Come play!

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides How Tos Ryan Leech


Must Read This Week
First Look: Evil's New Following
71521 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Taipei Show Fully Cancelled for 2020]
59238 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
52040 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
47990 views
First Look: Thule Helium 2-Bike Tray Rack
42241 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...? Quick-Fire Edition
41923 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1991 Bradbury Manitou FS
34915 views
Tahnée Seagrave Talks Protection And Rides the New Canyon Sender
30075 views

18 Comments

  • 17 0
 This is wheelie helpful.
  • 6 0
 This is awesome of Ryan to do! Thank you for helping spread good vibes to others!!
  • 6 0
 You're welcome Smile
  • 5 0
 This is really uplifting.
  • 2 0
 Front wheel uplifting indeed!
  • 2 0
 This is amazing. Through the madness its great to see so many leaders in the industry step up and take a negative and turn it around into something positive.
  • 2 0
 Nice! I purchased this a while back, didn't finish. Guess now is the perfect time to start it back up.
  • 2 0
 This a great fit - when I attempt to wheelie you want to maintain your distance...
  • 2 0
 Now i have something to do whilst "working" from home, THANKS! Wink :p
  • 2 0
 Thanks Ryan. Can't wait to tell my kids about this!
  • 1 0
 well... Europe can't leave even home now... probably for at least a month ...
  • 1 0
 So wild - time for practicing trackstands, hopping and nose pivots in the living room! Sending the best of vibes from BC to you...
  • 2 0
 At RLC We have folks training balance skills in garages and in their backyards Smile
  • 2 0
 Yes Ryan
  • 1 0
 @sweetdaddycool you Wheelie should sign up
  • 2 0
 legend
  • 1 0
 What a balancing act of social responsibility and fun.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011869
Mobile Version of Website