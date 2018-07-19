Trying to Find Balance on a Trip to the Yukon

How do we find the right life balance while working in an industry that is seasonally lopsided? This question has become a theme on my annual trips with Claire Buchar and Dylan Sherrard. Our hectic schedules push our personal travel to the edges of our busy season leaving only the early spring and late fall for us to explore - and for some reason, we keep heading north. In October 2016, we traveled to Haida Gwaii where we experienced short days and welcomed the forced break of the long nights. Our days were exhausting, we plowed through the list of 'to dos' and 'must sees' ensuring that no rock was left unturned. When night fell, however, we would enjoy simply being unable to do anything else. These evenings we spent sitting around our campfire talking about pursuing dreams, riding bikes, and trying not to burn out.Last year we traveled to the Yukon just a few days shy of the Summer Solstice and the midnight sun. We were excited to find out if the inverse experience of long days and virtually no nights would offer us any answers to our question about balance. We wondered how the endless Yukon days and our usual nonstop pace would matchup. There was much excitement surrounding this trip - it was on the bucket list for most of us and a homecoming for Dylan. He had prepared us for what we would experience in Whitehorse; telling us that in direct contrast to how we had experienced Haida Gwaii, time would slow down with the longer days. I expected that we would be waging an all-out war to use of every last second of daylight afforded us. I had prepared to leave completed worn-out - a feeling we are all getting used to earlier and earlier in the season these days.Jaime Hill joined us for the Yukon trip, but even with the new addition, meeting Dylan at the Whitehorse airport felt like the continuation of our conversation. We immediately picked up where we had left off eight months before, talking under a tarp in the dark as the rain drummed down above us incessantly. The only difference being that instead of reflecting on the end of a busy season, we were now anticipating our next one. During our time in Haida Gwaii our days had paralleled our year - a brief and finite (somewhat frantic) time to get our work done followed by long periods of nothing (winter). We questioned if this equated to this elusive idea of balance and if it could only be found in days or if we were allowed to extend it to our year as a whole.Our first introduction to the pace of the Yukon was through Dylan's old riding buddies and a lap on Grey Mountain. Within just a few minutes of pedaling, we had already arrived at a viewpoint of the surrounding mountains and forest drenched with a warm soft light, the kind of light that usually signals you to get a move-on because the dark is coming, but this golden 'hour' would last until almost midnight. Here, it meant that we had time to sit and chat - to enjoy the moment. When we did leave, we took our time flowing the beautiful swooping trails that laced through the stunted and sparse birch trees before finishing off the ride with beers - still in the daylight - back at the truck. It became clear to us that when you have the security of knowing you have an abundance of time there seems to be no rush to use it up. And it was surprisingly easy to relax into this state of mind.Our morning routines became slower. We drank coffee in the common area at Boreale Mountain Biking, we did puzzles, made breakfast, and talked at length about what we would do that day. There was no need for the usual crack of dawn wake up call that has become synonymous with media trips - why bother when you have at least five golden hours in a day?We took in the local sites, visited the famous Midnight Sun Coffee Roasters, checked out the sites of Dylan's youth, and of course rode all the trails we could find between Carcross and Whitehorse. We are grateful to the Carcross/Tagish First Nations for sharing their land with us. The days went on forever and we always had time to stop for a photo or simply just to stop.Before leaving, we returned to Grey Mountain and stood on top to take in the 360-degree view of the surrounding forest and distant mountains. We saw to the bottoms of the crystal-clear lakes hundreds of meters below. And we realized that we had learned something in our short time here in the Yukon. We could have done more - we certainly weren't governed by a lack of daylight here, but we didn't. Instead of filling each minute of our long days with the drive to do more, we took that time for ourselves - and we did it without guilt. As the crew dropped in for our final lap and the loam flew, we all felt surprisingly relaxed, rejuvenated, and at peace.We didn't necessarily leave the Yukon with any more answers than we had found in Haida Gwaii, but instead with an ingrained understanding that balance doesn't come in just one form and we have the ability to create it when we need it. Not every trip will have a lasting impact on our lives, but this spring Claire and I postponed our annual trip when we realized that we were simply too busy already - and that is the direct result of the conversation we started two years ago on a long October night.